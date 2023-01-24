Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,363 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - CMHC to release latest Rental Market Report

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its Rental Market Report (RMR) on Thursday, January 26 at 10:00 AM ET.

The report will be available in the CMHC Media Newsroom.

CMHC's annual RMR provides a detailed analysis of the primary rental market and the secondary rental market covering condominium apartments in Canada's largest CMAs (Census Metropolitan Areas).

NEW for 2023: Data collected by CMHC will show average rent growth when rental units turn over to a new tenant. This data will provide insight on the increased affordability challenges faced by renters trying to enter the market or find new housing.

Along with a Canada wide overview, the RMR will include insights on rental housing supply, affordability, and availability in the following Canadian CMAs:

  • Toronto
  • Montreal
  • Vancouver
  • Victoria
  • Edmonton
  • Calgary
  • Regina
  • Saskatoon
  • Winnipeg
  • Hamilton
  • Ottawa
  • Quebec
  • Halifax
  • Greater Sudbury
  • Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
  • Belleville
  • Peterborough
  • Windsor
  • St. Catharines-Niagara
  • London
  • Kingston
  • Gatineau

For information on this media advisory:

We encourage journalists to contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak to our experts regarding the rental markets and rental affordability in the 22 CMAs covered in the Rental Market Report.

CMHC Media Relations
media@cmhc.ca

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/24/c4433.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - CMHC to release latest Rental Market Report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.