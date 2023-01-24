Submit Release
First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- BLUEFIELD, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $12.58 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $46.66 million or $2.82 per diluted common share.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-nine cents ($0.29) per common share, an increase of two cents ($0.02), or 7.41%, over the quarterly dividend declared in the same quarter of 2021. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on February 10, 2023, and is expected to be paid on or about February 24, 2023. This marks the 38th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

During the fourth quarter, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire Mount Airy, North Carolina-based Surrey Bancorp. The acquisition will strengthen the Company’s presence in western North Carolina, result in top market share in Mount Airy, and add approximately $500 million in assets. Surrey has a record of excellent financial performance and a very strong core deposit franchise across its seven branch network. The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory and shareholder approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 and Current Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net income of $12.58 million for the quarter was an increase of $2.03 million compared to $10.56 million recorded in the same quarter of 2021. The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income of $5.39 million as well as a decrease in noninterest expense of $971 thousand. The positive increases to income were offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses of $4.26 million compared to the same quarter of 2021.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.59% for the fourth quarter and 1.45% for year-end 2022. Annualized return on average common equity was 11.99% for the fourth quarter and 11.04% for year-end 2022.
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 4.34%, which was an 82 basis point increase from 3.52% reported for fourth quarter of 2021. The yield on earning assets increased 79 basis points, primarily driven by increased earnings on loans and securities.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 5 basis points to 0.08%, primarily driven by a decrease in the cost of time deposits and an increase in non-maturing deposits.  
  • Net interest income increased $5.39 million compared to the same quarter of 2021. Interest and fees on loans increased $2.64 million from the same quarter of 2021 and is primarily attributable to loan demand and originations.   Interest income from securities of $1.90 million was an increase of $1.54 million over the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest on deposits in banks also increased $981 thousand to $1.22 million for the fourth quarter as a result of the Federal Open Market Committee’s incremental 425 basis point rate increase in overnight rates throughout 2022 as compared to the overnight rates of 2021.
  • The provision for credit losses of $3.42 million for the quarter was an increase of $4.26 million compared to the same quarter of 2021. The increase was largely attributable to the growth of the loan portfolio throughout 2022 and an economic forecast that projects higher unemployment rates and weaker macroeconomic trends. The fourth quarter and full year of 2021 included recoveries of pandemic-related provisioning.
  • Salaries and employee benefits for the fourth quarter decreased $580 thousand, or 4.64%, over the same quarter in 2021, while increasing $2.94 million, or 6.65%, for the full year of 2022 compared with 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company implemented annualized wage increases of approximately $2.5 million as part of its ongoing strategic initiative to enhance Human Capital Management, which included an increased minimum wage.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • The Company’s loan portfolio increased by $234.63 million, a growth rate of 10.83%, during of 2022. Loan demand and originations were strong in all categories, including construction, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.
  • During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 55,210 of its common shares for $1.89 million. The Company repurchased 706,117 common shares for $21.31 million during 2022.   Share repurchases have been curtailed due to the announced acquisition of Surrey Bancorp.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans remained low at 0.70% of total loans and continues the declining trend experienced over the past four quarters. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $2.25 million, or 0.37% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.17 million, or 0.22% of annualized average loans, for the same period in 2021. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $3.87 million, or 0.23% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $2.96 million, or 0.18% of annualized average loans, for the same period in 2021.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.27% at December 31, 2022.
  • Book value per share at December 31, 2022, was $26.01, an increase of $0.67 from year-end 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 48 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2022. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.28 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2022. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.14 billion as of December 31, 2022. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
                             
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022   2022   2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
Interest income                          
  Interest and fees on loans $ 27,873     $ 26,405     $ 25,651     $ 24,641     $ 25,236     $ 104,570     $ 102,832  
  Interest on securities   1,900       1,785       1,551       750       362       5,986       1,737  
  Interest on deposits in banks   1,215       1,532       768       248       234       3,763       741  
Total interest income   30,988       29,722       27,970       25,639       25,832       114,319       105,310  
Interest expense                          
  Interest on deposits   366       380       422       486       600       1,654       2,835  
  Interest on borrowings   1       -       1       -       -       2       1  
Total interest expense   367       380       423       486       600       1,656       2,836  
Net interest income   30,621       29,342       27,547       25,153       25,232       112,663       102,474  
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   3,416       685       510       1,961       (846 )     6,572       (8,471 )
Net interest income after provision   27,205       28,657       27,037       23,192       26,078       106,091       110,945  
Noninterest income   9,184       9,950       8,854       9,194       9,215       37,182       34,301  
Noninterest expense   20,730       21,145       21,255       19,986       21,701       83,116       78,718  
Income before income taxes   15,659       17,462       14,636       12,400       13,592       60,157       66,528  
Income tax expense   3,076       4,111       3,423       2,885       3,037       13,495       15,360  
Net income $ 12,583     $ 13,351     $ 11,213     $ 9,515     $ 10,555     $ 46,662     $ 51,168  
                             
Earnings per common share                          
  Basic $ 0.78     $ 0.82     $ 0.67     $ 0.57     $ 0.62     $ 2.82     $ 2.95  
  Diluted   0.77       0.81       0.67       0.56       0.62       2.82       2.94  
Cash dividends per common share                          
  Regular   0.29       0.29       0.27       0.27       0.27       1.12       1.04  
Weighted average shares outstanding                          
  Basic   16,229,289       16,378,022       16,662,817       16,817,284       16,974,005       16,519,848       17,335,615  
  Diluted   16,281,922       16,413,202       16,682,615       16,864,515       17,038,980       16,562,257       17,402,936  
Performance ratios                          
  Return on average assets   1.59 %     1.63 %     1.38 %     1.20 %     1.32 %     1.45 %     1.63 %
  Return on average common equity   11.99 %     12.60 %     10.61 %     8.98 %     9.77 %     11.04 %     11.96 %
  Return on average tangible common equity(1)   17.75 %     18.51 %     15.56 %     13.10 %     14.28 %     16.17 %     17.53 %
                             
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
                             
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
 		  September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
 		  December 31,
(Amounts in thousands) 2022   2022   2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
Noninterest income                          
  Wealth management $ 958   $ 932   $ 993   $ 972   $ 940   $ 3,855   $ 3,853  
  Service charges on deposits   3,354     3,689     3,672     3,498     3,718     14,213     13,446  
  Other service charges and fees   3,006     2,988     3,297     3,017     3,091     12,308     12,422  
  Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization   -     -     -     -     -     -     (1,226 )
  Gain on divestiture   -     1,658     -     -     -     1,658     -  
  Other operating income   1,866     683     892     1,707     1,466     5,148     5,806  
Total noninterest income $ 9,184   $ 9,950   $ 8,854   $ 9,194   $ 9,215   $ 37,182   $ 34,301  
Noninterest expense                          
  Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,913   $ 12,081   $ 11,518   $ 11,671   $ 12,493   $ 47,183   $ 44,239  
  Occupancy expense   1,196     1,188     1,165     1,269     1,368     4,818     4,913  
  Furniture and equipment expense   1,413     1,478     1,496     1,614     1,418     6,001     5,627  
  Service fees   1,905     1,635     2,563     1,503     1,946     7,606     6,324  
  Advertising and public relations   574     718     577     540     589     2,409     2,076  
  Professional fees   98     208     544     453     455     1,303     1,524  
  Amortization of intangibles   364     365     360     357     364     1,446     1,446  
  FDIC premiums and assessments   330     321     257     218     213     1,126     832  
  Merger expense   596     -     -     -     -     596     -  
  Divestiture expense   -     153     -     -     -     153     -  
  Other operating expense   2,341     2,998     2,775     2,361     2,855     10,475     11,737  
Total noninterest expense $ 20,730   $ 21,145   $ 21,255   $ 19,986   $ 21,701   $ 83,116   $ 78,718  


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
                             
    Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)                          
Net income $ 12,583     $ 13,351     $ 11,213     $ 9,515     $ 10,555     $ 46,662     $ 51,168  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                          
Merger expense   596       -       -       -       -       596       -  
Divestiture expense   -       153       -       -       -       153       -  
Gain on divestiture   -       (1,658 )     -       -       -       (1,658 )    
Other items(1)   (450 )     -       (92 )     -       -       (542 )     -  
Total adjustments   146       (1,505 )     (92 )     -       -       (1,451 )     -  
Tax effect   (29 )     (361 )     (22 )     -       -       (412 )     -  
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 12,758     $ 12,207     $ 11,143     $ 9,515     $ 10,555     $ 45,623     $ 51,168  
                             
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share,                          
non-GAAP $ 0.78     $ 0.74     $ 0.67     $ 0.56     $ 0.62     $ 2.75     $ 2.94  
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                          
Adjusted return on average assets   1.61 %     1.49 %     1.37 %     1.20 %     1.32 %     1.42 %     1.63 %
Adjusted return on average common equity   12.16 %     11.52 %     10.55 %     8.98 %     9.77 %     10.80 %     11.96 %
Adjusted return on average tangible                          
  common equity(2)   17.93 %     16.92 %     15.46 %     13.10 %     14.28 %     15.84 %     17.53 %
                             
(1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items
(2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended December 31,
     2022
    2021
    Average       Average Yield/   Average       Average Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)
Assets                      
Earning assets                      
  Loans(2)(3) $ 2,383,161   $ 27,944   4.65 %   $ 2,163,613   $ 25,274   4.63 %
  Securities available for sale   299,488     1,942   2.57 %     76,556     418   2.17 %
  Interest-bearing deposits   130,363     1,218   3.71 %     613,377     237   0.15 %
Total earning assets   2,813,012     31,104   4.39 %     2,853,546     25,929   3.60 %
Other assets   326,043             328,866        
Total assets $ 3,139,055           $ 3,182,412        
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                      
Interest-bearing deposits                      
  Demand deposits $ 666,517   $ 27   0.02 %   $ 668,335   $ 28   0.02 %
  Savings deposits   856,755     106   0.05 %     843,501     64   0.03 %
  Time deposits   293,520     232   0.31 %     362,869     509   0.56 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,816,792     365   0.08 %     1,874,705     601   0.13 %
Borrowings                      
  Retail repurchase agreements   2,473     1   0.07 %     1,236     -   N/M
Total borrowings   2,473     1   0.07 %     1,236     -   N/M
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,819,265     366   0.08 %     1,875,941     601   0.13 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   864,537             838,920        
Other liabilities   38,993             38,986        
Total liabilities   2,722,795             2,753,847        
Stockholders' equity   416,260             428,565        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,139,055           $ 3,182,412        
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $ 30,738           $ 25,328    
Net interest rate spread         4.31 %           3.47 %
Net interest margin, FTE(1)         4.34 %           3.52 %
                         
(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $395 thousand and $1.10 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
                         
    Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2022
   2021
    Average       Average Yield/   Average       Average Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)
Assets                      
Earning assets                      
  Loans(2)(3) $ 2,298,503   $ 104,830   4.56 %   $ 2,153,099   $ 102,996   4.78 %
  Securities available for sale   256,221     6,172   2.41 %     81,049     2,008   2.48 %
  Interest-bearing deposits   330,785     3,767   1.14 %     570,040     745   0.13 %
Total earning assets   2,885,509     114,769   3.98 %     2,804,188     105,749   3.77 %
Other assets   328,635             330,640        
Total assets $ 3,214,144           $ 3,134,828        
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                      
Interest-bearing deposits                      
  Demand deposits $ 683,502   $ 112   0.02 %   $ 646,999   $ 127   0.02 %
  Savings deposits   880,171     306   0.03 %     816,845     281   0.03 %
  Time deposits   322,158     1,235   0.38 %     387,249     2,427   0.63 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,885,831     1,653   0.09 %     1,851,093     2,835   0.15 %
Borrowings                      
  Retail repurchase agreements   2,239     2   0.07 %     1,194     1   0.07 %
Total borrowings   2,239     2   0.07 %     1,194     1   0.07 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,888,070     1,655   0.09 %     1,852,287     2,836   0.15 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   864,224             816,638        
Other liabilities   39,363             38,151        
Total liabilities   2,791,657             2,707,076        
Stockholders' equity   422,487             427,752        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,214,144           $ 3,134,828        
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $ 113,114           $ 102,913    
Net interest rate spread         3.89 %           3.62 %
Net interest margin, FTE(1)         3.92 %           3.67 %
                         
(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.62 million and $4.66 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
                     
    December 31,   September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2022   2022   2022   2022   2021
Assets                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,846     $ 229,095     $ 398,242     $ 457,306     $ 677,439  
Debt securities available for sale   300,349       299,620       287,767       268,703       76,292  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   2,400,197       2,362,733       2,299,798       2,244,296       2,165,569  
  Allowance for credit losses   (30,556 )     (29,388 )     (29,749 )     (28,981 )     (27,858 )
Loans held for investment, net   2,369,641       2,333,345       2,270,049       2,215,315       2,137,711  
Premises and equipment, net   47,340       47,891       49,752       50,912       52,284  
Other real estate owned   703       559       579       848       1,015  
Interest receivable   9,279       8,345       8,433       8,100       7,900  
Goodwill   129,565       129,565       129,565       129,565       129,565  
Other intangible assets   4,176       4,541       4,905       5,266       5,622  
Other assets   103,673       107,838       109,085       108,112       106,691  
Total assets $ 3,135,572     $ 3,160,799     $ 3,258,377     $ 3,244,127     $ 3,194,519  
                     
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
  Noninterest-bearing $ 872,168     $ 878,423     $ 877,962     $ 860,652     $ 842,783  
  Interest-bearing   1,806,647       1,831,798       1,920,577       1,922,292       1,886,608  
Total deposits   2,678,815       2,710,221       2,798,539       2,782,944       2,729,391  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,874       1,958       2,635       2,488       1,536  
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities   32,898       36,362       39,157       34,539       35,817  
Total liabilities   2,713,587   -   2,748,541   -   2,840,331   -   2,819,971   -   2,766,744  
                     
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock   16,225       16,273       16,502       16,782       16,878  
Additional paid-in capital   128,508       129,914       136,705       144,088       147,619  
Retained earnings   292,971       285,096       276,499       269,798       264,824  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (15,719 )     (19,025 )     (11,660 )     (6,512 )     (1,546 )
Total stockholders' equity   421,985       412,258       418,046       424,156       427,775  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,135,572     $ 3,160,799     $ 3,258,377     $ 3,244,127     $ 3,194,519  
                     
Shares outstanding at period-end   16,225,399       16,273,177       16,502,144       16,781,975       16,878,220  
Book value per common share $ 26.01     $ 25.33     $ 25.33     $ 25.27     $ 25.34  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   17.76       17.09       17.18       17.24       17.34  
                     
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding


SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
                   
  December 31,
 		  September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Amounts in thousands) 2022   2022   2022   2022   2021
Allowance for Credit Losses                  
Beginning balance $ 29,388     $ 29,749     $ 28,981     $ 27,858     $ 29,877  
Provision for (recovery of)                  
credit losses charged to operations   3,416       685       510       1,961       (846 )
Charge-offs   (2,873 )     (2,158 )     (1,469 )     (1,302 )     (1,887 )
Recoveries   625       1,112       1,727       464       714  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (2,248 )     (1,046 )     258       (838 )     (1,173 )
Ending balance $ 30,556     $ 29,388     $ 29,749     $ 28,981     $ 27,858  
                   
Nonperforming Assets                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 15,208     $ 15,303     $ 17,826     $ 20,487     $ 20,768  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   142       131       131       -       87  
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(1)   1,346       1,331       515       1,141       1,367  
Total nonperforming loans   16,696       16,765       18,472       21,628       22,222  
OREO   703       559       579       848       1,015  
Total nonperforming assets $ 17,399     $ 17,324     $ 19,051     $ 22,476     $ 23,237  
                   
                   
Additional Information                  
Total accruing TDRs(2) $ 7,112     $ 7,028     $ 8,313     $ 8,782     $ 8,652  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios                  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.70 %     0.71 %     0.80 %     0.96 %     1.03 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.55 %     0.55 %     0.58 %     0.69 %     0.73 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   183.01 %     175.29 %     161.05 %     134.00 %     125.36 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.27 %     1.24 %     1.29 %     1.29 %     1.29 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.37 %     0.18 %     -0.05 %     0.15 %     0.22 %
                   
                   
(1) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming
(2) Accruing total TDRs


FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000

