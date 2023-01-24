Submit Release
embecta to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results, provide an operational update, and host a question and answer session, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.embecta.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on February 14, 2023, via the embecta investor relations website and archived on the website for one year.

About embecta 
embecta is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

CONTACTS 

Investors:
Pravesh Khandelwal
VP, Head of Investor Relations
551-264-6547
Contact IR

Media:
Christian Glazar
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications 
908-821-6922 
Contact Media Relations


Primary Logo

