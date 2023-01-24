Submit Release
QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2022

/EIN News/ -- QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $5,447,000, or $1.52 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $4,149,000, or $1.17 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, QNB reported net income of $15,921,000, or $4.47 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $16,492,000 or $4.64 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 1.24% and 14.38%, respectively, compared with 0.98% and 11.82%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2021.

The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., improved for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, in comparison with the same period in 2021 due to growth in net interest income and the reversal of $850,000 in provision loan losses. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with the same period in 2021, is primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio held at the holding company.

The following table presents disaggregated net income:

  Three months ended,            Twelve months ended,             
     12/31/2022      12/31/2021      Variance      12/31/2022      12/31/2021      Variance    
QNB Bank $ 4,408,000     $ 3,537,000     $ 871,000     $ 16,445,000     $ 14,607,000     $ 1,838,000  
QNB Corp   1,039,000       612,000       427,000       (524,000 )     1,885,000       (2,409,000 )
Consolidated net income $ 5,447,000     $ 4,149,000     $ 1,298,000     $ 15,921,000     $ 16,492,000     $ (571,000 )

Total assets as of December 31, 2022 were $1,668,497,000 compared with $1,673,340,000 at December 31, 2021. Total available-for-sale debt securities decreased $145,835,000, or 21.1%, to $546,525,000, due primarily to the reduction in fair value of the portfolio, in response to the rise in interest rates during the period. The Bank participated in both rounds of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). Loans receivable, excluding PPP, grew $124,470,000 to approximately $1,037,095,000 since December 31, 2021. Total deposits decreased $31,376,000 to $1,418,369,000. Short-term borrowing grew $92,851,000 to support loan growth.

“2022 ended well with continued solid performance results and growth at the Bank. Our earnings were the direct result of our core banking operations and were not supported by gains on the sale of investments, as in 2021,” stated David W. Freeman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “the quarter also showed improvement in net interest income and improved margins. Plus, loan outstandings, fueled by commercial growth, exceeded one billion for the first time in the bank’s history.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $11,279,000 and $44,497,000, respectively, an increase of $471,000 and $2,370,000, respectively, from the same periods in 2021. Net interest margin was 2.68% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the same period in 2021. Net interest margin was 2.71% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared with 2.79% for the same period in 2021.

The yield on earning assets was 3.49% for the fourth quarter 2022 compared with 2.95% in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, the yield on earning assets was 3.18%, compared with 3.09% for the same period in 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.03% for the quarter and 0.60% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared with 0.35% and 0.39% for the same periods in 2021.

Proceeds from average deposit growth, PPP loan forgiveness and short-term borrowings over the past year were invested in loans. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 38% of average earning assets in the twelve months of 2022 compared with 36% for the same period in 2021 and was the major contributor to the 11 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. Growth in the available-for-sale portfolio was primarily in mortgage-backed securities, which comprised 27% of average earnings assets in the twelve months of 2022 compared with 23% for the same period in 2021. This increase in marketable securities as a percent of earnings assets also contributed to the increase in net interest margin.

Asset Quality, Provision for Loan Loss and Allowance for Loan Loss

QNB reversed $850,000 in provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to no provision in the fourth of quarter 2021. QNB received over $1,000,000 in payments on a non-performing loan during the fourth quarter of 2022. QNB's allowance for loan losses of $10,531,000 represents 1.01% of loans receivable at December 31, 2022, compared to $11,184,000, or 1.21% of loans receivable at December 31, 2021, and $10,826,000, or 1.18% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, which are expected to be fully forgiven within the next several months and are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance represents 1.02% of loans receivable. Net loan recoveries were $43,000 and $197,000 for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared with charge-offs of $30,000 and $100,000 for the same periods in 2021, respectively.   Annualized net loan recoveries for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were both 0.02% of average loans receivable.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and restructured loans, were $9,121,000, or 0.88% of loans receivable at December 31, 2022, compared with $11,672,000, or 1.26% of loans receivable at December 31, 2021, and $14,109,000, or 1.53% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on impaired loans, specific impairment reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement.   At December 31, 2022, $3,435,000, or approximately 71% of the loans classified as non-accrual, are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $13,684,000 at December 31, 2022, compared with $18,531,000 reported at December 31, 2021, and $22,193,000 at December 31, 2020.  

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $2,997,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $2,528,000 for the same period in 2021. There was a net realized loss of $227,000 on the sale of investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared with a gain of $766,000 for the same period in 2021. Unrealized gain on the investment equity securities was $1,602,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to a gain of $87,000 for the same period in 2021.   The equities portfolio comprises blue-chip large-capitalized stocks, providing a taxable equivalent dividend yield of 3.32%.     

Fees for services to customers increased $36,000 to $404,000 for the fourth quarter 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, due primarily to increased overdraft occurrences. ATM and debit card income increased $11,000 to $704,000 for the same period, due to card usage when comparing the two periods.   Retail brokerage and advisory income decreased $24,000 to $184,000 attributable to decreased advisory income.

Net gain on sales of loans decreased $58,000 when comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 with the same period in 2021, as there was a decrease in mortgage originations when comparing the periods.     Other non-interest income decreased $18,000 when comparing the two periods due primarily to reduced merchant fee income of $14,000.  

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income was $5,731,000, a decrease of $4,050,000 compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a negative change in fair value of the equity portfolio of $1,952,000. Realized gains on sales of securities was $266,000, a decline of $993,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.   Net gain on sale of loans decreased $589,000 when comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 with the same period in 2021, as there was a decrease in mortgage originations. Increases in non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 comprise: fees for services to customers, ATM and debit card fees, and retail brokerage and advisory income, which increased $288,000, $37,000, and $2,000, respectively.   Other non-interest income decreased $296,000 due primarily to a life insurance benefit of $193,000 realized during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $46,000 realized in the third quarter of 2022, and a $57,000 decrease in merchant income.     

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $8,119,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $8,135,000 for the same period in 2021. Salaries and benefits expense decreased $76,000, or 1.7%, to $4,464,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $158,000, to $3,870,000 during the fourth quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 with increases in salaries of $268,000 partly offset by decreases om incentive bonus and related taxes of $150,000. Benefits expense decreased $234,000, when comparing the two periods.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense decreased $14,000, to $1,259,000 for the fourth quarter 2022 due to security expense and equipment maintenance partially offset by increased software maintenance.

Other non-interest expense decreased $18,000, or 5.2%, when comparing fourth quarter 2022 with the same period in 2021 due to decreased FDIC insurance and marketing expense, partly offset by increased in third-party services.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expense was $31,492,000, an increase of $495,000, or 1.6%, compared to the same period in 2021.

Provision for income taxes increased $508,000 to $1,560,000 in the fourth quarter 2022 due to increased pre-tax income and a higher effective tax rate, compared with the same period in 2021. The effective tax rates for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were 22.3% and 18.7%, respectively, compared with 20.2% and 19.4%, respectively, for the same periods in 2021.  

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995.   Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.   These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.   The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.


QNB Corp.    
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)    
                                 
(Dollars in thousands)                                
                                 
Balance Sheet (Period End) 12/31/22   9/30/22      6/30/22    3/31/22    12/31/21  
Assets $ 1,668,497   $ 1,645,068   $ 1,646,695   $ 1,647,986   $ 1,673,340  
Cash and cash equivalents   15,899     17,218     17,094     13,260     13,390  
Investment securities                              
Debt securities, AFS   546,525     555,710     609,567     656,846     692,360  
Equity securities   12,056     10,444     11,617     12,652     12,410  
Loans held-for-sale   -     -     -     -     -  
Loans receivable   1,039,385     1,008,306     963,414     926,369     926,470  
Allowance for loan losses   (10,531 )   (11,338 )   (11,297 )   (11,231 )   (11,184 )
Net loans   1,028,854     996,968     952,117     915,138     915,286  
Deposits   1,418,369     1,476,668     1,467,728     1,451,753     1,449,745  
Demand, non-interest bearing   231,849     236,167     240,281     242,024     243,006  
Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings   1,011,071     1,065,472     1,065,638     1,046,074     1,038,366  
Time   175,449     175,029     161,809     163,655     168,373  
Short-term borrowings   161,327     92,896     77,836     76,738     68,476  
Long-term debt   10,000     10,000     10,000     10,000     10,000  
Shareholders' equity   70,958     58,124     83,738     102,498     136,494  
                               
Asset Quality Data (Period End)                              
Non-accrual loans $ 4,820   $ 6,337   $ 7,085   $ 7,272   $ 7,530  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   -     -     -     -     -  
Restructured loans   4,301     4,357     4,309     4,375     4,142  
Non-performing loans   9,121     10,694     11,394     11,647     11,672  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   -     -     -     -     -  
Non-performing assets $ 9,121   $ 10,694   $ 11,394   $ 11,647   $ 11,672  
                               
Allowance for loan losses $ 10,531   $ 11,338   $ 11,297   $ 11,231   $ 11,184  
                               
Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale   0.88 %   1.06 %   1.18 %   1.26 %   1.26 %
Non-performing assets / Assets   0.55 %   0.65 %   0.69 %   0.71 %   0.70 %
Allowance for loan losses / Loans excluding held-for-sale   1.01 %   1.12 %   1.17 %   1.21 %   1.21 %


QNB Corp.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
                 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended,   Twelve months ended
For the period: 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21   12/31/22 12/31/21
                 
Interest income $ 14,739   $ 13,546   $ 12,327   $ 11,809   $ 11,938     $ 52,421   $ 46,770  
Interest expense   3,460     2,167     1,224     1,073     1,130       7,924     4,643  
Net interest income   11,279     11,379     11,103     10,736     10,808       44,497     42,127  
Provision for loan losses   (850 )   -     -     -     -       (850 )   458  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   12,129     11,379     11,103     10,736     10,808       45,347     41,669  
Non-interest income:                
Fees for services to customers   404     423     403     384     368       1,614     1,326  
ATM and debit card   704     669     705     641     693       2,719     2,682  
Retail brokerage and advisory income   184     194     205     205     208       788     786  
Net realized gain on investment securities   (227 )   -     457     36     766       266     1,806  
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities   1,602     (1,174 )   (1,446 )   (8 )   87       (1,026 )   926  
Net gain on sale of loans   -     6     -     -     58       6     595  
Other   330     366     315     353     348       1,364     1,660  
Total non-interest income   2,997     484     639     1,611     2,528       5,731     9,781  
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits   4,464     4,371     4,205     4,266     4,540       17,306     17,453  
Net occupancy and furniture and equipment   1,259     1,314     1,274     1,265     1,273       5,112     5,015  
Other   2,396     2,129     2,267     2,282     2,322       9,074     8,529  
Total non-interest expense   8,119     7,814     7,746     7,813     8,135       31,492     30,997  
Income before income taxes   7,007     4,049     3,996     4,534     5,201       19,586     20,453  
Provision for income taxes   1,560     634     647     824     1,052       3,665     3,961  
Net income $ 5,447   $ 3,415   $ 3,349   $ 3,710   $ 4,149     $ 15,921   $ 16,492  
                 
Share and Per Share Data:                
Net income - basic $ 1.52   $ 0.96   $ 0.94   $ 1.04   $ 1.17     $ 4.47   $ 4.64  
Net income - diluted $ 1.52   $ 0.96   $ 0.94   $ 1.04   $ 1.17     $ 4.47   $ 4.64  
Book value $ 19.84   $ 16.25   $ 23.47   $ 28.81   $ 38.41     $ 19.84   $ 38.41  
Cash dividends $ 0.36   $ 0.36   $ 0.36   $ 0.36   $ 0.35     $ 1.44   $ 1.40  
Average common shares outstanding
- basic		   3,577,587     3,567,987     3,559,185     3,552,854     3,549,584       3,564,481     3,553,949  
Average common shares outstanding
- diluted		   3,577,587     3,567,987     3,559,185     3,554,456     3,550,542       3,564,481     3,554,138  
                 
QNB Corp.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
                 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended,   Twelve months ended
For the period: 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21   12/31/22 12/31/21
Selected Ratios:                
Return on average assets   1.24 %   0.78 %   0.79 %   0.90 %   0.98 %     0.93 %   1.04 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   14.38 %   9.20 %   9.28 %   10.60 %   11.82 %     10.90 %   12.19 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)   2.68 %   2.72 %   2.73 %   2.71 %   2.68 %     2.71 %   2.79 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)   56.20 %   64.88 %   64.98 %   62.35 %   59.29 %     61.82 %   58.69 %
Average shareholders' equity to total
average assets		   8.65 %   8.53 %   8.51 %   8.43 %   8.53 %     8.54 %   8.53 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (43 ) $ (41 ) $ (66 ) $ (47 ) $ 30     $ (197 ) $ 100  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale   -0.02 %   -0.02 %   -0.03 %   -0.02 %   0.01 %     -0.02 %   0.01 %
                 
                 
Balance Sheet (Average)                
Assets $ 1,737,679   $ 1,727,132   $ 1,700,600   $ 1,675,385   $ 1,672,267     $ 1,710,449   $ 1,585,627  
Investment securities (AFS & Equities)   673,117     691,010     710,856     710,109     690,792       696,158     565,924  
Loans receivable   1,020,102     984,968     944,773     918,602     918,631       967,438     928,017  
Deposits   1,462,654     1,475,668     1,458,921     1,444,049     1,440,611       1,460,416     1,359,100  
Shareholders' equity   150,281     147,296     144,688     141,986     139,227       146,088     135,324  


QNB Corp. (Consolidated)              
Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis)
               
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average Average     Average Average  
  Balance Rate Interest   Balance Rate Interest
Assets              
Investment securities:              
U.S. Treasury $ 298   1.50 % $ 1   $ -   0.00 % $ -
U.S. Government agencies   101,941   1.11     283     97,975   1.07     262
State and municipal   124,514   2.35     731     127,969   2.39     766
Mortgage-backed and CMOs   428,186   1.62     1,737     444,048   1.33     1,472
Corporate debt securities   6,647   4.38     73     6,710   4.33     72
Equities   11,531   3.50     102     14,090   3.14     111
Total investment securities   673,117   1.74     2,927     690,792   1.55     2,683
Loans:              
Commercial real estate   678,061   4.43     7,578     585,184   4.06     5,988
Residential real estate   106,045   3.47     920     98,233   3.35     823
Home equity loans   58,860   5.63     835     56,232   3.27     462
Commercial and industrial   152,183   6.14     2,357     154,080   4.90     1,903
Consumer loans   4,298   6.65     72     4,873   5.11     63
Tax-exempt loans   20,655   3.44     179     22,093   3.29     183
Total loans, net of unearned income*   1,020,102   4.64     11,941     920,695   4.06     9,422
Other earning assets   4,360   3.93     43     18,740   0.39     18
Total earning assets   1,697,579   3.49     14,911     1,630,227   2.95     12,123
Cash and due from banks   12,854           14,364      
Allowance for loan losses   (11,351 )         (11,220 )    
Other assets   38,597           38,896      
Total assets $ 1,737,679         $ 1,672,267      
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Interest-bearing deposits:              
Interest-bearing demand $ 351,283   0.46     412   $ 329,406   0.19     154
Municipals   127,252   2.91     933     140,378   0.32     113
Money market   132,282   0.65     216     138,309   0.32     110
Savings   433,930   0.79     863     413,047   0.30     309
Time < $100   91,196   0.88     201     94,801   0.83     198
Time $100 through $250   60,200   1.38     209     51,425   0.74     96
Time > $250   25,103   1.05     66     24,673   0.77     48
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,221,246   0.94     2,900     1,192,039   0.34     1,028
Short-term borrowings   106,295   1.94     520     72,820   0.34     62
Long-term debt   10,000   1.57     40     10,000   1.57     40
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,337,541   1.03     3,460     1,274,859   0.35     1,130
Non-interest-bearing deposits   241,408           248,572      
Other liabilities   8,449           9,609      
Shareholders' equity   150,281           139,227      
Total liabilities and              
shareholders' equity $ 1,737,679         $ 1,672,267      
Net interest rate spread   2.46 %       2.60 %  
Margin/net interest income   2.68 % $ 11,451     2.68 % $ 10,993


Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21%.
Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets.
* Includes loans held-for-sale              


QNB Corp. (Consolidated)              
Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis)              
               
  Year Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average Average     Average Average  
  Balance Rate Interest   Balance Rate Interest
Assets              
Investment securities:              
U.S. Treasury $ 524   1.18 % $ 6   $ -   0.00 % $ -
U.S. Government agencies   101,455   1.10     1,119     80,340   1.05     842
State and municipal   128,126   2.39     3,056     112,011   2.47     2,765
Mortgage-backed and CMOs   447,369   1.58     7,059     351,801   1.29     4,540
Corporate debt securities   6,673   4.37     291     7,291   4.01     292
Equities   12,011   3.32     399     14,481   3.02     437
Total investment securities   696,158   1.71     11,930     565,924   1.57     8,876
Loans:              
Commercial real estate   637,023   4.20     26,759     556,822   4.15     23,098
Residential real estate   104,397   3.34     3,484     95,241   3.41     3,244
Home equity loans   56,155   4.38     2,459     57,311   3.29     1,886
Commercial and industrial   145,579   5.10     7,432     193,491   4.75     9,189
Consumer loans   4,512   5.63     254     5,097   4.98     254
Tax-exempt loans   19,778   3.42     676     24,026   3.47     835
Total loans, net of unearned income*   967,444   4.24     41,064     931,988   4.13     38,506
Other earning assets   5,782   2.42     140     36,715   0.26     94
Total earning assets   1,669,384   3.18     53,134     1,534,627   3.09     47,476
Cash and due from banks   13,803           23,408      
Allowance for loan losses   (11,287 )         (11,157 )    
Other assets   38,549           38,749      
Total assets $ 1,710,449         $ 1,585,627      
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Interest-bearing deposits:              
Interest-bearing demand $ 345,054   0.27     933   $ 307,258   0.20     624
Municipals   122,824   1.43     1,758     127,828   0.32     411
Money market   137,830   0.45     617     122,361   0.31     381
Savings   443,104   0.49     2,175     386,630   0.30     1,178
Time < $100   91,216   0.79     723     98,986   0.93     921
Time $100 through $250   52,314   0.93     489     52,693   0.86     454
Time > $250   25,296   0.83     209     26,833   0.96     257
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,217,638   0.57     6,904     1,122,589   0.38     4,226
Short-term borrowings   106,295   1.00     861     72,820   0.36     258
Long-term debt   10,000   1.57     159     10,000   1.57     159
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,333,933   0.60     7,924     1,205,409   0.39     4,643
Non-interest-bearing deposits   242,778           236,511      
Other liabilities   8,069           9,545      
Shareholders' equity   146,088           135,324      
Total liabilities and              
shareholders' equity $ 1,730,868         $ 1,586,789      
Net interest rate spread   2.58 %       2.70 %  
Margin/net interest income   2.71 % $ 45,210     2.79 % $ 42,833
Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21%
Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets.
* Includes loans held-for-sale               


Contacts:
David W. Freeman 
President & Chief Executive Officer
215-538-5600 x-5619
dfreeman@qnbbank.com

Jeffrey Lehocky
Chief Financial Officer
215-538-5600 x-5716
jlehocky@qnbbank.com

Primary Logo

