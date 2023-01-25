Preparing Neurodiverse Students to Soar into the Drone Industry
Neurodiversity Works organization looking for drone camp sponsors, instructors, volunteers, and students.
The drone industry needs people who think differently to help it grow. Neurodiverse talent sparks innovation to accelerate that growth.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women and Drones is proud to announce a partnership with Neurodiversity Works, supporting the organization’s efforts to address the underemployment rate in the neurodiverse workforce. Neurodiversity sums up variations in the human brain regarding sociability, learning, attention, mood, and other mental functions and originally was referred to as autism. Today, people with ADHD, dyslexia, and other developmental differences are also included in neurodivergent populations. Nearly 20% (1 in 5) of the population is neurodiverse, yet there is an 85% under/unemployment rate in the neurodiverse workforce.
“The drone industry needs people who think differently to help it grow. Neurodiverse talent sparks innovation to accelerate that growth” says Nicole Corder, Co-Founder of Neurodiversity Works.
The organization is planning a Neurodiversity Drone Day Camp in Colorado this June. The camp is a collaborative three-day training program for neurodivergent students ages 15-22, teaching them everything about using drones for mapping and data collection. Organizers are looking for sponsors, instructors, collaborators, volunteers, and students.
“We believe neurodiversity should be celebrated and respected. We don’t believe neurodiversity equals disability (without ability), in fact, quite the opposite.” says Corder. “While not every neurodivergent child is a child prodigy, well-documented autistic traits show high attention to detail in areas of interest to the child. However, neurodiverse adults end up being chronically unemployed or underemployed.”
For more information about programs or to get involved, visit www.neurodiversityworks.org or email nicole@neurodiversityworks.com.
About Neurodiversity Works
Neurodiversity Works was born to prepare neurodiverse students for careers in the drone industry (pilots, analysts, management). We develop targeted technical training programs, foster relationships between students and industry mentors, and work with employers to advocate for neurodiversity hiring programs.
About Women And Drones:
Women And Drones is the leading membership organization dedicated to driving excellence in the uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. We partner with companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Our educational programs range from kindergarten to career in efforts to balance the gender equation in the industry now, as well as for the future of flight.
