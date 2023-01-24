Free Family Literacy Day activities coming up

CANADA, January 24 - Family Literacy Day takes place every January 27 to raise awareness about the importance of reading and engaging in other literacy-related activities as a family.

“Family Literacy Day is a great opportunity to encourage and grow a love of reading. Across the province our public libraries will be hosting free activities and events for the entire family. As parents, we play an important role in encouraging reading for fun, and our reading behaviours influence our child’s attitude towards reading and future habits. Family Literacy day is a great time for families to come together to take part in fun, literacy activities and the library is the perfect place to explore books and reading together.” - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

Listed below are some of the activities planned for Family Literacy Day.

Follow Public Library Services to stay up to date on the many activities happing in Island Libraries.

• The PEI Public Library Service is excited to host a Family Literacy Day celebration at the Charlottetown Library Learning Centre from 5:30-6:30 pm on Thursday, January 26. Families are invited to join for an evening of literacy fun. Enjoy a family story time, crafts, play games and more literacy inspired activities alongside other community organizations.

• Family Literacy Day Themed Storytime

Summerside Rotary Library

Thursday, January 26 at 10:30 a.m.

• Drop in Family Literacy Day Activities

Summerside Rotary Library

Drop in and enjoy some Family Literacy activities and crafts.

January 28 & 29 during open hours

• Family Literacy Day Heritage Craft

Alberton Public Library

Tuesday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m.

• Drop in Family Literacy Day Activities

O’Leary Public Library

Saturday, January 28 during open hours

• Montague

Family Literacy Day Storytime

Tuesday, January 24 at 11:00 a.m.

• Montague

Family Literacy Day activities and crafts

Drop in during open hours January 24-26

• Georgetown

Family Literacy Day Storytime

Wednesday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m.

