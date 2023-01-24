Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,322 in the last 365 days.

Marten Transport Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

/EIN News/ -- Sixteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year profit growth
Highest operating revenue and operating income for any year in Marten’s history
Best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, for any year since Marten became a public company

MONDOVI, Wis., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported a 3.2% improvement in net income to $25.5 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $24.7 million, or 30 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 – Marten’s sixteenth consecutive year-over-year increase in quarterly profitability. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income improved 29.2% to $110.4 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, from $85.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for 2021.

       
       
Operating Results Comparison  
       
  Percentage   Percentage   Percentage   Percentage   Percentage
  Increase   Increase   Increase   Increase   Increase
  Three Months   Year   Year   Year   Year
  Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended
  December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
  2022 vs. 2021   2022 vs. 2021   2021 vs. 2020   2020 vs. 2019   2019 vs. 2018
                             
Operating revenue 20.9   29.8   11.4 %   3.7 %   7.1 %
                             
Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges 15.8 %   23.1 %   8.3 %   6.8 %   8.6 %
                             
Operating income 6.9 %   28.3 %   19.8 %   21.9 %   8.7 %
                             
Net income 3.2 %   29.2 %   22.9 %   13.8 %   11.0 %
         
         

Operating revenue improved 20.9% to $322.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $266.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 15.8% to $269.7 million for the 2022 quarter from $232.9 million for the 2021 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $52.9 million for the 2022 quarter from $34.0 million for the 2021 quarter, reflecting significantly higher fuel prices.

Operating revenue improved 29.8% to $1.264 billion for 2022, the highest amount for any year in Marten’s 77-year history, from $973.6 million for 2021. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 23.1% to $1.053 billion for 2022 from $855.9 million for 2021. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $210.4 million for 2022 from $117.7 million for 2021.

Operating income improved 6.9% to $32.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $30.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating income improved 28.3% to $143.3 million for 2022, the highest amount for any year in Marten’s 77-year history, from $111.7 million for 2021.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 89.8% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 88.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 87.8% for the 2022 quarter and 86.8% for the 2021 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 88.7% for 2022 and 88.5% for 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 86.4% for 2022, the best ratio for any year since Marten became a public company in 1986, from 87.0%.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Consistent. Strong. Profitable. Organic Growth.”

“Our talented, disciplined people earned our sixteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year profit growth, overcoming a freight environment made more challenging with additional pressure from rail service weakness and severe weather. In 2022, we attained our fifth consecutive year with each of our then-highest operating revenue and operating income – and our third consecutive year with our then-best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, since Marten became a public company in 1986.”

“Our organic expansion throughout 2022 also provides momentum for continued profitable growth as we began 2023 with 425 more of the industry’s top drivers than we employed at the beginning of 2022.”

     
Operating Results Since the Pandemic Began – Percentage Increase Over Same Quarter of Prior Year  
     
  Q4 2022   Q3 2022   Q2 2022   Q1 2022   Q4 2021   Q3 2021   Q2 2021   Q1 2021   Q4 2020   Q3 2020   Q2 2020
                                           
Operating revenue 20.9 %   29.1 %   41.8 %   28.8 %   17.4 %   16.3 %   9.4 %   2.0 %   4.7 %   0.5 %   0.1 %
                                           
Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges 15.8 %   21.8 %   32.1 %   23.8 %   12.5 %   12.8 %   5.0 %   2.5 %   8.8 %   3.8 %   4.7 %
                                           
Operating income 6.9 %   18.5 %   43.5 %   49.4 %   20.0 %   16.8 %   12.9 %   33.1 %   36.0 %   21.8 %   26.6 %
                                           
Net income 3.2 %   20.6 %   47.8 %   52.9 %   26.1 %   17.9 %   18.1 %   31.3 %   24.5 %   8.8 %   19.4 %
   

Current Investor Presentation

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

           
  December 31,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except share information) 2022     2021  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,600     $ 56,995  
Receivables:              
Trade, net   120,702       99,003  
Other   7,218       6,971  
Prepaid expenses and other   27,320       23,980  
Total current assets   235,840       186,949  
               
Property and equipment:              
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other   1,074,832       956,476  
Accumulated depreciation   (346,665 )     (274,199 )
Net property and equipment   728,167       682,277  
Other noncurrent assets   1,672       1,464  
Total assets $ 965,679     $ 870,690  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 37,299     $ 20,150  
Insurance and claims accruals   45,747       42,014  
Accrued and other current liabilities   41,264       31,395  
Total current liabilities   124,310       93,559  
Deferred income taxes   137,041       125,163  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   409       291  
Total liabilities   261,760       219,013  
               
Stockholders’ equity:              
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,115,132 shares at December 31, 2022, and 83,034,404 shares at December 31, 2021, issued and outstanding   811       830  
Additional paid-in capital   47,188       85,718  
Retained earnings   655,920       565,129  
Total stockholders’ equity   703,919       651,677  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 965,679     $ 870,690  
               
               

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

           
  Three Months     Year  
  Ended December 31,     Ended December 31,  
(In thousands, except per share information) 2022     2021     2022     2021  
                               
Operating revenue $ 322,584     $ 266,876     $ 1,263,878     $ 973,644  
                               
Operating expenses (income):                              
Salaries, wages and benefits   104,722       88,577       390,304       317,962  
Purchased transportation   60,599       54,592       249,792       193,221  
Fuel and fuel taxes   55,567       36,435       218,571       131,288  
Supplies and maintenance   15,180       11,592       55,700       45,459  
Depreciation   29,625       25,964       111,014       102,562  
Operating taxes and licenses   2,712       2,498       10,763       10,534  
Insurance and claims   12,417       10,649       50,513       41,987  
Communications and utilities   2,538       2,030       9,177       8,350  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment   (2,957 )     (4,436 )     (13,379 )     (16,295 )
Other   9,398       8,298       38,079       26,887  
                               
Total operating expenses   289,801       236,199       1,120,534       861,955  
                               
Operating income   32,783       30,677       143,344       111,689  
                               
Other   (520 )     (16 )     (827 )     (43 )
                               
Income before income taxes   33,303       30,693       144,171       111,732  
                               
Income taxes expense   7,789       5,963       33,817       26,304  
                               
Net income $ 25,514     $ 24,730     $ 110,354     $ 85,428  
                               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.31     $ 0.30     $ 1.35     $ 1.03  
                               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.31     $ 0.30     $ 1.35     $ 1.02  
                               
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06     $ 0.04     $ 0.24     $ 0.66  
                               
                               

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)       

                           
                  Dollar     Percentage  
                  Change     Change  
  Three Months     Three Months     Three Months  
  Ended     Ended     Ended  
  December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2022     2021     2022 vs. 2021     2022 vs. 2021  
Operating revenue:                              
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 108,565     $ 91,848     $ 16,717       18.2 %
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue   22,759       14,345       8,414       58.7  
Total Truckload revenue   131,324       106,193       25,131       23.7  
                               
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   87,985       73,928       14,057       19.0  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue   23,775       14,994       8,781       58.6  
Total Dedicated revenue   111,760       88,922       22,838       25.7  
                               
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   22,863       23,275       (412 )     (1.8 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue   6,390       4,627       1,763       38.1  
Total Intermodal revenue   29,253       27,902       1,351       4.8  
                               
Brokerage revenue   50,247       43,859       6,388       14.6  
                               
Total operating revenue $ 322,584     $ 266,876     $ 55,708       20.9 %
                               
Operating income:                              
Truckload $ 13,414     $ 14,750     $ (1,336 )     (9.1 )%
Dedicated   12,877       8,321       4,556       54.8  
Intermodal   728       3,328       (2,600 )     (78.1 )
Brokerage   5,764       4,278       1,486       34.7  
Total operating income $ 32,783     $ 30,677     $ 2,106       6.9 %
                               
Operating ratio:                              
Truckload   89.8 %     86.1 %                
Dedicated   88.5       90.6                  
Intermodal   97.5       88.1                  
Brokerage   88.5       90.2                  
Consolidated operating ratio   89.8 %     88.5 %                
                               
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                              
Truckload   87.6 %     83.9 %                
Dedicated   85.4       88.7                  
Intermodal   96.8       85.7                  
Brokerage   88.5       90.2                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges   87.8 %     86.8 %                
                               
                               

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

                           
                  Dollar     Percentage  
                  Change     Change  
  Year     Year     Year  
  Ended     Ended     Ended  
  December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2022     2021     2022 vs. 2021     2022 vs. 2021  
Operating revenue:                              
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 411,448     $ 346,289     $ 65,159       18.8 %
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue   89,014       50,377       38,637       76.7  
Total Truckload revenue   500,462       396,666       103,796       26.2  
                               
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   336,973       276,883       60,090       21.7  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue   92,119       52,559       39,560       75.3  
Total Dedicated revenue   429,092       329,442       99,650       30.2  
                               
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   100,452       87,468       12,984       14.8  
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue   29,313       14,777       14,536       98.4  
Total Intermodal revenue   129,765       102,245       27,520       26.9  
                               
Brokerage revenue   204,559       145,291       59,268       40.8  
                               
Total operating revenue $ 1,263,878     $ 973,644     $ 290,234       29.8 %
                               
Operating income:                              
Truckload $ 59,392     $ 51,032     $ 8,360       16.4 %
Dedicated   50,566       36,395       14,171       38.9  
Intermodal   10,639       9,479       1,160       12.2  
Brokerage   22,747       14,783       7,964       53.9  
Total operating income $ 143,344     $ 111,689     $ 31,655       28.3 %
                               
Operating ratio:                              
Truckload   88.1 %     87.1 %                
Dedicated   88.2       89.0                  
Intermodal   91.8       90.7                  
Brokerage   88.9       89.8                  
Consolidated operating ratio   88.7 %     88.5 %                
                               
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                              
Truckload   85.6 %     85.3 %                
Dedicated   85.0       86.9                  
Intermodal   89.4       89.2                  
Brokerage   88.9       89.8                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges   86.4 %     87.0 %                
                               
                               

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)

           
  Three Months     Year  
  Ended December 31,     Ended December 31,  
  2022     2021     2022     2021  
Truckload Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 131,324     $ 106,193     $ 500,462     $ 396,666  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 4,683     $ 4,663     $ 4,898     $ 4,315  
Average tractors(1)   1,763       1,499       1,611       1,539  
Average miles per trip   504       515       510       516  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)   11.9 %     10.4 %     11.1 %     10.1 %
Total miles (in thousands)   39,303       35,679       149,868       147,192  
                               
Dedicated Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 111,760     $ 88,922     $ 429,092     $ 329,442  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,925     $ 3,592     $ 3,963     $ 3,377  
Average tractors(1)   1,706       1,566       1,631       1,572  
Average miles per trip   345       330       341       322  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)   1.1 %     1.2 %     1.1 %     1.0 %
Total miles (in thousands)   34,910       32,491       136,310       128,256  
                               
Intermodal Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 29,253     $ 27,902     $ 129,765     $ 102,245  
Loads   7,255       8,102       31,862       32,987  
Average tractors   181       152       175       143  
                               
Brokerage Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 50,247     $ 43,859     $ 204,559     $ 145,291  
Loads   25,713       19,345       95,615       66,512  
                               
At December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:                              
Total tractors(1)   3,660       3,204                  
Average age of company tractors (in years)   1.7       1.4                  
Total trailers   5,753       5,299                  
Average age of company trailers (in years)   3.9       3.3                  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)   1.6       1.7                  
Total refrigerated containers   802       634                  


           
  Three Months     Year  
  Ended December 31,     Ended December 31,  
(In thousands) 2022     2021     2022     2021  
                               
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 56,268     $ 43,295     $ 219,489     $ 171,204  
Net cash (used for) investing activities   (42,542 )     (21,592 )     (134,958 )     (123,734 )
Net cash (used for) financing activities   (4,618 )     (48,608 )     (60,926 )     (56,602 )
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding:                              
Basic   81,105       82,983       81,692       82,872  
Diluted   81,391       83,420       81,959       83,408  
                               


(1 ) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 96 and 93 tractors as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 
   
(2) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Marten Transport Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.