Optimizing the Healthcare Supply Chain: The Predictive Power of Artificial Intelligence

Innovation for better, smarter demand forecasting

/EIN News/ -- Quebec City, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As health systems across North America face one supply chain crisis after another in pursuit of essential medical supplies and medications, the need for intelligent, AI-driven forecasting has never been greater. To pave a better way forward, leaders at the Integrated University Health and Social Services Center of Canada’s CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal (CCSMTL) are taking a new, technology-enabled approach: They are now using DemandAMP+™ from MUUTAA™ to power deep learning and predictive analytics for optimal supply chain decisions.

As the first and only AI solution for healthcare supply chains that focuses on patient-driven demand, DemandAMP+ identifies trends in demand and consumption for specified categories. In partnership with MUUTAA’s intelligence team, supply chain leaders at CCSMTL are focusing on predictive modeling to accurately anticipate patient demand in key specialities. This type of data-driven modeling helps the healthcare organization establish longer forecasts and optimize order strategies.

"The health system is full of valuable data, both administrative and clinical. The key is to know how to connect it and make it speak. Thus, I strongly believe that predictive models are part of the solution to the supply challenges we face daily, and which can lead to service disruptions in our clinical sectors. This is why we are enthusiastic to work in partnership with MUUTAA, to implement this innovative pilot solution.," said Florence Wartel, Assistant to the Supply and Logistics Director at CCSMTL. In addition to enhancing CCSMTL’s ability to effectively communicate their requirements to their suppliers, MUUTAA leaders say they expect the intelligent DemandAMP+ technology to drive a substantial increase in CCSMTL’s stock turn over rate, as well as reduced time and effort in managing substitutes.

MUUTAA benefits from financial support from the City of Québec, Entrepreneurial Vision Québec 2026 program, which is focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, growth, financing and support. The Entrepreneurial Vision Québec 2026 program aims to make Québec the capital of entrepreneurship in Canada. It brings together financial assistance programs and measures to help businesses grow. The Vision benefits from funding of more than $134.7M CAD from the Government of Quebec. The City of Québec, the National Capital Secretary and Québec International act as key partners in the dissemination of the Vision. For more information, it is possible to consult the City of Quebec website.

“We are grateful to CCSMTL and the City of Québec for partnering with us,” said Korina Fischer, MUUTAA’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our ultimate goal is supporting health systems everywhere with innovation that improves decision-making and simplifies the shift to sustainable healthcare.”

Forward-thinking supply chain leaders are uncovering the value of their supply chain data and leveraging the most advanced predictive analytics. With this successful collaboration, MUUTAA continues expanding into the North American healthcare market and is currently working with several U.S. and Canadian client organizations.

About MUUTAA™

MUUTAA supports the shift to a clinically integrated supply chain model and sustainable, value-based healthcare. With its AI/ML analysis of all products, processes and providers involved in every episode of care, MUUTAA delivers game-changing decision support driven by patient demand. Through leading-edge technology and a mission to support better care and ultimately improve health outcomes, MUUTAA helps hospitals and health systems achieve optimal forecasting and demand sensing capabilities. The result is better supply chain decisions that support excellent clinician and patient experiences while lowering expenses and the total cost of care. Learn more at muutaa.com.

About the Integrated University Health & Social Services Center (CCSMTL)

The Integrated University Health and Social Services Center (CCSMTL) offers care and services to a population of nearly 300,000 Montrealers residing in the southern part of the Island of Montreal, including the Ville-Marie, Verdun, Sud-Ouest and Plateau-Mont-Royal boroughs. Employing more than 21,000 people in 150 centers in Montreal, the CCSMTL has regional responsibility for several mandates, including rehabilitation for intellectual and physical disabilities, youth services and youth protection, public health and coordination of emergency measures. The CCSMTL has an important university mission, including the University Institute of Geriatrics of Montreal, the University Institute for Addictions, the University Institute for Young People in Difficulty of Montreal, the University Institute for Physical Impairment Rehabilitation of Montreal and the Center for Montreal Research on Social Inequalities (CREMIS).

Korina Fischer MUUTAA Korina.Fischer@muutaa.com