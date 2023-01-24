Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Fronto Leaves for Smokers (PLB-192)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a simple and even way to have fronto leaves torn or cut into smaller sections when rolling cigarettes," said an inventor, from Burlington, N.J., "so I invented the STRIP JOINTZ. My design would eliminate the need to cut the leaves with scissors or tear apart yourself."

The invention provides added convenience when rolling cigarettes with fronto leaves. In doing so, it allows the smoker to quickly and easily access a lear already sized to roll with any rolling paper. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance the smoking experience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

