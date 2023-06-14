Lightest Pallet Forks Ever Made
Everything Attachments has innovated the pallet forks and frames to make the lightest pallet forks ever produced.
The bitterness of poor quality and lack of customer service lingers long after the sweetness of price is forgotten.”CONOVER, NC, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pallet forks have been an essential tool that every tractor owner has used. Converting the front end loader to a fork lift is a must to quickly and easily move pallets around the homestead or jobsite. Tractor owners are all too familiar with the low lifting capacities of their loaders, and are always seeking high quality low weight options for the front of their tractors.
— Ted Corriher
Everything Attachments has used high strength steel to keep the same lifting capacity while using thinner and lighter steel that lowers the weight of their industry leading attachments even lower. Everything Attachments has a long history of innovating tractor and skid steer attachments which is a stark contrast from the industry standard of making implements cheaper to increase profit margins.
Hardox is a patented brand of steel made by the industry giant SSAB, a Swedish company that also has a reputation of high quality. Everything Attachments has turned Hardox from an almost unknown material in the attachment industry into a well known option that offers great strength and amazing wear resistance. This combination of qualities makes Hardox an attractive choice for tractor attachment manufacturers, but it does come at a price. Hardox can cost as much as 4 times as much per pound as lesser quality steel options, but out performs it several times over. While Hardox does cost significantly more, between being able to use less material to achieve the same strength and extended longevity it more than pays for itself in the long run.
Ted Corriher, the owner of Everything Attachments has always strived to make the best product throughout his entire career. From a young man operating machinery he has learned the ins and outs of what makes a good attachment and continuously pushes the envelope to make them better. His motto has always been "The bitterness of poor quality and lack of customer service lingers long after the sweetness of price is forgotten."
The new pallet forks are offered for sale factory direct on their website EverythingAttachments.com.
Nate McAbee
EverythingAttachments.com
+1 828-469-5420
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Testing Of World's Lightest Pallet Forks