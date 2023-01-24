New Bareboat Sailing Options Available at MidBay Sailing

/EIN News/ -- Niceville, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidBay Sailing, based in Niceville, FL, would like to inform the community about its new bareboat sailing opportunities. MidBay Sailing offers bareboat charter operations on its J80, Hunter 340, and Beneteau 331 for day and overnight charters for qualified skippers. Recently, the company also added a Hunter 340 to its collection. Any skipper that holds an ASA 103 certification from any ASA school is welcome to rent a boat on either a daily or overnight basis. Midbay Sailing also offers some of the most competitive rates among sailboat rental services, along with a wide range of bareboat charter options.

Daily sailboat rental services offer full day access to the boat from morning till sunset. The customer is free to choose their check in and check out times depending on what best suits their schedule. MidBay Sailing includes fuel, pump out and cleaning in the initial charge, along with thorough boat checkout, sail rigging and trip planning assistance, all with the aim of making a customer’s sailing trips as simple, straightforward and affordable as possible. Repeat customers can take advantage of a large daily rental discount, which is available to those who rent MidBay’s boats on a regular basis. Customers can save as much as $150 per day with the boat rental service’s discounts. Further, Midby Sailing’s overnight charter services provide access to the boat from morning till 5pm the following day, offering all the same allowances and freedoms as the daily rental services.



The team at MidBay Sailing goes the extra mile to ensure that every customer has the best experience possible. “Your on-board briefing captain will provide a thorough review of the boat’s systems, communication and safety review, take care of any final paperwork or answer questions prior to your charter,” says a company spokesman. “During this time, we will establish a float plan covering where you plan to venture, good anchorages and other local knowledge. The technical briefing will last between 30 minutes to 1 hour depending on topics covered and familiarity with the boat. Our overnight charter boats have fully outfitted galleys, including a propane stove, grill, cookware, cutlery, utensils, cups, plates and dishes. Coffee pots (or French press) are also provided. There is a 12v DC fridge for your cold storage needs as well. There are two grocery stores within a 10-minute drive of the marina — Publix and Winn-Dixie. When bringing groceries on board, please plan to discard all cardboard packaging dockside. This will minimize the chance that pests join your journey, and will make stowing items easier.”



MidBay Sailing is a sailing school and sailing charter located in Bluewater Bay, Niceville along the Emerald Coast in Florida. It is affiliated with the American Sailing Association and recently received the Outstanding Instructor of the Year award. It offers people of all levels of expertise the opportunity to learn more about sailing, and experienced sailors have access to well-maintained sailboats on which they can enjoy the beautiful waters of Destin. A number of people have left excellent reviews of the sailing school and boat charter, and anyone can view the company Facebook page as well as their Google page to see more.



One review states, “I had taken the introductory course to see if sailing was for me, and with no prior knowledge of anything, I was given the knowledge of what things are called, how things are done safely and how the sails and boat handles by visuals and by feel.” The customer adds that, thanks to the man they worked with, they also received, “the desire to take the courses here to expand my skills in the future, as he is very knowledgeable and great at transferring his skills.”



Visit MidBay Sailing at 290 Yacht Club Dr, Niceville, FL 32578 for sailing lessons or to rent a boat. Customers may call or email the company to learn more.









