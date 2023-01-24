Governor Abbott Announces Statewide 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit

January 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the statewide 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit. Hosted throughout the state in 15 different cities, the Governor’s Small Business Summit aims to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the very heart of our mighty Texas economy,” said Governor Abbott. “More than 95 percent of Texas businesses are small, and they employ nearly half of all working Texans. From our big city centers to our smaller rural communities, the State of Texas is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs have the freedom to aspire, grow, and prosper. I look forward to continuing to work with small businesses in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed for an even brighter Texas of tomorrow.”

The Governor’s Small Business summit offers a variety of sessions bringing together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

The 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations and dates are listed below.

North Texas:

Abilene - May 18

Arlington - July 13

Stephenville - July 27

Central Texas:

Temple - May 4

Fredericksburg - September 21

San Antonio - November TBD

East Texas:

The Woodlands - June 15

Marshall - August 24

Beaumont - October 5

West Texas:

Amarillo - June 1

Horizon City - September 7

San Angelo - October 19

South Texas:

Kingsville - June 29

McAllen - August 10

Zapata - December 7

The Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars, sharing information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view recordings of past webinars, visit: Governor's Small Business Webinar Resource Library.

For detailed information on locations, speakers and registration information for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits, as well as additional events, visit: gov.texas.gov/events