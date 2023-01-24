Submit Release
QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $30.9 Million for the Fourth Quarter and Record Net Income of $99.1 Million for the Full Year 2022

  • Fourth quarter net income of $30.9 million, or $1.81 per diluted share
  • Adjusted fourth quarter net income (non-GAAP) of $31.1 million, or $1.83 per diluted share
  • Record quarterly net interest income of $65.2 million
  • Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) of 3.62% and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) of 3.93%
  • Nonperforming assets improved by 51% and represent 0.11% of total assets
  • Increased TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) to 7.93% and total risk-based capital to 14.47%

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Annual net income of $99.1 million, or $5.87 per diluted share
  • Record adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $114.9 million, or $6.80 per diluted share, an increase of 14.8% and 8.5%, respectively, excluding one-time expenses associated with the Guaranty Bank acquisition
  • Full year loan and lease growth of 14.6%, excluding PPP and Guaranty Bank acquired loans (non-GAAP)

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $30.9 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.81 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $29.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.71 for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year, the Company reported net income of $99.1 million, or $5.87 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $31.1 million and $1.83, respectively. For the third quarter of 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $28.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.69. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income and diluted EPS were $27.0 million and $1.71, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $27.4 million and $1.73, respectively.

  For the Quarter Ended  
  December 31, September 30, December 31,  
$ in millions (except per share data) 2022 2022 2021  
Net Income $ 30.9 $ 29.3 $ 27.0  
Diluted EPS $ 1.81 $ 1.71 $ 1.71  
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 31.1 $ 28.9 $ 27.4  
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.83 $ 1.69 $ 1.73  

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered another quarter of strong results, enabling us to achieve record annual net income. Our full year performance was driven by robust loan growth, increased net interest income and excellent credit quality,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our team accomplished this while successfully closing and integrating our largest acquisition to date, where we significantly strengthened our Company’s position in the vibrant Southwest Missouri region. We enter 2023 with a solid loan pipeline, a strong balance sheet, a healthy net interest margin and well-managed expenses. We remain focused on continuing to execute on our differentiated business model and commitment to relationship banking, all with the view of delivering attractive returns to our shareholders.”

Record Net Interest Income of $65.2 Million

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $65.2 million, compared to $60.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $46.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The significant increase in net interest income was due to higher acquisition-related net accretion and the impact of multiple interest rate hikes on our asset-sensitive balance sheet, partially offset by the impact of increased deposit costs on a linked-quarter basis. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $65.1 million, an increase of $936 thousand, or 5.8% annualized, from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, NIM was 3.62% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.93%, compared to 3.46% and 3.71% in the prior quarter, respectively. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher loan yields and higher acquisition-related net accretion, partially offset by the impact of increased deposit costs.

“Our tax-equivalent NIM expanded by 22 basis points during the fourth quarter, benefiting from higher acquisition-related net accretion. For the full year, we delivered an improved net interest margin, driven primarily by our asset-sensitive balance sheet in this rising interest rate environment,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “While we are very pleased with the expansion in our NIM during 2022, our focus in 2023 will be protecting our attractive margin despite the continuing volatile interest rate environment.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 8.7% for the Quarter and 14.6% for the Full Year

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company’s loans and leases grew $130.3 million to a total of $6.1 billion, or 8.7% on an annualized basis. For the full year, loans and leases grew $1.5 billion. When excluding PPP loans and loans added in the acquisition of Guaranty Bank (non-GAAP), loans grew $679.3 million, or 14.6%. Deposits grew $43.2 million, or 2.9% on an annualized basis during the quarter and $1.1 billion for the full year. Deposits were relatively static when excluding the impact of the Guaranty Bank acquisition.

“Our strong market positions combined with our experienced bankers, led to continued gains in market share over the course of the year, driving growth in our traditional commercial lending, leasing and our Specialty Finance business,” added Mr. Helling. “We believe this is also a testament to the underlying economic resiliency across our markets and our relationship-based community banking model, emphasizing the importance of strong relationships with new and existing clients. Given our current pipeline, we are targeting loan growth for the full year 2023 between 8% and 10%, consistent with our long-term goals.”

Noninterest Income of $21.2 Million

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $21.2 million, up slightly from $21.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The Company generated $11.3 million of capital markets revenue from swap fees in the quarter, up from $10.5 million in the third quarter and within our guidance range. Wealth management revenue was $3.6 million for the quarter, up slightly from the prior quarter.

“Capital markets revenue totaled $11.3 million for the quarter, which was within our guidance,” added Mr. Gipple. “The demand for low-income housing remains healthy and the economics associated with these tax credit projects continue to be favorable. Our pipeline for this business is strong and capital markets revenue has averaged just over $10 million per quarter for the last four quarters. Therefore, we expect this source of fee income to be in a range of $40 to $48 million for the full year 2023.”

Noninterest Expenses of $49.7 Million

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $49.7 million, compared to $47.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $39.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher incentive-based compensation related to our record full year performance, partially offset by lower professional and data processing fees due to the completion of the core conversion at Guaranty Bank and other cost savings.

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $8.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter, a decrease of $9.1 million from the third quarter of 2022. The significant reduction in NPAs during the quarter was primarily the result of payoffs of several NPAs. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.11% on December 31, 2022, compared to 0.23% on September 30, 2022. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on December 31, 2022 were fairly static at 2.68% and 1.08%, respectively, as compared to 2.35% and 1.29% as of September 30, 2022.

As a result of continued improvements in overall credit quality, the Company recorded no provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the ACL to total loans/leases was 1.43%, compared to 1.51% as of September 30, 2022.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.47%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.41% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 7.93%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.38%, 9.21% and 7.68% as of September 30, 2022.

During the fourth quarter, the Company purchased and retired 100,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $50.37 per share as the Company executed purchases under the share repurchase plan announced during the second quarter of 2022. The 2022 share repurchase plan authorized approximately 1,500,000 shares to be repurchased and the Company has approximately 930,000 shares remaining under the program.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) increased $10.0 million during the quarter due to an increase in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in long-term interest rates during the fourth quarter. While the repurchase of shares modestly impacted the Company’s tangible common equity, the change in AOCI and strong earnings offset this impact, which led to the increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of our Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, we continue to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

  • Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;
  • Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and
  • Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, January 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through February 1, 2023. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 2362948. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank on April 1, 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $7.9 billion in assets, $6.1 billion in loans and $6.0 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
        
A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies(including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvi) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xvii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xviii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated.   These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Todd A. Gipple
President
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer
(309) 743-7745
tgipple@qcrh.com


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
             
  As of  
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2022 2022 2022 2022 2021  
             
  (dollars in thousands)  
             
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET            
             
Cash and due from banks $ 59,723 $ 86,282 $ 92,379 $ 50,540 $ 37,490  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   124,270   71,043   56,532   66,390   87,662  
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses   928,102   879,450   879,918   823,311   810,215  
Net loans/leases   6,051,165   5,918,121   5,705,478   4,753,082   4,601,411  
Intangibles   16,759   17,546   18,333   8,856   9,349  
Goodwill   137,607   137,607   137,607   74,066   74,066  
Derivatives   177,631   185,037   97,455   107,326   222,220  
Other assets   453,580   434,963   405,239   292,248   253,719  
Total assets $ 7,948,837 $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941 $ 6,175,819 $ 6,096,132  
             
Total deposits $ 5,984,217 $ 5,941,035 $ 5,820,657 $ 4,839,689 $ 4,922,772  
Total borrowings   825,894   701,491   583,166   443,270   170,805  
Derivatives   200,701   209,479   113,305   116,193   225,135  
Other liabilities   165,301   140,972   132,675   108,743   100,410  
Total stockholders' equity   772,724   737,072   743,138   667,924   677,010  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,948,837 $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941 $ 6,175,819 $ 6,096,132  
             
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO            
Loan/lease mix:            
Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 296,869 $ 332,996 $ 322,258 $ 263,441 $ 248,483  
Commercial and industrial - other   1,451,693   1,415,996   1,403,689   1,374,221   1,346,602  
Total commercial and industrial   1,748,562   1,748,992   1,725,947   1,637,662   1,595,085  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   629,367   627,558   628,565   439,257   421,701  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   963,239   920,876   889,530   679,898   646,500  
Construction and land development*   1,192,061   1,149,503   1,080,372   863,116   918,571  
Multi-family*   963,803   933,118   860,742   711,682   600,412  
Direct financing leases   31,889   33,503   40,050   43,330   45,191  
1-4 family real estate   499,529   487,508   473,141   379,613   377,361  
Consumer   110,421   107,552   99,556   73,310   75,311  
Total loans/leases $ 6,138,871 $ 6,008,610 $ 5,797,903 $ 4,827,868 $ 4,680,132  
Less allowance for credit losses   87,706   90,489   92,425   74,786   78,721  
Net loans/leases $ 6,051,165 $ 5,918,121 $ 5,705,478 $ 4,753,082 $ 4,601,411  
             
*The LIHTC lending business is a significant part of the Company's Construction and Multi-family loans. For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2022, the LIHTC portion of the Construction loans was $743 million, or 62%, and the LIHTC portion of the Multi-family loans was $728 million, or 76%.
.
             
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO            
Securities mix:            
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 16,981 $ 20,527 $ 20,448 $ 21,380 $ 23,328  
Municipal securities   779,450   724,204   710,638   667,245   639,799  
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities   66,215   68,844   81,247   86,381   94,323  
Asset backed securities   18,728   19,630   19,956   23,233   27,124  
Other securities   46,908   46,443   47,827   25,270   25,839  
Total securities $ 928,282 $ 879,648 $ 880,116 $ 823,509 $ 810,413  
Less allowance for credit losses   180   198   198   198   198  
Net securities $ 928,102 $ 879,450 $ 879,918 $ 823,311 $ 810,215  
             
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS            
Deposit mix:            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,262,981 $ 1,315,555 $ 1,514,005 $ 1,275,493 $ 1,268,788  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   3,875,497   3,904,303   3,758,566   3,181,685   3,232,633  
Time deposits   744,593   672,133   540,074   382,268   421,348  
Brokered deposits   101,146   49,044   8,012   243   3  
Total deposits $ 5,984,217 $ 5,941,035 $ 5,820,657 $ 4,839,689 $ 4,922,772  
             
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS            
Borrowings mix:            
Overnight FHLB advances (1) $ 415,000 $ 335,000 $ 400,000 $ 290,000 $ 15,000  
Other short-term borrowings   129,630   85,180   1,070   1,190   3,800  
Subordinated notes   232,662   232,743   133,562   113,890   113,850  
Junior subordinated debentures   48,602   48,568   48,534   38,190   38,155  
Total borrowings $ 825,894 $ 701,491 $ 583,166 $ 443,270 $ 170,805  
             
(1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 4.60%.    
             



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
      For the Quarter Ended
      December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
      2022   2022 2022 2022   2021  
               
      (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
               
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income   $ 94,037   $ 79,267 $ 68,205 $ 51,062   $ 52,020  
Interest expense     28,819     18,498   8,805   5,329     5,507  
Net interest income     65,218     60,769   59,400   45,733     46,513  
Provision for credit losses (1)     -     -   11,200   (2,916 )   (3,227 )
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses   $ 65,218   $ 60,769 $ 48,200 $ 48,649   $ 49,740  
               
               
Trust department fees   $ 2,644   $ 2,537 $ 2,497 $ 2,963   $ 2,843  
Investment advisory and management fees     918     921   983   1,036     1,047  
Deposit service fees     2,142     2,214   2,223   1,555     1,644  
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans     468     641   809   493     922  
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans     50     50   -   19     227  
Swap fee income/capital markets revenue     11,338     10,545   13,004   6,422     12,982  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     755     605   350   346     470  
Debit card fees     1,500     1,453   1,499   1,007     1,072  
Correspondent banking fees     257     189   244   277     266  
Loan related fee income     614     652   682   480     536  
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives     (267 )   904   432   906     97  
Other       800     384   59   129     879  
Total noninterest income   $ 21,219   $ 21,095 $ 22,782 $ 15,633   $ 22,985  
               
               
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 32,594   $ 29,175 $ 29,972 $ 23,627   $ 24,809  
Occupancy and equipment expense     6,027     6,033   5,978   3,937     3,723  
Professional and data processing fees     3,769     4,477   4,365   3,671     3,866  
Acquisition costs     (424 )   315   1,973   1,851     624  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     668     62   4,796   -     -  
Disposition costs     -     -   -   -     5  
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     1,605     1,497   1,394   1,310     1,316  
Loan/lease expense     411     390   761   267     606  
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     (117 )   19   59   (1 )   -  
Advertising and marketing     1,562     1,437   1,198   761     1,679  
Communication     587     639   584   403     481  
Supplies       337     289   237   246     274  
Bank service charges     563     568   610   541     553  
Correspondent banking expense     210     218   213   199     200  
Intangibles amortization     787     787   787   493     508  
Payment card processing     599     477   626   262     298  
Trust expense     166     227   195   187     208  
Other       353     1,136   500   571     262  
Total noninterest expense   $ 49,697   $ 47,746 $ 54,248 $ 38,325   $ 39,412  
               
Net income before income taxes   $ 36,740   $ 34,118 $ 16,734 $ 25,957   $ 33,313  
Federal and state income tax expense     5,834     4,824   1,492   2,333     6,304  
Net income     $ 30,906   $ 29,294 $ 15,242 $ 23,624   $ 27,009  
               
Basic EPS   $ 1.83   $ 1.73 $ 0.88 $ 1.51   $ 1.73  
Diluted EPS   $ 1.81   $ 1.71 $ 0.87 $ 1.49   $ 1.71  
               
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,855,973     16,900,968   17,345,324   15,625,112     15,582,276  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     17,047,976     17,110,691   17,549,107   15,852,256     15,838,246  
               
(1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.
             



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
      For the Year Ended
      December 31,   December 31,
        2022       2021  
           
      (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
INCOME STATEMENT        
Interest income   $ 292,571     $ 200,155  
Interest expense     61,451       21,922  
Net interest income     231,120       178,233  
Provision for credit losses (1)     8,284       3,486  
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses   $ 222,836     $ 174,747  
           
           
Trust department fees   $ 10,641     $ 11,206  
Investment advisory and management fees     3,858       4,080  
Deposit service fees     8,134       6,132  
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans     2,411       4,397  
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans     119       227  
Swap fee income/capital markets revenue     41,309       60,992  
Securities losses, net     -       (88 )
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     2,056       1,838  
Debit card fees     5,459       4,216  
Correspondent banking fees     967       1,114  
Loan related fee income     2,428       2,268  
Fair value gain on derivatives     1,975       170  
Other       1,372       3,870  
Total noninterest income   $ 80,729     $ 100,422  
           
           
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 115,368     $ 100,907  
Occupancy and equipment expense     21,975       15,918  
Professional and data processing fees     16,282       14,579  
Acquisition costs     3,715       624  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     5,526       -  
Disposition costs     -       13  
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     5,806       4,475  
Loan/lease expense     1,829       1,671  
Net income from and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     (40 )     (1,420 )
Advertising and marketing     4,958       4,254  
Communication     2,213       1,798  
Supplies       1,109       1,053  
Bank service charges     2,282       2,173  
Correspondent banking expense     840       799  
Intangibles amortization     2,854       2,032  
Payment card processing     1,964       1,412  
Trust expense     775       758  
Other       2,560       2,656  
Total noninterest expense   $ 190,016     $ 153,702  
           
Net income before income taxes   $ 113,549     $ 121,467  
Federal and state income tax expense     14,483       22,562  
Net income     $ 99,066     $ 98,905  
           
Basic EPS   $ 5.94     $ 6.30  
Diluted EPS   $ 5.87     $ 6.20  
           
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,681,844       15,708,744  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding   16,890,007       15,944,708  
           
(1) Provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                 
  As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,   December 31,     December 31, December 31,
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021       2022     2021  
                 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                 
COMMON SHARE DATA                
Common shares outstanding   16,795,942     16,885,485     17,064,347     15,579,605     15,613,460        
Book value per common share (1) $ 46.01   $ 43.65   $ 43.55   $ 42.87   $ 43.36        
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 36.82   $ 34.46   $ 34.41   $ 37.55   $ 38.02        
Closing stock price $ 49.64   $ 50.94   $ 53.99   $ 56.59   $ 56.00        
Market capitalization $ 833,751   $ 860,147   $ 921,304   $ 881,650   $ 874,354        
Market price / book value   107.90 %   116.70 %   123.97 %   132.00 %   129.15 %      
Market price / tangible book value   134.83 %   147.81 %   156.90 %   150.71 %   147.30 %      
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 5.95   $ 5.86   $ 6.14   $ 6.68   $ 6.30        
Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 8.35 x   8.70 x   8.79 x   8.47 x   8.88 x        
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)   7.93 %   7.68 %   8.11 %   9.60 %   9.87 %      
                 
                 
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Beginning balance $ 737,072   $ 743,138   $ 667,924   $ 677,010   $ 649,814        
Net income   30,906     29,294     15,242     23,624     27,009        
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   9,959     (24,783 )   (24,286 )   (27,340 )   295        
Common stock cash dividends declared   (1,013 )   (1,012 )   (1,059 )   (938 )   (935 )      
Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares   -     -     117,214     -     -        
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program   (5,037 )   (10,485 )   (33,016 )   (4,416 )   -        
Other (5)   837     920     1,119     (16 )   827        
Ending balance $ 772,724   $ 737,072   $ 743,138   $ 667,924   $ 677,010        
                 
                 
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):                
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.47 %   14.38 %   13.40 %   14.50 %   14.77 %      
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.08 %   9.88 %   10.18 %   11.27 %   11.46 %      
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   9.61 %   9.56 %   9.61 %   10.78 %   10.46 %      
Common equity tier 1 ratio   9.41 %   9.21 %   9.46 %   10.61 %   10.76 %      
                 
                 
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.58 %   1.53 %   0.83 %   1.55 %   1.76 %     1.37 %   1.68 %
Return on average total equity (annualized)   16.32 %   15.39 %   7.74 %   13.81 %   16.23 %     13.24 %   15.52 %
Net interest margin   3.62 %   3.46 %   3.53 %   3.30 %   3.29 %     3.49 %   3.30 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)   3.93 %   3.71 %   3.74 %   3.50 %   3.50 %     3.73 %   3.49 %
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)   57.50 %   58.32 %   66.01 %   62.45 %   56.71 %     60.93 %   55.16 %
Gross loans and leases / total assets   77.23 %   77.73 %   78.42 %   78.17 %   76.77 %     77.23 %   76.77 %
Gross loans and leases / total deposits   102.58 %   101.14 %   99.61 %   99.76 %   95.07 %     102.58 %   95.07 %
Effective tax rate   15.88 %   14.14 %   8.92 %   8.99 %   18.92 %     12.75 %   18.57 %
Full-time equivalent employees (9)   973     956     968     749     726       973     726  
                 
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                
Assets $ 7,800,229   $ 7,652,463   $ 7,324,470   $ 6,115,127   $ 6,121,446     $ 7,206,180   $ 5,890,042  
Loans/leases   6,043,359     5,916,100     5,711,471     4,727,478     4,608,111       5,604,074     4,456,461  
Deposits   6,029,455     5,891,198     5,867,444     4,903,354     4,983,869       5,676,546     4,776,575  
Total stockholders' equity   757,419     761,428     788,204     684,126     665,698       748,032     637,190  
                 
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).        
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP).     
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.         
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.     
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.  
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.    
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.       
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.         
(9) Increase at June 30, 2022 due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank.       
                 



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                         
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN                      
                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
    Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost   Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost   Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost
                         
    (dollars in thousands)
                         
Fed funds sold   $ 30,754 $ 296 3.82 %   $ 16,224 $ 100 2.45 %   $ 3,334 $ 1 0.09 %
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   62,581   504 3.20 %     54,799   381 2.76 %     161,514   63 0.15 %
Securities (1)     971,930   10,074 4.14 %     946,096   9,602 4.05 %     810,334   7,514 3.70 %
Restricted investment securities   39,954   628 6.15 %     42,638   674 6.18 %     18,929   231 4.78 %
Loans (1)     6,043,359   88,088 5.78 %     5,916,100   72,969 4.89 %     4,608,111   47,010 4.05 %
Total earning assets (1) $ 7,148,578 $ 99,590 5.53 %   $ 6,975,857 $ 83,726 4.76 %   $ 5,602,222 $ 54,819 3.89 %
                         
Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,968,081 $ 17,655 1.77 %   $ 3,862,556 $ 10,889 1.12 %   $ 3,231,477 $ 2,401 0.29 %
Time deposits     746,819   3,476 1.85 %     593,490   1,681 1.12 %     442,835   963 0.86 %
Short-term borrowings   19,591   211 4.28 %     11,376   84 2.94 %     2,484   1 0.12 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   351,033   3,507 3.91 %     418,239   2,584 2.42 %     4,141   3 0.31 %
Other borrowings   -   - 0.00 %     4,239   53 4.93 %     -   - 0.00 %
Subordinated debentures   232,689   3,312 5.69 %     181,177   2,518 5.56 %     113,829   1,554 5.46 %
Junior subordinated debentures   48,583   657 5.29 %     48,551   689 5.56 %     38,132   584 5.99 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,366,796 $ 28,818 2.13 %   $ 5,119,628 $ 18,498 1.43 %   $ 3,832,898 $ 5,506 0.57 %
                         
Net interest income (1)   $ 70,772       $ 65,228       $ 49,313  
Net interest margin (2)     3.62 %       3.46 %       3.29 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.93 %       3.71 %       3.50 %
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.61 %       3.65 %       3.49 %
                         
                         
    For the Year Ended        
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021    
    Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost   Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost        
                         
    (dollars in thousands)        
                         
Fed funds sold   $ 14,436 $ 410 2.84 %   $ 1,964 $ 2 0.10 %        
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   63,448   1,089 1.72 %     116,421   173 0.15 %        
Securities (1)     910,712   36,359 3.99 %     804,636   29,504 3.66 %        
Restricted investment securities   35,554   2,068 5.73 %     19,386   950 4.83 %        
Loans (1)     5,604,074   268,985 4.80 %     4,456,461   179,738 4.03 %        
Total earning assets (1) $ 6,628,224 $ 308,911 4.66 %   $ 5,398,868 $ 210,367 3.90 %        
                         
Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,715,017 $ 35,359 0.95 %   $ 3,058,917 $ 8,621 0.28 %        
Time deposits     568,245   7,003 1.23 %     448,191   4,679 1.04 %        
Short-term borrowings   8,637   299 3.46 %     6,281   5 0.08 %        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   286,474   6,954 2.39 %     23,389   70 0.30 %        
Other borrowings   1,068   53 4.96 %     -   - 0.00 %        
Subordinated debentures   165,685   9,200 5.55 %     115,398   6,272 5.44 %        
Junior subordinated debentures   45,497   2,583 5.60 %     38,067   2,276 5.90 %        
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,790,623 $ 61,451 1.28 %   $ 3,690,243 $ 21,923 0.59 %        
                         
Net interest income (1)   $ 247,460       $ 188,444          
Net interest margin (2)     3.49 %       3.30 %        
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.73 %       3.49 %        
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.60 %       3.47 %        
                         
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
                         



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
             
  As of  
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 		 
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021    
             
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
             
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES            
Beginning balance $ 90,489   $ 92,425   $ 74,786   $ 78,721   $ 80,670    
Initial ACL recorded for acquired PCD loans   -     -     5,902     -     -    
Credit loss expense (1)   1,013     331     12,141     (3,849 )   (2,045 )  
Loans/leases charged off   (3,960 )   (2,489 )   (620 )   (456 )   (375 )  
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off   164     222     216     370     471    
Ending balance $ 87,706   $ 90,489   $ 92,425   $ 74,786   $ 78,721    
             
             
NONPERFORMING ASSETS            
Nonaccrual loans/leases (2) $ 8,765   $ 17,511   $ 23,574   $ 2,744   $ 2,759    
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more   5     3     268     4     1    
Total nonperforming loans/leases   8,770     17,514     23,842     2,748     2,760    
Other real estate owned   133     177     205     -     -    
Other repossessed assets   -     340     -     -     -    
Total nonperforming assets $ 8,903   $ 18,031   $ 24,047   $ 2,748   $ 2,760    
             
             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS            
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.11 %   0.23 %   0.33 %   0.04 %   0.05 %  
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases   1.43 %   1.51 %   1.59 %   1.55 %   1.68 %  
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases   1000.07 %   516.67 %   387.66 %   2721.47 %   2852.21 %  
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases   0.06 %   0.04 %   0.01 %   0.00 %   0.00 %  
             
             
             
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3)            
Special mention (rating 6) $ 98,333   $ 63,973   $ 54,558   $ 63,622   $ 62,510    
Substandard (rating 7)   66,021     77,317     83,048     54,491     53,159    
Doubtful (rating 8)   -     -     -     -     -    
  $ 164,354   $ 141,290   $ 137,606   $ 118,113   $ 115,669    
             
Criticized loans (4) $ 164,354   $ 141,290   $ 137,606   $ 118,113   $ 115,669    
Classified loans (5)   66,021     77,317     83,048     54,491     53,159    
             
Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases   2.68 %   2.35 %   2.37 %   2.45 %   2.47 %  
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases   1.08 %   1.29 %   1.43 %   1.13 %   1.14 %  
             
(1) Credit loss expense on loans/leases for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans.
(2) The increase in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 is due to the addition of $7.3 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank loan portfolio.
(3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion.
(4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance.  
(5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.  
             



QCR Holding, Inc.      
Consolidated Financial Highlights      
(Unaudited)      
                       
      For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended
      December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
  SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES     2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
      (dollars in thousands)
                       
  TOTAL ASSETS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,312,013     $ 2,218,166     $ 2,142,345          
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     306,396       298,640       266,588          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     2,185,500       2,108,614       2,030,279          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     1,297,812       1,270,426       1,168,606          
  Guaranty Bank (2)     2,146,474       2,107,407       882,885          
                       
  TOTAL DEPOSITS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 1,730,187     $ 1,741,472     $ 1,849,313          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,686,959       1,627,202       1,504,992          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     1,071,146       1,036,998       1,020,548          
  Guaranty Bank (2)     1,587,477       1,632,107       590,164          
                       
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 1,828,267     $ 1,806,776     $ 1,650,234          
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     309,930       300,753       270,274          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,644,989       1,579,437       1,437,808          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     988,370       973,083       866,952          
  Guaranty Bank (2)     1,677,245       1,649,313       725,139          
                       
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     106 %     104 %     89 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     98 %     97 %     96 %        
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     92 %     94 %     85 %        
  Guaranty Bank     106 %     101 %     123 %        
                       
                       
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     79 %     81 %     77 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     75 %     75 %     71 %        
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     76 %     77 %     74 %        
  Guaranty Bank     78 %     78 %     82 %        
                       
  ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.46 %     1.59 %     1.82 %        
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     3.11 %     3.13 %     3.55 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1.49 %     1.54 %     1.73 %        
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     1.38 %     1.45 %     1.69 %        
  Guaranty Bank     1.37 %     1.42 %     1.27 %        
                       
  RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.36 %     1.41 %     1.86 %     1.55 %     1.63 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     2.73 %     2.83 %     2.56 %     2.63 %     2.85 %
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     1.75 %     1.31 %     1.50 %     1.40 %     1.17 %
  Guaranty Bank (3) (4)     2.06 %     1.76 %     1.82 %     1.36 %     1.73 %
                       
  NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (5)                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     3.56 %     3.65 %     3.48 %     3.61 %     3.36 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (6)     4.37 %     4.02 %     3.66 %     3.93 %     3.62 %
  Community State Bank - Ankeny (7)     4.06 %     3.69 %     3.52 %     3.77 %     3.66 %
  Guaranty Bank (8)     4.58 %     4.10 %     3.49 %     4.18 %     3.56 %
                       
  ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET                
  INTEREST MARGIN, NET                    
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   $ 98     $ 5     $ 21     $ 158     $ 190  
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     505       62       30     $ 628       468  
  Guaranty Bank     5,118       1,047       89     $ 7,932       844  
  QCR Holdings, Inc. (9)     (33 )     (34 )     (52 )   $ (137 )     (162 )
                       
(1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2 ) Increase due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank on April 1, 2022, merging into Springfield First Community Bank with the combined bank operating under the Guaranty Bank name.
(3 ) Decrease due to CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses of $12.4 million related to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  
(4 ) Adjusted ROAA excluding non-core adjustments for the Guaranty Bank acquisition (non-GAAP) would have been 2.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 1.91% for the year ended December 31, 2022.
(5 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(6 ) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 4.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, 4.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 3.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
(7 ) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, 3.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 3.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
(8 ) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, 3.91% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 3.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
(9 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                     
    As of
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)                    
                     
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 772,724     $ 737,072     $ 743,138     $ 667,924     $ 677,010  
Less: Intangible assets     154,366       155,153       155,940       82,922       83,415  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 618,358     $ 581,919     $ 587,198     $ 585,002     $ 593,595  
                     
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 7,948,837     $ 7,730,049     $ 7,392,941     $ 6,175,819     $ 6,096,132  
Less: Intangible assets     154,366       155,153       155,940       82,922       83,415  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 7,794,471     $ 7,574,896     $ 7,237,001     $ 6,092,897     $ 6,012,717  
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)   7.93 %     7.68 %     8.11 %     9.60 %     9.87 %
                     
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                           
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31, December 31,
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021       2022     2021  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                           
Net income (GAAP)   $ 30,906     $ 29,294     $ 15,242     $ 23,624     $ 27,009     $ 99,066   $ 98,905  
                           
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                          
Income:                          
Securities losses, net     -       -       -       -       -     $ -   $ (69 )
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives, net     (211 )     714       342       715       77       1,560   $ 135  
Gain on sale of loan     -       -       -       -       -       -   $ 28  
Total non-core income (non-GAAP)   $ (211 )   $ 714     $ 342     $ 715     $ 77     $ 1,560   $ 94  
                           
Expense:                          
Disposition costs     -       -       -       -       3       -     10  
Acquisition costs (2)     (517 )     321       1,932       1,462       493       3,198     493  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     529       48       3,789       -       -       4,366     -  
Separation agreement     -       -       -       -       -       -     734  
CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans (3)     -       -       8,651       -       -       8,651     -  
CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses provision on acquired OBS exposure (3)   -       -       1,140       -       -       1,140     -  
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)   $ 12     $ 369     $ 15,512     $ 1,462     $ 496     $ 17,355   $ 1,237  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 31,129     $ 28,949     $ 30,412     $ 24,371     $ 27,428     $ 114,861   $ 100,048  
                           
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                          
                           
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 31,129     $ 28,949     $ 30,412     $ 24,371     $ 27,428     $ 114,861   $ 100,048  
                           
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,855,973       16,900,968       17,345,324       15,625,112       15,582,276       16,681,844     15,708,744  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     17,047,976       17,110,691       17,549,107       15,852,256       15,838,246       16,890,007     15,944,708  
                           
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                          
Basic   $ 1.85     $ 1.71     $ 1.75     $ 1.56     $ 1.76     $ 6.89   $ 6.37  
Diluted   $ 1.83     $ 1.69     $ 1.73     $ 1.54     $ 1.73     $ 6.80   $ 6.27  
                           
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (1)                          
                           
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 31,129     $ 28,949     $ 30,412     $ 24,371     $ 27,428     $ 114,861   $ 100,048  
                           
Average Assets   $ 7,800,229     $ 7,652,463     $ 7,324,470     $ 6,115,127     $ 6,121,446     $ 7,206,180   $ 5,890,042  
                           
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)     1.60 %     1.51 %     1.66 %     1.59 %     1.79 %     1.59 %   1.70 %
                           
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4)                          
                           
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 65,218     $ 60,769     $ 59,400     $ 45,733     $ 46,513     $ 231,120   $ 178,233  
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (5)     5,554       4,459       3,396       2,933       2,800       16,340     10,211  
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)   $ 70,772     $ 65,228     $ 62,796     $ 48,666     $ 49,313     $ 247,460   $ 188,444  
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion     5,688       1,080       1,695       118       88       8,581     1,340  
Adjusted net interest income   $ 65,084     $ 64,148     $ 61,101     $ 48,548     $ 49,225     $ 238,879   $ 187,104  
                           
Average earning assets   $ 7,148,578     $ 6,975,857     $ 6,742,095     $ 5,625,813     $ 5,602,222     $ 6,628,224   $ 5,398,868  
                           
Net interest margin (GAAP)     3.62 %     3.46 %     3.53 %     3.30 %     3.29 %     3.49 %   3.30 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.93 %     3.71 %     3.74 %     3.50 %     3.50 %     3.73 %   3.49 %
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.61 %     3.65 %     3.64 %     3.50 %     3.49 %     3.60 %   3.47 %
                           
EFFICIENCY RATIO (6)                          
                           
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 49,697     $ 47,746     $ 54,248     $ 38,325     $ 39,412     $ 190,016   $ 153,702  
                           
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 65,218     $ 60,769     $ 59,400     $ 45,733     $ 46,513     $ 231,120   $ 178,233  
Noninterest income (GAAP)     21,219       21,095       22,782       15,633       22,985       80,729     100,422  
Total income   $ 86,437     $ 81,864     $ 82,182     $ 61,366     $ 69,498     $ 311,849   $ 278,655  
                           
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)     57.50 %     58.32 %     66.01 %     62.45 %     56.71 %     60.93 %   55.16 %
                           
LOAN GROWTH ANNUALIZED, EXCLUDING ACQUIRED AND PPP LOANS                          
Total loans and leases   $ 6,138,871     $ 6,008,610     $ 5,797,903     $ 4,827,868     $ 4,680,132     $ 6,138,871   $ 4,680,132  
Less: Acquired loans (7)     -       -       807,599       -       -       807,599     -  
Less: PPP loans     69       79       79       6,340       28,181       69     28,181  
Total loans and leases, excluding acquired and PPP loans   $ 6,138,802     $ 6,008,531     $ 4,990,225     $ 4,821,528     $ 4,651,951     $ 5,331,203   $ 4,651,951  
                           
Loan growth annualized, excluding acquired and PPP loans     8.67 %     14.54 %     14.00 %     14.58 %     12.03 %     14.60 %   16.94 %
                           
(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Non-core or nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21% with the exception of acquisition costs which have an estimated effective tax rate of 13.62%.
(3) The CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans and OBS exposures resulted from the Guaranty Bank acquisition on April 1, 2022.
(4) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective tax rate.
(5) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(6) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
(7) Loan balances acquired from the Guaranty Bank acquisition on April 1, 2022 are excluded.



QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $30.9 Million for the Fourth Quarter and Record Net Income of $99.1 Million for the Full Year 2022

