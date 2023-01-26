LinkDaddy® Adds Local Citation & Business Listing Service to its SEO Portfolio
LinkDaddy continues to expand its range of white label SEO services by adding local citation and business listing service that boosts local SEO performance.UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LinkDaddy has added a dedicated Local Citations and Business Listings service for businesses interested in the digital agency’s bouquet of white label SEO services. The company understands the troubles a business owner has to go through for creating local citations despite realizing the benefits this white hat SEO activity provides. For most business owners, building local citations can be time-consuming, taking away the energy that could be better invested in business-critical activities like sales and marketing. Not just creating online citations but managing the overall health of citations for a business is important. This is an ongoing activity that requires dedicated skills and a lot of time, making it nearly impossible for small and medium enterprises.
LinkDaddy® has established a simple and reliable citation service that fast-tracks the entire process and assures the citations will be managed for the desired outcome–getting more genuine backlinks that can help to raise to overall domain authority of a business website along with making the business, service, or the brand more visible in the search results.
Statistics suggest that consistency of citations, mentioning physical address in the city of search, proximity of the searcher to the place of business, and Google My Business are among the most important Google Local SEO ranking factors.
Creating a handful of citations is not a challenge for a small business or even a start-up. A citation is essentially creating an online reference that contains basic details of a business. When an online business listing is created, basic details like its name, address, and phone number, commonly referred to as NAP, are updated. Such business listings are one type of online citation and are considered the most fundamental irrespective of the business’ age, size, or scale of operations. But just a few citations are not sufficient.
As a full-scale SEO service provider, LinkDaddy helps to gain the maximum benefits associated with building business citations. Not stopping at creating business listings across the commonly advocated platforms like Google My Business, Yelp, and Bing Places, the SEO agency uses up to 300 high-quality websites, directories, and reputed review platforms to create a wider range of genuine citations. This network provides the opportunity to create citations for every business niche or vertical.
For digital marketers and SEO agencies, citations are a tool to create more traction for a business, sometimes as effective as running digital promotions. More genuine citations tend to influence overall SEO efforts, particularly true for local SEO. For smaller businesses, like nearby roofing companies or neighborhood dental clinics that serve the surrounding communities only, local citations can help to rank higher in the local search results.
By creating more citations across area-wise yellow pages and regional directories, the LinkDaddy team works toward increasing online visibility in local searches. More, and healthier citations, boost the chances of a browser making an online query, calling up the business, or even walking into the physical store that is at par with a sales conversion.
Maintaining the consistency of data in every business listing and keeping the listings updated, such as the addition of a new service, is a part of this service by LinkDaddy. Understanding that the quality of a citation cannot be compromised, LinkDaddy ensures factual accuracy in every business listing it creates, ensuring a business’ location appears correctly on Google Maps–rather important when customers are searching specifically for a nearby service, like a plumbing company, and the distance/location is a decisive factor. Carefully creating a listing in a reputed directory also means the business has a better chance of showing up for a specific location [city, county, state] or a service/product category [like home remodeling].
The SEO team at LinkDaddy includes Google My Business Maps and social media account links as a part of creating a citation, ensuring that each citation creates a business profile-like impression. The team puts an emphasis on GMB profile backlinking, as these branded backlinks carry the business name in the URL and offer a legitimate and effective way to boost local search visibility in a smaller span of time. By incorporating customer reviews as a part of the citation, the LinkDaddy team helps in making a citation look more credible.
Local citations are among the few search engine optimization methods that have not lost relevance over the years as third-party validations for a business mean more trust and relevance for search results. This is why SEO experts often talk about the worth of grooming credible citations as a means to compete against the bigger brands that tend to overwhelm the search results with invasive advertising. The LinkDaddy team can create citations even if a business does not have a physical presence as a citation can be created by updating the names of serviced areas.
The Business Listing Local Citation service comes with the assurance that the LinkDaddy team is ready to collaborate, ready to help business owners collate and include more components that can make an online listing more effective. This means helping in identifying multiple but relevant categories of a business directory, and updating details like operational hours, helpline numbers, videos, payment methods, geolocation, driving directions, physical access options, and even images that can make a business listing perform better.
LinkDaddy also helps to check and verify the overall status of the existing citations as an outdated or inaccurate citation can prove counterproductive. The agency plans to extend its outreach to smaller businesses with this service, such as first-time entrepreneurs, brick & mortar storeowners, neighborhood service companies, and businesses that cater to the local community only, helping them find a digital way to compete and gain relevant leads. This service can be availed exclusively, or it can be combined with any of LinkDaddy’s 15 white label SEO service options.
Based out of Miami, Florida, LinkDaddy is a full-scale SEO services provider. The company provides effective search engine optimization strategies & solutions to create more online engagement for a brand. Whether it is a neighborhood business that wants to feature higher up in the local search results or a startup pursuing a better ranking for its YouTube videos, LinkDaddy provides customized packages for all SEO requirements. The agency offers end-to-end backlinking services that include tier 1 backlinks, do-follow backlinks, Google Stack backlinks, local SEO backlinks, and mass page website backlinks. Business owners can ask for LinkDaddy's domain power booster services with the confidence of legitimate, white-hat SEO practices only. With access to one of the world's most extensive niche blog networks, LinkDaddy can boost the relevance of web pages and other digital assets, helping business websites rank higher for different keywords and targeted locations. Customers can always opt for a no-obligation, zero-cost Free Trial to understand the ethical link-building services and the additional service packages.
