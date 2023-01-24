Press Releases

01/24/2023

Governor Lamont Statement on Announcement From the LEGO Group

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement in response to the announcement made this morning by the LEGO Group:

“I am disappointed to hear today’s news, but I am confident in Connecticut’s ability to attract and retain companies that value our competitive advantages in education, workforce, and quality of life. We are seeing these advantages resonate more and more in industries such as advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and fintech.

“Based on my conversations this morning with LEGO’s leadership, their move is motivated not by any Connecticut policy but rather LEGO’s desire to consolidate their business operations near the company’s Education Office and to enhance their partnership with MIT.

“While LEGO has announced that no layoffs will be part of the relocation, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of Workforce Strategy, and Department of Labor will work with LEGO to place affected workers who choose to depart the company and stay in Connecticut.”