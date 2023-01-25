Lower House Speaker Receives Palestinian Delegation

MOROCCO, January 25 - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami, received on Monday at the headquarters of the House in Rabat, a delegation of Palestinian personalities, on the occasion of the celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency.

Composed of the Palestinian ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Jamal Choubki, religious and academic figures, businessmen and civil society's actors from Al-Quds and Gaza, the members of the delegation expressed their support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco, said the House of Representatives in a statement.

They also reiterated their recognition and appreciation of the Kingdom's initiatives in favor of the Palestinian cause, expressing their gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, for the Sovereign's constant support for the Palestinian cause and for the pioneering roles played in this regard by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency.

The Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, works to implement social projects in Al-Quds, thus contributing to the protection of the holy city, the preservation of its religious and civilizational heritage and the support of its inhabitants.

MAP : 24 January 2023