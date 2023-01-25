Latin America Micro Lending Market, Size, Companies, Growth 2023-2028
Latin America Micro Lending Market Is Expected To Register Substantial Growth During 2023-2028 With The Influx Of Startups And Need For Instant Small LoansSHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado de Microcréditos en América Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, ofrece una amplia revisión de los factores que reflejan positivamente el panorama del mercado y explora los factores en términos de proveedor, usuario final, y las regiones clave.
El informe también estudia las restricciones y los retos del mercado, basándose en los modelos de las cinco fuerzas de Porter, junto con un análisis FODA. Asimismo, se evalúa el mercado en sobre la base de las tendencias pasadas y futuras y su influencia posterior en el algoritmo. El estudio incluye una investigación exhaustiva, que abarca indicadores de precios y agentes del mercado, ilustrando las repercusiones en la dinámica y las perspectivas del mercado.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Micro Lending Market 2023-2028’ , provides a broad review of the factors that reflect positively on the market landscape and explores the factors in terms of provider, end user, and key regions. The report also examines market constraints and challenges, based on Porter’s five forces models, along with a SWOT analysis. Furthermore, the market is assessed on the basis of past and future trends and their subsequent influence on the algorithm. The study includes extensive research, covering price indicators and market players, illustrating the impact on market dynamics and prospects.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:
Visión General del Mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR del Periodo de Pronóstico (2023-2028): 3,90%
Entre los principales factores del microcrédito se encuentran el uso de la tecnología para acelerar el proceso de préstamo, el auge del microcrédito como estrategia para erradicar la pobreza y fomentar el progreso económico, y la expansión del microcrédito en las naciones emergentes. También se ha atribuido a los efectos del COVID-19, el aumento de la popularidad de las plataformas digitales y la financiación en línea. Estas plataformas hacen posible que los prestatarios accedan a la financiación durante toda la pandemia al permitirles presentar solicitudes de préstamo, materiales de apoyo y reembolsos en línea. Esto, a su vez, aumentó el tamaño del mercado en 2022 a un valor de USD 32,65 mil millones.
Además, la tecnología ha simplificado a los prestamistas la gestión de sus carteras y a los prestatarios la solicitud y recepción de microcréditos. Como resultado, ahora hay más plataformas de micropréstamos en línea y los costes de los préstamos están bajando, lo que, a su vez, aumenta la competencia entre los prestamistas y, en consecuencia, los prestatarios reciben mejores condiciones ahora, incluidos tipos de interés reducidos y alternativas de reembolso más adaptables. Muchos micro prestamistas dan prioridad a la inclusión financiera para ofrecer financiación a personas que no tienen acceso a los servicios bancarios habituales.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Microfinance is the provision of financial services, such as loans, savings, and insurance, to individuals and small businesses that lack access to traditional banking services. The goal of microfinance is to provide these underserved populations with the financial tools they need to improve their economic well-being and lift themselves out of poverty. Microfinance can include a wide range of services, from small loans to micro-entrepreneurs to savings and insurance products for individuals.
On the basis of provider, the market can be segmented into:
• Banks
• Microfinance Institutions
• NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Institutions)
• Others
By end-user, the market can be categorised into:
• Small Businesses
• Micro Enterprises
• Sole Proprietors and Self-Employed
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
The use of microlending has grown substantially as a tool for reducing poverty and fostering economic growth. As a result, more lenders are paying attention to how their lending practises affect society. Some are even creating brand-new goods and services that are intended to aid low-income borrowers. Many borrowers are now having financial difficulties because of the epidemic, which has had a huge influence on the microlending sector. Due to the rise in loan defaults that resulted from this, several microlenders had to modify their lending guidelines to reflect the shifting market dynamics.
Increased access to financial services, particularly for individuals and small businesses in developing nations, the development of digital platforms and mobile technology, which facilitate connections and transactions between borrowers and lenders, and a rising awareness of and interest in impact investing and socially responsible investing are some of the market factors responsible for microlending. Additionally, it is projected that the government programmes and initiatives that support financial inclusion and small business development can help fuel the growth of the microlending industry during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• SuperSim
• BizCapital
• Banco Santander S.A.
• Baubap
• Grupo Supervielle SA
• BBVA
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
