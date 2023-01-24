Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Intuit, Inc. (INTU) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C. is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Intuit, Inc. (“Intuit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INTU).



The investigation concerns whether Intuit and certain of its officers and directors have engaged in violation of securities laws and/or other business practices.

On September 1, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) filed a lawsuit against Credit Karma (an Intuit subsidiary,) for deploying deceptive tactics and claiming concerns were “pre-approved” and had “90% odds” of approval for credit card offers. Ultimately, the FTC has ordered Credit Karma to pay at $3 million fine.

On this news, the price of Intuit’s shares fell precipitously.

