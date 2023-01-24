Free Family Literacy Day activities coming up
CANADA, January 24 - Family Literacy Day takes place every January 27 to raise awareness about the importance of reading and engaging in other literacy-related activities as a family.
“Family Literacy Day is a great opportunity to encourage and grow a love of reading. Across the province our public libraries will be hosting free activities and events for the entire family. As parents, we play an important role in encouraging reading for fun, and our reading behaviours influence our child’s attitude towards reading and future habits. Family Literacy day is a great time for families to come together to take part in fun, literacy activities and the library is the perfect place to explore books and reading together.”
- Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson
Listed below are some of the activities planned for Family Literacy Day.
Follow Public Library Services to stay up to date on the many activities happing in Island Libraries.
• The PEI Public Library Service is excited to host a Family Literacy Day celebration at the Charlottetown Library Learning Centre from 5:30-6:30 pm on Thursday, January 26. Families are invited to join for an evening of literacy fun. Enjoy a family story time, crafts, play games and more literacy inspired activities alongside other community organizations.
• Family Literacy Day Themed Storytime
Summerside Rotary Library
Thursday, January 26 at 10:30 a.m.
• Drop in Family Literacy Day Activities
Summerside Rotary Library
Drop in and enjoy some Family Literacy activities and crafts.
January 28 & 29 during open hours
• Family Literacy Day Heritage Craft
Alberton Public Library
Tuesday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m.
• Drop in Family Literacy Day Activities
O’Leary Public Library
Saturday, January 28 during open hours
• Montague
Family Literacy Day Storytime
Tuesday, January 24 at 11:00 a.m.
• Montague
Family Literacy Day activities and crafts
Drop in during open hours January 24-26
• Georgetown
Family Literacy Day Storytime
Wednesday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m.
Media contact:
Autumn Tremere
Education and Lifelong Learning
agtremere@gov.pe.ca