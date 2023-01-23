Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,280 in the last 365 days.

Patent grants up 10% at IP5 offices in 2021

24 January 2023

The world's five largest IP offices (IP5) have published the IP5 Statistics Report 2021 on the IP5 website. According to the report, in 2021, the IP5 granted 1.5 million patents, an increase of 10% on the previous year, and received 2.9 million patent applications (+3.7%).

The report is an annual compilation of patent statistics published by the European Patent Office (EPO) the Japan Patent Office (JPO), the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO), the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The publication includes developments at all five offices, detailed coverage of similarities and differences in their patent grant procedures, as well as comprehensive worldwide data from WIPO and patent offices around the globe.

The IP5 Statistics Report 2021 confirms that demand for patents grew markedly in 2021 at the EPO, which received 188 600 European patent applications, up 4.5% on 2020. Rising to the multiple challenges resulting from the pandemic, the EPO continued to perform strongly in 2021, achieving steady improvements in timeliness. It reduced pendency in examination to 23 months while maintaining pendency in search below 5 months. The EPO granted some 108 800 European patents last year.

The IP5 offices have been co-operating since 2007 to improve the efficiency and quality of the global patent system by delivering joint products and services.

Detailed statistics on patenting activity specifically at the EPO for the year 2022 will also be published this coming March.

Further information:

You just read:

Patent grants up 10% at IP5 offices in 2021

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.