Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with G7+ Partners on Ukraine Energy Sector Support

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi co-hosted a meeting today with G7 and other key partners to reaffirm collective support for Ukraine’s energy sector.  The Secretary led discussion of ongoing efforts to expedite energy equipment deliveries to Ukraine, praised Ukrainian citizens’ continued resilience, and highlighted the new $125 million package from the United States to support the resilience of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including procurements of high-voltage autotransformers, mobile gas turbines to support essential public services, and distribution substation repair equipment.  The Secretary and his counterparts reiterated their call for Russia to halt its attacks on the people of Ukraine and their energy and heating systems.

The group committed to continuing its close coordination to deliver equipment and humanitarian support this winter, procure essential infrastructure, and support Ukraine’s long-term vision to modernize and decarbonize its energy grid and integrate with the European system.  The Secretary emphasized the firm commitment of the United States to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

