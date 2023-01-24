Submit Release
United States – Iceland Economic Partnership Dialogue

The United States and Iceland held the fourth bilateral Economic Partnership Dialogue today in Reykjavik, led by Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Whitney Baird and Icelandic Director General for External Trade and Economic Affairs Ragnar Kristjánsson, with participation from U.S. Ambassador to Iceland Carrin Patman, Icelandic Ambassador to the United States Bergdis Ellertsdottir, State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Bureau of Energy Resources, and Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy.  The two sides welcomed the dialogue as an opportunity to deepen economic cooperation, address bilateral trade concerns, and strengthen the robust economic and trade partnership.  The principals discussed overall priorities in the economic and trade relationship, including securing supply chains, expanding investment security, and protecting critical infrastructure.  The two sides agreed to continue collaboration on energy security, renewable energy, and green solutions to address the climate crisis.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Baird outlined the first-ever U.S. Strategy on Global Women’s Economic Security.  Director General Kristjánsson welcomed the strategy and described Iceland’s commitment to gender equality in law and practice, including support for women’s economic leadership in government and business affairs.

The United States and Iceland stand united in condemning Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.  The two Allies will continue to take appropriate economic response measures, to include sanctions on actors that support Putin’s illegal war, and to provide economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

The United States and Iceland committed to continue to build upon the existing strong economic ties, deep-rooted cultural and historic relationship, common values of democracy and human rights, and mutual bilateral cooperation.

The U.S. Strategy on Global Women’s Economic Security can be accessed here: U.S. Strategy on Global Women’s Economic Security – United States Department of State

