Bitcoin ATMs: A Thing of the Past?
CDReload offers a cash-to-crypto solution that eliminates the need for traditional Bitcoin ATMs, making buying Bitcoin more convenient than ever before
CDReload makes cash to crypto transactions more efficient than using a Bitcoin ATM”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Say goodbye to the inconvenience and high fees of traditional Bitcoin ATMs. Crypto Dispensers now offers a revolutionary service that allows anyone to easily buy Bitcoin with cash at thousands of retail locations nationwide.
— Sabreen Rihan
Introducing CDReload, a revolutionary service offered by Crypto Dispensers that allows users to buy Bitcoin with cash, without ever having to drive long distances to use a Bitcoin ATM ever again.
CDReload allows users to deposit cash directly to their account at thousands of retail stores nationwide. By generating a custom barcode on the CDReload website, customers can simply hand the cashier at the register their cash (up to $500 per transaction), and the barcode on their phone. The teller will take care of the rest, and funds will be loaded to your account almost instantly. As an added bonus, all new customers who make their first deposit with CDReload will receive $25 free to their account to put towards their first Bitcoin purchase.
"CDReload makes cash to crypto transactions much more efficient than using a Bitcoin ATM, by reducing the costs that Bitcoin ATM operators have to pay to offer the same exact service," said Sabreen Rihan, Co-Founder of Crypto Dispensers.
Additionally, many of our retail locations are open 24/7, making it possible for customers to buy Bitcoin at any time of the day. With CDReload, users have the flexibility to buy Bitcoin whenever they want, and in whatever amount they choose. Unlike Bitcoin ATMs, which require users to buy Bitcoin at the time of deposit, CDReload allows customers to hold onto their funds and make purchases or send Bitcoin to their designated wallet at their own convenience.
This innovative service by Crypto Dispensers is now available to the growing number of Bitcoin enthusiasts, providing them with the flexibility to buy Bitcoin with cash at anytime, offering a new convenient alternative to traditional Bitcoin ATMs.
Crypto Dispensers is also proud to announce that they are currently in the process of expanding its services to include the purchase of Bitcoin through various methods such as debit/credit card, ACH transfers, and Apple Pay. These new payment methods will be available on the company's website, in addition to CDReload which is already available at over 16,000 retail stores nationwide and growing. This diversification of payment options makes it easier than ever for customers to buy Bitcoin, regardless of their preferred method of payment.
For more information about CDReload, please visit the Crypto Dispensers website or contact us directly.
