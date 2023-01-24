Navient posts fourth quarter 2022 financial results

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, today posted its 2022 fourth quarter financial results. The complete financial results release is available on the company’s website at Navient.com/investors. The results will also be available on Form 8-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.



Navient will hold a live audio webcast tomorrow, Jan. 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by Jack Remondi, president and CEO, and Joe Fisher, CFO.

Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register at Navient.com/investors at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit Navient.com/investors to access the webcast.

Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the call will be available no later than the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event’s conclusion.

