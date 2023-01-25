Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,302 in the last 365 days.

Australia National Day

On behalf of the people and Government of the United States, I extend best wishes to all Australians on the occasion of Australia Day on January 26.

Our two countries enjoy a long history of partnership defined by shared values and experiences.  Our common resolve has led to our collaboration to address climate change, preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific, and develop new technologies that keep our planet cleaner, facilitate space exploration, enable medical breakthroughs, and benefit the world in many other areas.  Our people-to-people ties, rich cultural diversity, and millennia-long history of First Nations’ peoples make our friendship second to none.

In the year ahead, we look forward to expanding this cooperation further, aided by our joint work in the Quad, ASEAN, APEC, and AUKUS.  I wish our mates in Australia a happy and safe Australia Day.

You just read:

Australia National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.