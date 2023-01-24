Major Players in AgTech Merge

Growers Custom Equipment unites with Facilities Management Group

Post Harvest Technologies, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, today announced the recent merger of two of its portfolio companies.



Growers Custom Equipment, LLC, headquartered in Yuma, AZ., and Facilities Management Group, LLC, of Salinas, have merged effective January 1, 2023.

“We are excited to unite two leading players in the AgTech space,” said Jim White, PhD., Chairman and CEO of Post Harvest Technologies, Inc. “This merger will enhance our ability to meet our primary goals of food safety, sustainability, and energy performance in all our operations.”

Growers Custom Equipment is a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly engineering and manufacturing company for agricultural pre-cooling equipment. It custom designs, engineers and manufactures products, reaching end users nationwide. Its array of cooling systems includes hydrocoolers, vacuum tubes, ice injectors, and ice storage units.

GCE’s sister company, Facilities Management Group, provides service, maintenance, repairs, parts sales, consulting, and operational expertise for facility operators in the cold storage industry. FMG also offers compliance and safety expertise based on its diverse chemical safety and ammonia system knowledge.

“Growers Custom Equipment remains in its Yuma location with a name change to Facilities Management Group, thus creating two strategic arms of FMG in Salinas and Yuma,” White said.

“Rather than continue as separate entities, we have created a new division of Facilities Management Group to handle the manufacturing of pre-cooling equipment – the former role of Growers Custom Equipment,” White added. “Look for the new ‘Pre-Cooling Equipment Manufacturing Division’ tab on our soon-to-be revamped FMG website: www.FMGSolution.com.”

In addition to GCE and FMG, Post Harvest Technologies operates two other portfolio companies: Central Coast Cooling, LLC, and PHT Investment Group, LLC.

“As part of our mission to be innovators and disruptors in the cold storage ag industry, we are embracing changes to the structure of our companies,” White said. “Streamlining our business model will add to our efficiency and effectiveness and will have an immediate, positive impact on our end users.”

For more information, visit PostHarvestTechnologies.com.

Dr. Jim White is founder and CEO of PHT Investment Group LLC, as well as Chairman and CEO of Post Harvest Technologies, Inc. and Growers Ice Company, Inc. He is the bestselling author of five books, including Opportunity Investing: How to Revitalize Urban and Rural Communities with Opportunity Funds and Broken America: Ten Guiding Principles to Restore America . Throughout his career, he has bought, expanded, and sold 23 companies operating in 44 countries. He holds a B.S. in civil engineering, an MBA, and a doctorate in psychology and organizational behavior. He shares his insights and critical thinking skills in a webcast series, Healing America with Dr. Jim White , in which he explores the many issues and challenges faced by our nation – and how to fix them.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Deborah Levison

203-258-5250