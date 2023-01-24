Submit Release
Hanmi Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Record full year earnings, loan production, and significant improvements in asset quality

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the 2022 fourth quarter and full year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $28.5 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, up 4.8% from $27.2 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter included a $1.5 million increase in net interest income and a $0.5 million reduction in credit loss expense, offset by a $1.4 million decrease in noninterest income and a $0.5 million increase in noninterest expense. In addition, income tax expense for the fourth quarter included a $1.4 million benefit due to a lower effective tax rate. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2022 were 1.56% and 15.90%, respectively.

For the full year 2022, net income was $101.4 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, compared with $98.7 million, or $3.22 per diluted share, for the full year of 2021. The year-over-year improvement in net income reflects a $42.6 million, or 21.8%, increase in net interest income, offset by a $25.2 million reduction in the benefit from the year-ago credit loss expense recovery, a $6.3 million, or 15.5%, decrease in noninterest income and a $5.8 million, or 4.7%, increase in noninterest expense. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the full year 2022 were 1.44% and 14.83%, respectively.

CEO Commentary

“We delivered another quarter of solid results, capping off our fiscal year with strong momentum, delivering full year record net income and loan production, and an improved net interest margin, all while diligently managing our operating expenses and significantly improving our asset quality,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi Financial Corporation. “Over the course of the year, we successfully executed on our strategic initiatives, including further diversifying our loan portfolio, strengthening our relationships with existing customers, expanding our customer base and bolstering our core deposit franchise.

“We enter 2023 with a strong balance sheet and a demonstrated ability to manage through challenging times. Importantly, asset quality remains very healthy as we have been proactive with our customers, keeping open lines of communication and we stand ready to navigate this uncertain macroeconomic environment. We remain focused on continuing to build upon our foundation for prudent growth while strengthening the Hanmi franchise, all with the view of delivering attractive returns to our shareholders.

“I want to thank the entire Hanmi team for their exceptional work this year, which generated positive results for our customers and our shareholders. We just celebrated our 40th anniversary, an important milestone for our company. We look forward to building upon this storied history with a continued commitment to helping our customers reach their financial goals and, ultimately, strengthening the communities we call home.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:        

  • Fourth quarter net income was $28.5 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, up 4.8% from $27.2 million, or $0.89 per diluted share for the third quarter; full year 2022 net income increased 2.8% to $101.4 million, or $3.32 per diluted share from $98.7 million, or $3.22 per share for 2021.
  • Loans receivable increased 2.9% from September 30, 2022 to $5.97 billion at December 31, 2022 and 15.8% from year-end 2021; fourth quarter loan production was $473.8 million and reached $2.12 billion for the full year – 17.1% higher than 2021 when excluding 2021 second-draw Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
  • Deposits were $6.17 billion at December 31, 2022, down 0.5% from the third quarter and up 6.6% year-over-year; the mix of noninterest-bearing deposits remained strong at 41.2% of deposits at year-end.
  • Net interest income was up 2.3% sequentially from the third quarter, or $1.5 million, to $64.6 million for the fourth quarter and the net interest margin was 3.67%, up one basis point sequentially.
  • Fourth quarter noninterest income was $7.5 million, down $1.4 million from the previous quarter; lower SBA gain on sale income due to lower trade premiums and lower service charge and other fee income contributed to the decline as did a valuation adjustment to bank-owned life insurance.
  • Noninterest expense was $33.8 million, up 1.7% sequentially from the previous quarter, or $0.5 million; the efficiency ratio increased slightly to 46.99%, from 46.22% in the third quarter.
  • Fourth quarter credit loss expense was $0.1 million; the allowance for credit losses was $71.5 million and the ratio of the allowance to loans was 1.20%.
  • Criticized loans declined 26.7% sequentially from the third quarter to $125.2 million or 2.1% of loans at year-end; nonperforming assets declined 19.5% sequentially to $10.0 million or 0.14% of total assets at December 31, 2022 and declined 29.0% from year-end 2021.
  • Hanmi’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.50% at December 31, 2022 and it had a Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.37% and a Total capital ratio of 14.49%.

For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q4 2022 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank’s website at www.hanmi.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Also, please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Quarterly Highlights             
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)             
                           
  As of or for the Three Months Ended   Amount Change
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   Q4-22   Q4-22
  2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   vs. Q3-22   vs. Q4-21
                           
Net income $ 28,479     $ 27,169     $ 25,050     $ 20,695     $ 33,331     $ 1,310     $ (4,852 )
Net income per diluted common share $ 0.93     $ 0.89     $ 0.82     $ 0.68     $ 1.09     $ 0.04     $ (0.16 )
                           
Assets $ 7,378,262     $ 7,128,511     $ 6,955,968     $ 6,737,052     $ 6,858,587     $ 249,751     $ 519,675  
Loans receivable $ 5,967,133     $ 5,800,991     $ 5,655,403     $ 5,337,500     $ 5,151,541     $ 166,142     $ 815,592  
Deposits $ 6,168,072     $ 6,201,376     $ 5,979,390     $ 5,783,170     $ 5,786,269     $ (33,304 )   $ 381,803  
                           
Return on average assets   1.56%       1.52%       1.45%       1.22%       1.93%       0.04       -0.37  
Return on average stockholders' equity   15.90%       15.58%       14.92%       12.74%       20.89%       0.32       -4.99  
                           
Net interest margin   3.67%       3.66%       3.55%       3.10%       2.96%       0.01       0.71  
Efficiency ratio(1)   46.99%       46.22%       46.05%       53.29%       53.81%       0.77       -6.82  
                           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2)   8.50%       8.40%       8.74%       9.07%       9.23%       0.10       -0.73  
Tangible common equity per common share(2) $ 20.54     $ 19.60     $ 19.91     $ 20.02     $ 20.79     $ 0.94     $ (0.24 )
                           
                           
(1) Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.    
(2) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.  
                         

Results of Operations
Net interest income for the fourth quarter increased $1.5 million to $64.6 million from $63.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, up 2.3%. The increase reflected primarily a 3.2% increase in average loans as the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits essentially offset the increase in average loan yields. Average loans were $5.88 billion for the 2022 fourth quarter compared with $5.70 billion for the 2022 third quarter. The yield on average loans for the 2022 fourth quarter increased 54 basis points to 5.21% from 4.67% for the 2022 third quarter while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 92 basis points to 1.70% from 0.78% for the 2022 third quarter. Fourth quarter loan prepayment fees were $0.1 million compared with $0.2 million for the third quarter. Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) for the fourth quarter was 3.67% compared with 3.66% for the third quarter of 2022.

Net interest income was $237.6 million for the full year 2022 compared with $195.1 million for 2021, up 21.8%. The increase reflected the rise in the general level of interest rates during 2022 as well as the increase in average interest-earning assets and the change in asset composition to higher-yielding loans from lower-yielding deposits at banks. Average interest-earning assets for the full year 2022 increased 7.2% to $6.80 billion from $6.34 billion for 2021. Average loans for the full year 2022 were $5.60 billion, up 16.7% from $4.79 billion for 2021 while average interest-bearing deposits at banks were $236.7 million, down 65.4% from $684.4 million. The yield on average loans for the full year 2022 increased 26 basis points to 4.61% from 4.35% for 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the full year 2022 increased 43 basis points to 0.79% from 0.36% for 2021. Full year 2022 loan prepayment fees were $1.3 million compared with $0.9 million for 2021. Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) for the full year 2022 was 3.50% compared with 3.08% for 2021. The 42 basis point increase in the net interest margin reflected the increase in average loan yields, partially offset by the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.

  As of or For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-22   Q4-22
Net Interest Income 2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   vs. Q3-22   vs. Q4-21
                           
Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 77,123     $ 66,976     $ 59,855     $ 53,924     $ 52,240     15.2 %   47.6 %
Interest on securities   3,633       3,271       2,930       2,516       1,821     11.1 %   99.5 %
Dividends on FHLB stock   289       245       242       248       248     18.0 %   16.5 %
Interest on deposits in other banks   1,194       958       193       216       302     24.6 %   295.4 %
Total interest and dividend income $ 82,239     $ 71,450     $ 63,220     $ 56,904     $ 54,611     15.1 %   50.6 %
                           
Interest on deposits   14,900       6,567       2,457       2,013       2,236     126.9 %   566.4 %
Interest on borrowings   1,192       349       370       337       364     241.5 %   227.5 %
Interest on subordinated debentures   1,586       1,448       1,349       3,598       2,515     9.5 %   -36.9 %
Total interest expense   17,678       8,364       4,176       5,948       5,115     111.4 %   245.6 %
Net interest income $ 64,561     $ 63,086     $ 59,044     $ 50,956     $ 49,496     2.3 %   30.4 %
                           
(1)Includes loans held for sale.                          
                           
  For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Percentage Change
Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-22   Q4-22
2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   vs. Q3-22   vs. Q4-21
Loans receivable(1) $ 5,877,298     $ 5,696,587     $ 5,572,504     $ 5,231,672     $ 4,896,952     3.2 %   20.0 %
Securities(2)   966,299       956,989       945,291       930,505       914,148     1.0 %   5.7 %
FHLB stock   16,385       16,385       16,385       16,385       16,385     0.0 %   0.0 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   138,476       181,401       136,473       494,887       802,901     -23.7 %   -82.8 %
Average interest-earning assets $ 6,998,458     $ 6,851,362     $ 6,670,653     $ 6,673,449     $ 6,630,386     2.1 %   5.6 %
                           
Demand: interest-bearing $ 119,106     $ 121,269     $ 122,771     $ 124,892     $ 122,602     -1.8 %   -2.9 %
Money market and savings   1,781,834       2,079,490       2,139,488       2,106,008       2,078,659     -14.3 %   -14.3 %
Time deposits   1,585,798       1,120,149       894,345       937,044       1,013,681     41.6 %   56.4 %
Average interest-bearing deposits   3,486,738       3,320,908       3,156,604       3,167,944       3,214,942     5.0 %   8.5 %
Borrowings   197,554       123,370       140,245       130,556       137,500     60.1 %   43.7 %
Subordinated debentures   129,335       129,176       129,029       213,171       214,899     0.1 %   -39.8 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,813,627     $ 3,573,454     $ 3,425,878     $ 3,511,671     $ 3,567,341     6.7 %   6.9 %
                           
Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits                          
Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 2,593,948     $ 2,717,810     $ 2,716,297     $ 2,634,398     $ 2,561,297     -4.6 %   1.3 %
                           
(1) Includes loans held for sale.             
(2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.   
                           
  For the Three Months Ended   Yield/Rate Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-22   Q4-22
Average Yields and Rates 2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   vs. Q3-22   vs. Q4-21
Loans receivable(1)   5.21 %     4.67 %     4.31 %     4.18 %     4.23 %   0.54     0.98  
Securities(2)   1.47 %     1.40 %     1.27 %     1.11 %     0.83 %   0.08     0.64  
FHLB stock   7.00 %     5.93 %     5.93 %     6.14 %     6.00 %   1.07     1.00  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   3.42 %     2.09 %     0.57 %     0.18 %     0.15 %   1.33     3.27  
Interest-earning assets   4.67 %     4.15 %     3.80 %     3.46 %     3.27 %   0.52     1.40  
                           
Interest-bearing deposits   1.70 %     0.78 %     0.31 %     0.26 %     0.28 %   0.91     1.42  
Borrowings   2.55 %     1.24 %     1.10 %     1.05 %     1.05 %   1.30     1.50  
Subordinated debentures   4.67 %     4.37 %     4.14 %     6.75 %     4.68 %   0.30     -0.01  
Interest-bearing liabilities   1.84 %     0.93 %     0.49 %     0.69 %     0.57 %   0.91     1.27  
                           
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)   3.67 %     3.66 %     3.55 %     3.10 %     2.96 %   0.01     0.71  
                           
Cost of deposits   0.97 %     0.43 %     0.17 %     0.14 %     0.15 %   0.54     0.82  
                           
(1) Includes loans held for sale.             
(2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented. 
                     

Credit loss expense for the fourth quarter was $0.1 million and included a $0.2 million provision for loan losses and a $0.1 million recovery for off-balance sheet items. The fourth quarter also included a recovery of an SBA guarantee repair loss allowance of less than $0.1 million. For the third quarter, credit loss expense was $0.6 million and included a $0.4 million negative provision for loan losses and a $1.0 million provision for off-balance sheet items.

Credit loss expense was $0.8 million for the full year 2022 compared to a credit loss recovery of $24.4 million for 2021. The full year 2022 credit loss expense included a $0.3 million provision for loan losses and a $0.5 million provision for off-balance sheet items. The credit loss expense recovery for 2021 was comprised of a $24.1 million recovery for credit losses, a $0.2 million recovery for off-balance sheet items and $1.7 million recovery for accrued interest receivable for loans currently or previously modified under the CARES Act, offset by $1.6 from an SBA guarantee repair loss allowance.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter declined $1.4 million to $7.5 million from $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. The decline reflected a $0.6 million decrease in all other operating income, a $0.3 million decrease in gains on the sale of SBA 7(a) loans, a $0.2 million decrease in service charges on deposits, and a $0.3 million valuation adjustment to bank-owned life insurance. All other operating income declined primarily due to a $0.5 million decrease from the third quarter gain realized on the disposition of a lease residual. The volume of SBA loans sold in the fourth quarter declined to $40.9 million from $43.7 million for the third quarter and trade premiums also declined to 5.99% for the fourth quarter from 6.67% for the third quarter.

Noninterest income was $34.2 million for the full year 2022 compared with $40.5 million for 2021, down 15.5% primarily due to the $7.8 million decline in the gain on sale of SBA loans. The volume of SBA loans sold for the full year 2022 declined to $156.1 million from $261.8 million for the full year 2021. Full year 2021 SBA loan sales included $132.7 million of second-draw PPP loans sold for gains of $3.0 million.

  For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-22   Q4-22
Noninterest Income 2022
   2022   2022   2022   2021
   vs. Q3-22   vs. Q4-21
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,742     $ 2,996   $ 2,875   $ 2,875   $ 3,007     -8.5 %   -8.8 %
Trade finance and other service charges and fees   1,115       1,132     1,416     1,142     1,160     -1.5 %   -3.9 %
Servicing income   725       635     663     734     666     14.2 %   8.9 %
Bank-owned life insurance income (expense)   (97 )     245     246     244     252     -139.6 %   -138.5 %
All other operating income   1,039       1,656     1,336     1,004     1,017     -37.3 %   2.2 %
Service charges, fees & other   5,524       6,664     6,536     5,999     6,102     -17.1 %   -9.5 %
                           
Gain on sale of SBA loans   1,933       2,250     2,774     2,521     3,791     -14.1 %   -49.0 %
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities   -       -     -     -     (598 )   0.0 %   -100.0 %
Gain (loss) on sale of bank premises   -       -     -     -     -     0.0 %   0.0 %
Total noninterest income $ 7,457     $ 8,914   $ 9,310   $ 8,520   $ 9,295     -16.3 %   -19.8 %
                                             

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter increased $0.5 million to $33.8 million from $33.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase reflected a $0.9 million increase in salaries and benefits mostly due to adjustments to incentive compensation, which was offset by a $1.1 million decrease in occupancy and equipment largely due to adjustments to real property taxes on leased and owned premises. In addition, other operating expenses included a $0.4 million servicing asset valuation adjustment while changes in activity levels contributed to the $0.5 million increase in professional fees and a $0.2 million decrease in advertising and promotion. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased slightly to 46.99%, from 46.22% for the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense was $130.3 million for the full year 2022 compared with $124.5 million for 2021, up 4.7%. The increase reflected a $3.6 million, or 4.9% increase in salaries and benefits, a $1.8 million increase in other operating expenses, a $1.1 million increase in data processing expenses and a $1.0 million increase in advertising and promotion offset by a $1.4 million decrease in occupancy and equipment. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2022 was 47.93%, compared with 52.84% for 2021 (54.01% excluding securities gains and deferred origination costs on second-draw PPP loans).

  For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-22   Q4-22
  2022
   2022
   2022   2022
   2021
   vs. Q3-22   vs. Q4-21
Noninterest Expense                          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,279     $ 19,365     $ 18,779   $ 17,717     $ 18,644     4.7 %   8.8 %
Occupancy and equipment   3,668       4,736       4,597     4,646       4,840     -22.6 %   -24.2 %
Data processing   3,431       3,352       3,114     3,236       3,228     2.4 %   6.3 %
Professional fees   1,783       1,249       1,231     1,430       1,443     42.8 %   23.6 %
Supplies and communication   683       710       581     665       795     -3.8 %   -14.1 %
Advertising and promotion   974       1,186       660     817       964     -17.9 %   1.0 %
All other operating expenses   3,041       2,698       2,463     3,186       1,980     12.7 %   53.6 %
Subtotal   33,859       33,296       31,425     31,697       31,894     1.7 %   6.2 %
                           
Other real estate owned expense (income)   (70 )     2       50     12       -     -3600.0 %   0.0 %
Repossessed personal property expense (income)   55       (23 )     -     (17 )     (258 )   141.8 %   -121.3 %
Total noninterest expense $ 33,844     $ 33,275     $ 31,475   $ 31,692     $ 31,636     1.7 %   7.0 %
                                                 

Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $9.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 and representing an effective tax rate of 25.3%, compared to 28.8% for the third quarter. The effective tax rate for the full year 2022 was 27.9%, compared to 27.2% for the full year 2021.

Financial Position
Total assets at December 31, 2022 increased 3.5%, or $248.6 million, to $7.38 billion from $7.13 billion at September 30, 2022. The sequential quarter increase reflected a 2.9%, or $166.1 million, growth in loans receivable as well as a $77.3 million increase in cash and due from banks supported by a $250.0 million increase in borrowings. From December 31, 2021, total assets increased 7.6%, or $518.5 million. The year increase reflected a 16.1%, or $816.6 million, growth in loans receivable supported by a 42.1%, or $256.5 million decrease in cash and due from banks, a 6.6%, or $381.8 million increase in deposits and a 36.0%, or $126.9 million, net increase in borrowings and subordinated debentures.

Loans receivable, before the allowance for credit losses, were $5.97 billion at December 31, 2022, up from $5.80 billion at September 30, 2022. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, were $8.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $10.0 million at the end of the third quarter.

  As of (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-22   Q4-22
  2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   vs. Q3-22   vs. Q4-21
Loan Portfolio                          
Commercial real estate loans $ 3,833,397     $ 3,853,947     $ 3,829,656     $ 3,771,453     $ 3,701,864     -0.5 %   3.6 %
Residential/consumer loans   734,473       649,591       521,576       432,805       400,548     13.1 %   83.4 %
Commercial and industrial loans   804,475       732,030       766,813       633,107       561,830     9.9 %   43.2 %
Leases   594,788       565,423       537,358       500,135       487,299     5.2 %   22.1 %
Loans receivable   5,967,133       5,800,991       5,655,403       5,337,500       5,151,541     2.9 %   15.8 %
Loans held for sale   8,043       10,044       18,528       15,617       13,342     -19.9 %   -39.7 %
Total $ 5,975,176     $ 5,811,035     $ 5,673,931     $ 5,353,117     $ 5,164,883     2.8 %   15.7 %
                           
                           
  As of    
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,        
  2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
        
Composition of Loan Portfolio                          
Commercial real estate loans   64.2 %     66.3 %     67.5 %     70.5 %     71.6 %        
Residential/consumer loans   12.3 %     11.2 %     9.2 %     8.1 %     7.8 %        
Commercial and industrial loans   13.5 %     12.6 %     13.5 %     11.8 %     10.9 %        
Leases   9.9 %     9.7 %     9.5 %     9.3 %     9.4 %        
Loans receivable   99.9 %     99.8 %     99.7 %     99.7 %     99.7 %        
Loans held for sale   0.1 %     0.2 %     0.3 %     0.3 %     0.3 %        
Total   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %        
                                               

New loan production was $473.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 at an average rate of 6.85% while $121.4 million of loans paid-off during the quarter at an average rate of 6.27%.

Commercial real estate loan production for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $86.5 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $137.9 million, SBA loan production was $53.2 million, equipment finance production was $89.9 million and residential mortgage loan production was $107.0 million.

New loan production for the full year 2022 was a record $2.12 billion, an increase of 9.1%, or $176.6 million, from $1.94 billion for the full year 2021 and 17.1% when excluding 2021 second-draw PPP loans.

  For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
  2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
New Loan Production                  
Commercial real estate loans $ 86,500     $ 132,870     $ 271,006     $ 233,295     $ 291,543  
Commercial and industrial loans   137,902       88,015       96,187       98,432       116,365  
SBA loans   53,209       44,898       67,900       42,632       47,397  
Leases receivable   89,193       86,092       95,371       71,487       83,813  
Residential/consumer loans   106,955       140,432       111,766       61,023       85,966  
subtotal   473,759       492,307       642,230       506,869       625,084  
                   
Payoffs   (121,409 )     (139,883 )     (230,536 )     (181,026 )     (152,134 )
Amortization   (91,333 )     (80,294 )     (94,543 )     (96,852 )     (90,358 )
Loan sales   (50,550 )     (45,418 )     (41,937 )     (29,577 )     (41,274 )
Net line utilization   (43,124 )     (78,927 )     43,295       (12,620 )     (48,203 )
Charge-offs & OREO   (1,201 )     (2,197 )     (606 )     (835 )     (439 )
                   
Loans receivable-beginning balance   5,800,991       5,655,403       5,337,500       5,151,541       4,858,865  
Loans receivable-ending balance $ 5,967,133     $ 5,800,991     $ 5,655,403     $ 5,337,500     $ 5,151,541  
                   

Deposits were $6.17 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, down $33.3 million, or 0.5%, from $6.20 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The change was primarily driven by a $708.5 million increase in time deposits partially offset by a $500.1 million decline in money market and savings deposits and a $231.9 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 41.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 96.7%.

  As of (in thousands)   Percentage Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-22   Q4-22
  2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   vs. Q3-22   vs. Q4-21
Deposit Portfolio                          
Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 2,539,602     $ 2,771,498     $ 2,782,737     $ 2,678,726     $ 2,574,517     -8.4 %   -1.4 %
Demand: interest-bearing   115,573       125,408       123,614       126,907       125,183     -7.8 %   -7.7 %
Money market and savings   1,556,690       2,056,793       2,102,161       2,080,969       2,099,381     -24.3 %   -25.9 %
Time deposits   1,956,207       1,247,677       970,878       896,568       987,188     56.8 %   98.2 %
Total deposits $ 6,168,072     $ 6,201,376     $ 5,979,390     $ 5,783,170     $ 5,786,269     -0.5 %   6.6 %
                           
                           
  As of    
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,        
  2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
        
Composition of Deposit Portfolio                          
Demand: noninterest-bearing   41.2 %     44.7 %     46.5 %     46.3 %     44.4 %        
Demand: interest-bearing   1.9 %     2.0 %     2.1 %     2.2 %     2.2 %        
Money market and savings   25.2 %     33.2 %     35.2 %     36.0 %     36.3 %        
Time deposits   31.7 %     20.1 %     16.2 %     15.5 %     17.1 %        
Total deposits   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %        
                                               

Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 was $637.5 million, compared with $608.9 million at September 30, 2022. The sequential quarter increase was primarily due to $20.9 million of fourth quarter net income net of dividends as well as a $7.1 million reduction in unrealized after-tax loss due to changes in the value of the securities portfolio resulting from decreases in intermediate-term interest rates during the fourth quarter. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $626.3 million, or 8.50% of tangible assets, at December 31, 2022, compared with $597.6 million, or 8.40% of tangible assets at the end of the third quarter. Tangible book value per share increased to $20.54 at December 31, 2022 from $19.60 at the end of the prior quarter.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded the minimum regulatory capital requirements and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At December 31, 2022, Hanmi’s preliminary Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.37% and its Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.49%, compared with 11.21% and 14.38%, respectively, at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

  As of   Ratio Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-22   Q4-22
  2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   vs. Q3-22   vs. Q4-21
Regulatory Capital ratios(1)                          
Hanmi Financial                          
Total risk-based capital 14.49 %   14.38 %   14.31 %   14.73 %   16.57 %   0.11   -2.08
Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.71 %   11.55 %   11.42 %   11.71 %   11.93 %   0.16   -0.22
Common equity tier 1 capital 11.37 %   11.21 %   11.07 %   11.34 %   11.55 %   0.16   -0.18
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.07 %   9.99 %   9.94 %   9.70 %   9.63 %   0.08   0.44
Hanmi Bank                          
Total risk-based capital 13.86 %   13.76 %   13.70 %   14.19 %   14.70 %   0.10   -0.84
Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.85 %   12.73 %   12.64 %   13.09 %   13.59 %   0.12   -0.74
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.85 %   12.73 %   12.64 %   13.09 %   13.59 %   0.12   -0.74
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.07 %   11.02 %   11.00 %   10.84 %   10.96 %   0.05   0.11
                           
(1)Preliminary ratios for December 31, 2022             
                           

Asset Quality
Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.13% of loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 0.09% at the end of the prior quarter.

Special mention loans were $79.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter, down from $123.0 million at September 30, 2022. Reductions in special mention loans included upgrades to pass loans of $34.1 million and payoffs of $14.6 million.  The quarter-over-quarter change also included increases from downgrades of pass loans of $0.4 million and upgrades from classified loans of $3.0 million.

Classified loans were $46.2 million at December 31, 2022, down from $47.7 million at the end of the third quarter.

Nonperforming loans were $9.8 million at December 31, 2022, down from $11.6 million at the end of the third quarter. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, nonperforming loans improved to 0.17% at quarter-end, down from 0.20% at the end of the third quarter.

Nonperforming assets were $10.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $12.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets also improved to 0.14% at quarter-end, down from 0.17% at the end of the third quarter.

Gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $1.2 million, compared with $2.1 million for the preceding quarter. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $0.9 million, compared with $1.0 million for the prior quarter. As a result, there were net charge-offs of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with net charge-offs of $1.1 million for the prior quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2022, net charge-offs represented 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of 0.08% of average loans for the third quarter on an annualized basis.

The allowance for credit losses was $71.5 million at December 31, 2022, relatively unchanged from $71.6 million at September 30, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans declined slightly to 1.20% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 from 1.23% at the end of the third quarter. Specific allowances for loans increased $1.0 million while the allowance for quantitative and qualitative considerations decreased $1.1 million.

  As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands)   Amount Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-22   Q4-22
  2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   vs. Q3-22   vs. Q4-21
Asset Quality Data and Ratios                          
                           
Delinquent loans:                          
Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 7,492     $ 4,936     $ 4,174     $ 5,493     $ 5,881     $ 2,556     $ 1,611  
Delinquent loans to total loans   0.13%       0.09%       0.07%       0.10%       0.11%       0.04       0.01  
                           
Criticized loans:                          
Special mention $ 79,013     $ 122,952     $ 80,453     $ 140,958     $ 95,295     $ (43,939 )   $ (16,282 )
Classified   46,192       47,740       53,007       57,402       60,632       (1,548 )     (14,440 )
Total criticized loans $ 125,205     $ 170,692     $ 133,460     $ 198,360     $ 155,927     $ (45,487 )   $ (30,722 )
                           
Nonperforming assets:                          
Nonaccrual loans $ 9,846     $ 11,592     $ 11,044     $ 11,470     $ 13,360     $ (1,746 )   $ (3,514 )
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing   -       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Nonperforming loans   9,846       11,592       11,044       11,470       13,360       (1,746 )     (3,514 )
Other real estate owned, net   117       792       675       675       675       (675 )     (558 )
Nonperforming assets $ 9,963     $ 12,384     $ 11,719     $ 12,145     $ 14,035     $ (2,421 )   $ (4,072 )
                           
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.17%       0.20%       0.20%       0.21%       0.26%          
Nonperforming assets to assets   0.14%       0.17%       0.17%       0.18%       0.20%          
                           
Allowance for credit losses:                          
Balance at beginning of period $ 71,584     $ 73,067     $ 71,512     $ 72,557     $ 76,613          
Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans   221       (374 )     1,640       (1,147 )     (13,375 )        
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries   (282 )     (1,109 )     (85 )     102       9,319          
Balance at end of period $ 71,523     $ 71,584     $ 73,067     $ 71,512     $ 72,557          
                           
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)   0.02%       0.08%       0.01%       -0.01%       -0.76%          
Allowance for credit losses to loans   1.20%       1.23%       1.29%       1.34%       1.41%          
                           
Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items:                          
Balance at beginning of period $ 3,250     $ 2,313     $ 2,358     $ 2,586     $ 4,851          
Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items   (135 )     937       (45 )     (228 )     (2,265 )        
Balance at end of period $ 3,115     $ 3,250     $ 2,313     $ 2,358     $ 2,586          
                           
Unused commitments to extend credit $ 780,543     $ 746,354     $ 613,804     $ 626,615     $ 626,474          
                           
Allowance for Losses on Accrued Interest Receivable:                          
Balance at beginning of period   -       -       -       -     $ 311          
Interest reversal for loans placed on nonaccrual   -       -       -       -       -          
Credit loss expense (recovery) on interest accrued on CARES Act modifications   -       -       -       -       (311 )        
Balance at end of period   -       -       -       -     $ -          
                           
(1)Annualized             
                           

Corporate Developments
On October 27, 2022, Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2022 fourth quarter of $0.25 per share. The dividend was paid on November 23, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call        
Hanmi Bank will host its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 earnings conference call today, January 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the event the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi’s Investor Relations website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

  • a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;
  • the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank;
  • the effect of our rating under the Community Reinvestment Act and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;
  • general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;
  • volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;
  • availability of capital from private and government sources;
  • demographic changes;
  • competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;
  • inflation and fluctuations in interest rates and a decline in the level of our interest rate spread;
  • the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;
  • risks of natural disasters;
  • legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;
  • the failure to maintain current technologies;
  • risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;
  • failure to attract or retain key employees;
  • our ability to access cost-effective funding;
  • fluctuations in real estate values;
  • changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;
  • the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation;
  • the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;
  • strategic transactions we may enter into;
  • the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses;
  • our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;
  • changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;
  • our ability to control expenses; and
  • cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.

In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:
Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636

Larry Clark, CFA
Investor Relations
Financial Profiles, Inc.
lclark@finprofiles.com
310-622-8223


Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)                      
(Dollars in thousands)                      
  December 31,   September 30,     Percentage   December 31,     Percentage
  2022   2022   Change Change   2021   Change Change
Assets                      
Cash and due from banks $ 352,421     $ 275,159       77,262   28.1 %   $ 608,965       (256,544 ) -42.1 %
Securities available for sale, at fair value   853,838       830,151       23,687   2.9 %     910,790       (56,952 ) -6.3 %
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value   8,043       10,044       (2,001 ) -19.9 %     13,342       (5,299 ) -39.7 %
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses   5,895,610       5,729,407       166,203   2.9 %     5,078,984       816,626   16.1 %
Accrued interest receivable   18,537       15,356       3,181   20.7 %     11,976       6,561   54.8 %
Premises and equipment, net   22,850       23,591       (741 ) -3.1 %     24,788       (1,938 ) -7.8 %
Customers' liability on acceptances   328       200       128   64.0 %     -       328   -  
Servicing assets   7,176       7,424       (248 ) -3.3 %     7,080       96   1.4 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   11,225       11,267       (42 ) -0.4 %     11,395       (170 ) -1.5 %
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost   16,385       16,385       -   0.0 %     16,385       -   0.0 %
Bank-owned life insurance   55,544       55,641       (97 ) -0.2 %     54,905       639   1.2 %
Prepaid expenses and other assets   136,305       153,886       (17,581 ) -11.4 %     119,977       16,328   13.6 %
Total assets $ 7,378,262     $ 7,128,511     $ 249,751   3.5 %   $ 6,858,587     $ 519,675   7.6 %
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
Liabilities:                      
Deposits:                      
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,539,602     $ 2,771,498       (231,896 ) -8.4 %   $ 2,574,517       (34,915 ) -1.4 %
Interest-bearing   3,628,470       3,429,878       198,592   5.8 %     3,211,752       416,718   13.0 %
Total deposits   6,168,072       6,201,376       (33,304 ) -0.5 %     5,786,269       381,803   6.6 %
Accrued interest payable   7,792       2,180       5,612   257.4 %     1,161       6,631   571.1 %
Bank's liability on acceptances   328       200       128   64.0 %     -       328   -  
Borrowings   350,000       100,000       250,000   250.0 %     137,500       212,500   154.5 %
Subordinated debentures   129,409       129,261       148   0.1 %     215,006       (85,597 ) -39.8 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   85,146       86,601       (1,455 ) -1.7 %     75,234       9,912   13.2 %
Total liabilities   6,740,747       6,519,618       221,129   3.4 %     6,215,170       525,577   8.5 %
                       
Stockholders' equity:                      
Common stock   33       33       -   0.0 %     33       -   0.0 %
Additional paid-in capital   583,410       582,695       715   0.1 %     580,796       2,614   0.5 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (88,985 )     (96,062 )     7,077   7.4 %     (8,443 )     (80,542 ) -954.0 %
Retained earnings   269,542       248,684       20,858   8.4 %     196,784       72,758   37.0 %
Less treasury stock   (126,485 )     (126,457 )     (28 ) 0.0 %     (125,753 )     (732 ) -0.6 %
Total stockholders' equity   637,515       608,893       28,622   4.7 %     643,417       (5,902 ) -0.9 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,378,262     $ 7,128,511       249,751   3.5 %   $ 6,858,587       519,675   7.6 %
                                               


Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)         
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)         
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   Percentage   December 31,   Percentage
   2022    2022   Change    2021   Change
Interest and dividend income:                  
Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 77,123   $ 66,976   15.2 %   $ 52,240     47.6 %
Interest on securities   3,633     3,271   11.1 %     1,821     99.5 %
Dividends on FHLB stock   289     245   18.0 %     248     16.5 %
Interest on deposits in other banks   1,194     958   24.6 %     302     295.4 %
Total interest and dividend income   82,239     71,450   15.1 %     54,611     50.6 %
Interest expense:                  
Interest on deposits   14,900     6,567   126.9 %     2,236     566.4 %
Interest on borrowings   1,192     349   241.5 %     364     227.5 %
Interest on subordinated debentures   1,586     1,448   9.5 %     2,515     -36.9 %
Total interest expense   17,678     8,364   111.4 %     5,115     245.6 %
Net interest income before credit loss expense   64,561     63,086   2.3 %     49,496     30.4 %
Credit loss expense (recovery)   52     563   -90.8 %     (15,951 )   30775.0 %
Net interest income after credit loss expense   64,509     62,523   3.2 %     65,447     -1.4 %
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,742     2,996   -8.5 %     3,007     -8.8 %
Trade finance and other service charges and fees   1,115     1,132   -1.5 %     1,160     -3.9 %
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans   1,933     2,250   -14.1 %     3,791     -49.0 %
Other operating income   1,667     2,536   -34.3 %     1,337     24.7 %
Total noninterest income   7,457     8,914         9,295     -19.8 %
Noninterest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   20,279     19,365   4.7 %     18,644     8.8 %
Occupancy and equipment   3,668     4,736   -22.6 %     4,840     -24.2 %
Data processing   3,431     3,352   2.4 %     3,228     6.3 %
Professional fees   1,783     1,249   42.8 %     1,443     23.6 %
Supplies and communications   683     710   -3.8 %     795     -14.1 %
Advertising and promotion   974     1,186   -17.9 %     964     1.1 %
Other operating expenses   3,026     2,677   13.0 %     1,722     75.7 %
Total noninterest expense   33,844     33,275   1.7 %     31,636     7.0 %
Income before tax   38,122     38,162   -0.1 %     43,106     -11.6 %
Income tax expense   9,643     10,993   -12.3 %     9,775     -1.4 %
Net income $ 28,479   $ 27,169   4.8 %   $ 33,331     -14.6 %
                     
Basic earnings per share: $ 0.93   $ 0.89       $ 1.10      
Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.93   $ 0.89       $ 1.09      
                   
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                  
Basic   30,346,343     30,314,439         30,243,560      
Diluted   30,442,175     30,396,762         30,328,163      
Common shares outstanding   30,485,621     30,484,004         30,407,261      
                           


Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)          
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,   Percentage
   2022    2021   Change
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 257,878   $ 208,602     23.6 %
Interest on securities   12,351     6,230     98.3 %
Dividends on FHLB stock   1,024     941     8.8 %
Interest on deposits in other banks   2,560     902     183.8 %
Total interest and dividend income   273,813     216,675     26.4 %
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits   25,938     11,655     122.5 %
Interest on borrowings   2,249     1,697     32.5 %
Interest on subordinated debentures   7,979     8,273     -3.6 %
Total interest expense   36,166     21,625     67.2 %
Net interest income before credit loss expense   237,647     195,050     21.8 %
Credit loss expense (recovery)   836     (24,403 )   103.4 %
Net interest income after credit loss expense   236,811     219,453     7.9 %
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts   11,488     11,043     4.0 %
Trade finance and other service charges and fees   4,805     4,628     3.8 %
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans   9,478     17,266     -45.1 %
Other operating income   8,429     7,559     11.5 %
Total noninterest income   34,200     40,496     -15.5 %
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   76,140     72,561     4.9 %
Occupancy and equipment   17,648     19,075     -7.5 %
Data processing   13,134     12,003     9.4 %
Professional fees   5,692     5,566     2.3 %
Supplies and communications   2,638     3,026     -12.8 %
Advertising and promotion   3,637     2,649     37.3 %
Other operating expenses   11,395     9,575     19.0 %
Total noninterest expense   130,284     124,455     4.7 %
Income before tax   140,727     135,494     3.9 %
Income tax expense   39,333     36,817     6.8 %
Net income $ 101,394   $ 98,677     2.8 %
             
Basic earnings per share: $ 3.33   $ 3.22      
Diluted earnings per share: $ 3.32   $ 3.22      
           
Weighted-average shares outstanding:          
Basic   30,299,148     30,393,559      
Diluted   30,392,057     30,471,747      
Common shares outstanding   30,485,621     30,407,261      
                 

 

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)                            
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
      Interest Average       Interest Average       Interest Average
  Average   Income / Yield /   Average   Income / Yield /   Average   Income / Yield /
  Balance   Expense Rate   Balance   Expense Rate   Balance   Expense Rate
Assets                            
Interest-earning assets:                            
Loans receivable(1) $ 5,877,298     $ 77,123 5.21 %   $ 5,696,587     $ 66,976 4.67 %   $ 4,896,952     $ 52,240 4.23 %
Securities(2)   966,299       3,633 1.47 %     956,989       3,272 1.40 %     914,148       1,821 0.83 %
FHLB stock   16,385       289 7.00 %     16,385       245 5.93 %     16,385       248 6.00 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   138,476       1,194 3.42 %     181,401       957 2.09 %     802,901       302 0.15 %
Total interest-earning assets   6,998,458       82,239 4.67 %     6,851,362       71,450 4.15 %     6,630,386       54,611 3.27 %
                             
Noninterest-earning assets:                            
Cash and due from banks   70,203             66,865             66,788        
Allowance for credit losses   (71,976 )           (73,338 )           (78,102 )      
Other assets   255,493             250,500             224,691        
                             
Total assets $ 7,252,178           $ 7,095,389           $ 6,843,763        
                             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Demand: interest-bearing $ 119,106     $ 32 0.11 %   $ 121,269     $ 32 0.10 %   $ 122,602     $ 17 0.06 %
Money market and savings   1,781,834       6,187 1.38 %     2,079,490       3,807 0.73 %     2,078,659       1,215 0.23 %
Time deposits   1,585,798       8,681 2.17 %     1,120,149       2,728 0.97 %     1,013,681       1,004 0.39 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,486,738       14,900 1.70 %     3,320,908       6,567 0.78 %     3,214,942       2,236 0.28 %
Borrowings   197,554       1,269 2.55 %     123,370       387 1.24 %     137,500       364 1.05 %
Subordinated debentures   129,335       1,509 4.67 %     129,176       1,410 4.37 %     214,899       2,515 4.68 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,813,627       17,678 1.84 %     3,573,454       8,364 0.93 %     3,567,341       5,115 0.57 %
                             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:                            
Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing   2,593,948             2,717,810             2,561,297        
Other liabilities   134,074             112,336             82,077        
Stockholders' equity   710,529             691,789             633,048        
                             
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,252,178           $ 7,095,389           $ 6,843,763        
                             
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)     $ 64,561         $ 63,086         $ 49,496  
                             
Cost of deposits       0.97 %         0.43 %         0.15 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)       2.83 %         3.22 %         2.70 %
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)       3.67 %         3.66 %         2.96 %
                             
                             
                             
(1) Includes average loans held for sale
(2) Income calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
           


Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)                  
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
      Interest Average       Interest Average
  Average   Income / Yield /   Average   Income / Yield /
  Balance   Expense Rate   Balance   Expense Rate
Assets                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable(1) $ 5,596,564     $ 257,878 4.61 %   $ 4,794,505     $ 208,601 4.35 %
Securities(2)   949,889       12,351 1.27 %     845,437       6,230 0.75 %
FHLB stock   16,385       1,024 6.25 %     16,385       941 5.74 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   236,678       2,560 1.08 %     684,442       903 0.13 %
Total interest-earning assets   6,799,516       273,813 4.03 %     6,340,769       216,675 3.42 %
                   
Noninterest-earning assets:                  
Cash and due from banks   66,993             62,401        
Allowance for credit losses   (73,094 )           (84,735 )      
Other assets   247,838             225,750        
                   
Total assets $ 7,041,253           $ 6,544,185        
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Demand: interest-bearing $ 121,992     $ 100 0.08 %   $ 113,326     $ 61 0.05 %
Money market and savings   2,025,961       12,753 0.63 %     2,028,235       5,199 0.26 %
Time deposits   1,136,073       13,085 1.15 %     1,111,857       6,395 0.58 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,284,026       25,938 0.79 %     3,253,418       11,655 0.36 %
Borrowings   148,047       2,382 1.61 %     145,297       1,697 1.17 %
Subordinated debentures   149,891       7,846 5.23 %     154,400       8,273 5.35 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,581,964       36,166 1.01 %     3,553,115       21,625 0.61 %
                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:                  
Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing   2,665,646             2,307,052        
Other liabilities   109,847             77,637        
Stockholders' equity   683,796             606,381        
                   
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,041,253           $ 6,544,185        
                   
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)     $ 237,647         $ 195,050  
                   
Cost of deposits       0.44 %         0.21 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)       3.02 %         2.81 %
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)       3.50 %         3.08 %
                   
                   
(1) Includes average loans held for sale
(2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)         
(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)         
                   
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
Hanmi Financial Corporation 2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
Assets $ 7,378,262     $ 7,128,511     $ 6,955,968     $ 6,737,052     $ 6,858,587  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets   (11,225 )     (11,267 )     (11,310 )     (11,353 )     (11,395 )
Tangible assets $ 7,367,037     $ 7,117,244     $ 6,944,658     $ 6,725,699     $ 6,847,192  
                   
Stockholders' equity(1) $ 637,515     $ 608,893     $ 618,296     $ 621,452     $ 643,417  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets   (11,225 )     (11,267 )     (11,310 )     (11,353 )     (11,395 )
Tangible stockholders' equity(1) $ 626,290     $ 597,626     $ 606,986     $ 610,099     $ 632,022  
                   
Stockholders' equity to assets   8.64 %     8.54 %     8.89 %     9.22 %     9.38 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)   8.50 %     8.40 %     8.74 %     9.07 %     9.23 %
                   
Common shares outstanding   30,485,621       30,484,004       30,482,990       30,468,458       30,407,261  
Tangible common equity per common share $ 20.54     $ 19.60     $ 19.91     $ 20.02     $ 20.79  
                   
                   
(1)There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.

Primary Logo

Hanmi Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

