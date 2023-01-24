Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,328 in the last 365 days.

CNL Healthcare Properties to Conduct Annual Valuation

The results of the valuation will be discussed on a March 21 webinar

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNL Healthcare Properties, a real estate investment trust focused on seniors housing, plans to prepare an estimated net asset valuation (NAV) per share of the company’s common stock as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The company anticipates announcing the 2022 NAV on or about March 9, 2023, and will hold a webinar to discuss the NAV on March 21, 2023, at 2:30 Eastern Time. To register for the webinar, visit cnlhealthcareproperties.com/webinar. A replay will be available on the company’s website 48 hours following the completion of the webinar.

CNL Healthcare Properties has engaged Robert A. Stanger & Co. Inc. (Stanger) to assist the board of directors and the company’s valuation committee, which is solely comprised of independent directors, in establishing the NAV.

Stanger is a nationally recognized investment banking firm specializing in providing strategic planning, fairness opinion, financial advisory and valuations to REITs, partnerships and real estate advisory and management companies. This will be the company’s fifth engagement with Stanger as a third-party valuation advisor. They were selected because of their familiarity with the CNL Healthcare Properties’ portfolio and their significant experience valuing assets like those owned by the company.

CNL Healthcare Properties will establish the 2022 NAV in accordance with its valuation policy and certain recommendations and methodologies of the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives, a trade association for non-listed direct investment vehicles.

About CNL Healthcare Properties
CNL Healthcare Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on institutional quality properties in seniors housing, including stabilized, value-add and ground-up development assets. CNL Financial Group, LLC is the sponsor of CNL Healthcare Properties. For more information, visit cnlhealthcareproperties.com
About CNL Financial Group
CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a leading private investment management firm providing alternative investments opportunities. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $34 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit cnl.com.

###


Colleen Johnson
Senior Vice President, Communications
CNL Financial Group
407-650-1223

Primary Logo

You just read:

CNL Healthcare Properties to Conduct Annual Valuation

Distribution channels: Environment, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.