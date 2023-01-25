Joint Statement on the United States-Kazakhstan High-Level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of The United States of America and the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the United States-Kazakhstan High-Level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms.

The United States and the Republic of Kazakhstan convened the second annual United States-Kazakhstan High-Level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms on January 24, 2023, in Washington, DC, led by U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya and Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Special Representative of the President for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan.

The United States and the Republic of Kazakhstan reaffirmed their strong commitment to cooperation, founded on mutual interests and shared values, to promote rule of law, democratic governance, and human rights. The United States reiterated its strong support for the full implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s wide-ranging political and socio-economic reforms rooted in universal human rights and democratic principles and institutions, for the people of Kazakhstan.

The high-level delegations discussed a range of key issues, including continued progress and partnership on the political reforms agenda; justice sector and law enforcement reforms; labor rights; women’s economic security and empowerment, including preventing and responding to gender-based violence; human rights, including the rights of persons with disabilities; asset recovery; and combating corruption as well as trafficking in persons. The Dialogue also addressed broader multilateral cooperation based on mutually beneficial engagement, including through the UN Human Rights Council.

The participants jointly decided to hold the next round of the High-Level Dialogue in 2024 in Astana.

