Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,327 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") WFG will hold an analysts' conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial:  1-888-390-0605 (Toll-free North America) or (416) 764-8609 (Toll number) or connect on the webcast.

Please let the operator know you wish to participate in the West Fraser conference call chaired by Mr. Ray Ferris, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst community will be invited to ask questions.

The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available on our website at www.westfraser.com.  West Fraser's fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results will be released on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.  From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy.  West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.  For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-fourth-quarter-results-conference-call-301729646.html

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/24/c5900.html

You just read:

NOTICE OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.