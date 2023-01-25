Australia National Day

On behalf of the people and Government of the United States, I extend best wishes to all Australians on the occasion of Australia Day on January 26.

Our two countries enjoy a long history of partnership defined by shared values and experiences. Our common resolve has led to our collaboration to address climate change, preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific, and develop new technologies that keep our planet cleaner, facilitate space exploration, enable medical breakthroughs, and benefit the world in many other areas. Our people-to-people ties, rich cultural diversity, and millennia-long history of First Nations’ peoples make our friendship second to none.

In the year ahead, we look forward to expanding this cooperation further, aided by our joint work in the Quad, ASEAN, APEC, and AUKUS. I wish our mates in Australia a happy and safe Australia Day.