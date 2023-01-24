Submit Release
WVU Tech announces dean’s and president’s lists for fall 2022

West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) has released its Spring 2022 Dean’s and President’s lists.

A total of 295 students earned honors during the spring semester.

In all, 178 students were named to the Dean’s list, having earned a 3.5 GPA or higher. The University’s President’s list included 117 students who earned a 4.0 GPA.

The President’s and Dean’s list for both the Leonard C. Nelson School of Engineering and Sciences and the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences can be found here.

Students majoring in nursing or pre-nursing will be listed under the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences lists.

