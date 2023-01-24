Blucora Enters into $270 Million Amended and Restated Credit Facility

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (“Blucora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCOR) announced today that the Company and certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement (the “Amended and Restated Credit Agreement”), which amended and restated the Company’s existing credit agreement, dated May 22, 2017, as amended.



The Amended and Restated Credit Agreement provides for a delayed draw term loan facility of up to a maximum principal amount of $270 million and also provides for a revolving credit facility with an additional commitment amount of $50 million. The Amended and Restated Credit Agreement will allow the Company to fund shareholder repurchases and be used for general corporate purposes. In addition, any loans under the revolving credit facility may be used to finance working capital needs and for general corporate purposes. No amounts were borrowed under the delayed draw term loan facility or the revolving credit facility as of January 24, 2023. The maturity date of the delayed draw term loan facility and the revolving credit facility is January 24, 2028, subject to certain conditions.

Chris Walters, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to complete this Term Loan A re-financing with the support of our banking group, who see the strength, positive momentum and long-term potential of our business. The delayed draw nature of the term loan allows us to keep interest costs down as we draw in alignment with our buyback progress and other cash needs. Reducing the interest rate, relative to our previous credit agreement, along with eliminating the significant upfront costs associated with a Term Loan B approach is a win for investors. While we do not expect to draw upon the revolving loan capacity in the near term, the revolving credit facility will allow us greater flexibility to improve our overall capital structure and drive growth in our business.”

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) delivers tax-focused wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting our goal of minimizing clients’ tax burdens through comprehensive tax-focused financial planning. We have two distinct, but related, models within our business: the independent Financial Professional model and the employee-based model. We refer to our independent Financial Professional model as Avantax Wealth Management®. Avantax Wealth Management offers services through its registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance agency subsidiaries and is a leading U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer that works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals operating as independent contractors. We refer to our employee-based model as Avantax Planning Partners℠. Avantax Planning Partners offers services through its RIA and insurance agency by partnering with CPA firms to provide their consumer and small-business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services. Collectively, we had $73 billion in total client assets as of September 30, 2022.

