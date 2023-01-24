Orion Governance Partners with Snowflake’s Professional Services to Help Enterprises Solve Their Data Modernization Challenges

Orion enhances Snowflake migration with complete visibility into the enterprise's data landscape

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Governance, a leader in Metadata Management solutions and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), the foundation for a self-defined data fabric, announced today it has entered into a partnership with Snowflake’s Professional Services. This partnership will integrate Orion’s EIIG solution with Snowflake to help enterprises tackle their most challenging data migration problems.

“Orion is thrilled to partner with Snowflake’s Professional Services. Orion’s EIIG platform enables organizations to gain visibility into complex legacy environments such as the Mainframe and AS400 to help with Snowflake Migration Readiness Assessment and implementation,” said Niu Bai, Head of Global Business Development and Partnerships at Orion Governance.

Orion’s EIIG automatically ingests metadata from more than 60 technologies, handles complex data sets like Python and RPG to weave the most comprehensive knowledge graph in the industry, and builds a self-defined data fabric. This data fabric provides the visualizations necessary to catalog, trace, trust and analyze data while promoting confidence, transparency, and governance of the enterprise landscape.

About Orion Governance

Orion Governance was founded in 2017 with a mission to disrupt the information management space. The company’s Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) is a vendor/technology agnostic platform that provides the most comprehensive knowledge graph in the industry. The EIIG has persona-based visualizations to create a self-defined data fabric with detailed data lineage, cataloging, traceability, augmented data quality, and analytics capabilities; ML/AI automation enables enterprises to take control of their complex IT landscape in near real-time. Customers include Global 5000 companies in banking insurance, retail, healthcare, telecom and information technology. Key use cases include cloud migration/modernization, automated data governance and regulatory compliance, and cost optimization. Orion is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in other US cities, Estonia, Sweden, Singapore, Germany and India.

