Figures Show An Increased Demand For Professional Junk Removal Services In The US
According to many experts, there is a growing demand for professional and dependable junk removal in the US. Chicago Orange Crew are at the top of the list.
Hiring a professional junk removal service means that all of the heavy lifting and transportation of debris will be taken care of for you.”CHICAGO, IL, US, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has found that the junk removal industry generates an annual payroll of $10 billion and employs over 481,400 people in the United States. Those numbers are expected to grow every year. The study also highlighted several benefits of hiring a professional junk removal service, the expected future growth of the junk removal industry, and future trends.
Please check the BLS website for more information and more reports: https://www.bls.gov/iag/tgs/iag562.htm
According to a 2020 survey by IBISWorld, an industry research firm, the average revenue for a junk removal business is about $1.4 million per year, with an annual growth rate of 3.5%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for professional junk removal services as more and more homeowners and businesses recognize the benefits they offer.
IBISWorld report can be found here: https://www.ibisworld.com/united-states/market-research-reports/waste-collection-services-industry/
Dependable and reputed junk removal services like Orange Crew in Chicago are the service of choice for many people who don't want to hang on to junk any longer than they need to. Also, professional junk removal and hauling services are on time and will remove most items from any location. That way, homeowners and even business owners don't have to worry about paying additional landfill fees or trying to find a way to haul all that junk to the nearest landfill. If anything, it makes spring cleaning easier.
Readers can learn more about the Orange Crew's junk removal services by visiting the service's website at: https://www.orangecrewchicago.com.
"Hiring a professional junk removal service means that all of the heavy lifting and transportation of debris will be taken care of for you," said Dan Indriliunas, a representative for Orange Crew, a leading junk removal service in Chicago, IL.
He added, "Our team of professionals have the necessary equipment and experience to safely and efficiently remove large amounts of debris. We also make sure to recycle or properly dispose of the items we collect to reduce waste in landfills. In addition, we cater to the entire city, and our junk removal services are just one call away."
About Orange Crew
Orange Crew Junk Removal Service is one of Illinois's most reputed and trusted junk removal services. The company is licensed, insured, and equipped to handle junk removal jobs of all sizes. In addition, the company backs its service with a satisfaction guarantee to ensure that home and business owners are 100% satisfied with the service.
