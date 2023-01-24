Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,371 in the last 365 days.

RCP Advisors Announces Partner and Senior-Level Promotions

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a successful year in 2022, RCP Advisors (“RCP”) is pleased to announce two partner-level and several senior-level promotions.

Michael Rice, responsible for overseeing fundraising and business development, has been promoted to Partner; Jon Soffer, co-portfolio manager of RCP’s co-investments funds, has been promoted to Partner; Peter Jasaitis, responsible for investment analysis and selection, has been promoted to Principal; Andrew Ogletree, responsible for legal and compliance affairs, has been promoted to Principal; Julie Douglass, responsible for internal accounting and financial reporting, has been promoted to Manager; and Alex Williams, responsible for supporting fundraising and business development, has been promoted to Vice President.

“We are excited to announce these promotions, which recognize years of achievement and which augment our leadership talent across all of RCP’s main functional areas,” said Charlie Huebner, Managing Partner at RCP Advisors. “As RCP grows, we are committed to enhancing the capabilities and quality of our team to better serve our investors.”

Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors is a private equity investment firm that provides access to lower middle market private equity fund managers through funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as provides advisory and research services. With over $12.6 billion in committed capital and 55 full-time professionals as of January 24, 2022, RCP believes that it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on the lower middle market segment of the North American private equity market.


Media Contact:
Chris Bradley
Director, Marketing and Communications
RCP Advisors
353 N. Clark Street, Suite 3500
Chicago, IL 60654
312.229.4149
cbradley@rcpadvisors.com
www.rcpadvisors.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

RCP Advisors Announces Partner and Senior-Level Promotions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.