Governor Abbott Celebrates Boeing, Port San Antonio Educational Partnership

January 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated a major educational partnership between Boeing and Port San Antonio that will support enhanced science and technology educational programs for students in South Texas through STEM disciplines. The Governor joined Boeing and Port San Antonio for the partnership announcement and renaming ceremony of Boeing Center at Tech Port, a 130,000-square-foot multi-purpose exhibition center for aerospace-focused educational experiences.

“Boeing is a crown jewel of American business, and I’m honored that Texas is a key part of their company,” said Governor Abbott. “For nearly 25 years, San Antonio has been home to an aircraft maintenance and modernization hub, where work on the C-17, F-15, and F/A-18 takes place. Port San Antonio now houses 80 employers and 16,000 workers and has a $6 billion impact on the local economy. Boeing Center at Tech Port will introduce young Texans to the advanced technologies that will drive the workforce of tomorrow.”

The Governor was joined at the Boeing Center at Tech Port by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Councilwoman Rocha Garcia, Port San Antonio President and CEO Jim Perschbach, and Boeing Global Services President and CEO Stephanie Pope.

The multiyear, multimillion-dollar partnership builds off Boeing’s over two decades of aircraft maintenance and modernization operations at the Port and furthers a commitment to STEM disciplines and the development of advanced technologies, such as aerospace, cybersecurity, robotics, space science, and other applied technologies.

