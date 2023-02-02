The Battle Against Blockers: Actual SEO Media, Inc. Shows How to Combat Ad-Blocking Software with SEO

Search Engine Optimization is one way to increase online visibility for a business. Companies can focus on improving their content articles to increase their audience. There are multiple points to ensuring a website has good SEO. Only focusing on one aspect will only help in the short term.

As the popularity of ad-blocking software rises among consumers, advertising agencies must combat this threat using improved SEO methods.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to the advent of ad blockers, digital advertising methods are under attack from an unlikely enemy - their own audience. Marketing agencies have been forced to develop workarounds to salvage their PPC and SEO campaigns. Actual SEO Media, Inc. delves into the issue to explore the delicate balance between user-friendly experiences and viable advertising strategy.

As the number of active users on the internet continues to grow, so too expands the number of digital advertisements meant to entice said users to "buy now," "learn more," or "sign up today for free." Ads are an unavoidable part of the online experience - or they used to be, at least.

Modern users (or at least the tech-savvy ones) rely on ad-blocking technology to simplify their browsing. For those with the right know-how, they are free to explore ad-free digital landscapes that lack the intrusive clutter most people became accustomed to in the early 2000s. No longer are they plagued by pop-ups or assaulted by auto-play videos.

For those who are less technologically-inclined, they can take comfort in the basic ad blockers included in popular web browsers such as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. With these built-in tools, users don't have to lift a finger to enjoy a slightly-filtered stroll on the internet. While they still experience a sizable serving of advertisements, they don't have to deal with more intrusive or distracting campaigns thanks to the formation of the Coalition for Better Ads Standards (BAS).

A completely ad-free online experience sounds ideal for most, but this has left some advertising agencies in a bit of a pickle. A marketing agency like Actual SEO Media, Inc. that utilizes efficient SEO practices for their customers' campaigns can easily prevail against these obstacles, but unprepared businesses are left scratching their heads in confusion.

Studies have shown that ad-blocking software such as AdBlock and AdBlock Plus cost marketers and advertisers billions of dollars in revenue every year. Businesses that rely on PPC marketing might have their ads hidden from potential customers, greatly reducing their conversions.

Companies that use SEO to improve their marketing strategy aren't excluded from the threat of ad blockers, either. Their analytic software may be rendered nearly useless, with inaccurate numbers skewing the results of their campaigns. User behavior, traffic sources, and bounce rates can all be thrown into disarray should a site's insight monitoring system be deemed a threat by an ad-blocking program. An efficient SEO marketing company like Actual SEO Media, Inc. knows how to help businesses work around these roadblocks to produce reliable campaigns, but anyone without a potent strategy is left to struggle.

How can businesses fight back against this growing threat? Better yet, how can a company use this as an opportunity to power up its advertising prowess?



How Ad Blockers Work



To defeat an enemy, one must first understand its tactics. Similarly, to conquer ad-blocking software, companies need to know how they function. Most ad blockers function as content filtering tools that either alter an ad's appearance or remove it entirely.

As a browser loads a webpage, the ad blocker scans the page's scripts and code to look for certain types of elements. If any elements found on the page match known advertising components in the program's filter list, they'll be blocked. Blocked ads are, unsurprisingly, unable to be viewed by users and thus do not reach them.

Most users cite several reasons for utilizing ad blockers, including the following:

- Ads are too intrusive

- Pages have too many ads

- Users are uncomfortable with tracking

- Some ads are misleading or have malicious intent (leading to viruses, spyware, scams, etc.)

Although some forms of online advertising are relatively subtle and unobtrusive, there are still plenty of sites full of popups, auto-playing videos, ads with countdowns, and flashing ads to annoy visitors. To no one's surprise, users aren't taking this nuisance sitting down.

In fact, the number of users downloading ad blockers is growing every year, and many of them even opt for blocking programs for their mobile devices. This is done to increase page loading speeds and reduce data usage, which is a major concern for many mobile customers.

As a result, marketing campaigns across the net are falling upon deaf ears and blind eyes as potential customers remain blissfully free of irritating advertisements.



Blocked Elements Can Skew Results



A company's SEO strategies can become inefficient due to ad-blocking software. This is because many ad blockers outright disable Google Analytics and similar tracking systems. For example, the popular browser extensions Adblock and Adblock Plus will prevent Google Analytics from functioning if a user enables either program's Easylist option.

Another browser add-on called uBlock Origin blocks specific Javascripts from loading as part of its default protection system, including gtag.js and analytics.js, which are both necessary for Google Analytics to run. Some web browsers have even jumped on the ad-blocking bandwagon, including Mozilla Firefox, which boasts a feature known as Tracking Protection that disables Google Analytics.

Google's tracking isn't the only service being thwarted by this software. The popular Meta Pixel analytical tool is also frequently listed on ad-blocking filter lists. If a user wishes, they can block nearly any script-based tracking services using filter editing options available with most ad blockers.

Without the help of analytic software, businesses are left struggling to determine accurate numbers for statistics such as bounce rates, impressions, traffic sources, and conversion rates. SEO campaigns that rely on this data to create efficient marketing strategies may not perform as well as they would with real data.



PPC Campaigns Can Disappear into Thin Air



SEO isn't the only advertising method that can suffer potential harm from ad-blocking software. Pay-per-click ads are arguably dealt a much harsher blow. These sponsored advertisements can completely disappear from the top of SERPs when filtered through an ad blocker.

Although companies that rely on SERP placement for organic reach may not worry about this (and may actually benefit from it), any business that depends on PPC for a majority of its traffic can be absolutely devastated by this loss. Some instances of PPC ads may still be counted as impressions even if a user can't see them.

This wastes a company's budget and decreases their leads and conversions to boot if their so-called "impressions" ended up being completely hidden. Bigger businesses may be able to handle this loss, but smaller operations could be sacrificing their finances by overpaying for views they don't actually get. A single campaign may not cause a major hassle, but several campaigns that underperform due to ad blocker interference will eventually cause noticeable damage.



Fighting Back Against Blocking



Thankfully, the outlook for advertising agencies is not quite as bleak as one may think. Those that believe in the adage "necessity is the mother of invention" will understand how adversity can actually lead to innovation. Despite the dismal downsides of encroaching ad block usage, there are actually quite a few ways that both SEO and PPC-based campaigns can overcome this hurdle.

For example, proper SEO services from an agency like Actual SEO Media, Inc. can potentially negate the harm caused by interfering ad blockers. Companies should focus on creating quality content that remains relevant, informative, and interesting to draw in customers. If anything, this enemy should set the bar for higher quality standards, encouraging sites to work twice as hard to output compelling content.

Good SEO practices also include optimizing pages for fast loading speeds and clean layouts, both of which are invaluable for customers on any type of device. Mobile customers will appreciate faster access to content, especially if it uses less of their data.

The inclusion of good title tags and accurate meta descriptions is also key to drawing user attention. Sites are encouraged to utilize the popularity of sites like Twitter and Facebook by adding social media sharing buttons to each page, too. This will not only prompt users to spread content they like, but the presence of these buttons will improve a site's SERP ranking as well.

Speaking of social media, utilizing ad campaigns on these platforms is a great way to circumvent standard ad-blocking software. Most large sites have methods of working around typical ad blockers, ensuring that users will still see relevant content, even if it happens to be an advertisement.



PPC Breaks Free by Meeting Higher Standards



Marketing agencies who specialize in PPC campaigns shouldn't worry too much, either. As mentioned previously, many ad blockers hide several types of ads by default, including content filtering software packaged with web browsers. One browser that utilizes this protection is Firefox, but surprisingly, Google is a forthcoming pillar in the ad-blocking community and bundles Chrome with its very own ad-blocking system.

It sounds like an oxymoron - Google actually supports blocking advertisements despite them being the company's largest source of revenue? It's no joke, and to explain this anomaly, confused parties should remember Google's position as a member of the Coalition for Better Ads Standards.

The goal of the BAS is to create high-quality ads that are not disruptive, obtrusive, or otherwise harmful. BAS contains many notable members, including the following groups and companies:

- American Association of Advertising Agencies

- Association of National Advertisers

- Facebook

- Google

- Interactive Advertising Bureau

- Microsoft

- NAVER Corp

- Network Advertising Initiative

- News Corp

- Unilever

- World Federation of Advertisers

In accordance with BAS, Google Chrome permits certain ads to appear on websites without being blocked by its built-in software. Companies that create advertisements meeting the coalition's standards are added to the whitelist. Additionally, those who wish to keep their PPC ads visible for users with AdBlock Plus can apply for the extension's Acceptable Ads program, paying a fee to join its whitelist.



Combining the Power of SEO and PPC



To survive in the world of online advertising, companies must strike a precious balance between their marketing endeavors and the user experience of their audiences. Businesses may find it difficult to straddle the fine line between unobtrusive advertising and bland, uninteresting campaigns that fall flat, which is why it pays to invest in a company that specializes in creating unique online marketing strategies.

Companies like Actual SEO Media, Inc. spend countless hours researching modern advertising standards to meet users' needs (as well as avoid their pet peeves) and satisfy BAS requirements. A business need not fear the rise of ad blockers but should instead embrace it, taking the opportunity to beef up its content and create more compelling advertising campaigns.

With the right combination of competent SEO practices to enhance a site's speed and presentation and targeted PPC ads that zero in on a company's ultimate goals, any business can thrive in the era of greater user control and custom content filtering. Potential clients can spend less time staring at an ad's countdown timer and more time focusing on the products and services they want.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. empowers its clients to maximize their digital marketing potential. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online reach and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. In addition to SEO, Actual SEO Media, Inc. creates strong PPC advertisements that allow website owners to place their content directly in front of customers. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com.

