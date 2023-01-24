Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Recliner Chair (OSK-420)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a recliner that can raise and lower each foot as desired to accommodate the needs of the user," said an inventor, from Mason City, Iowa, "so I invented the RECLINER INDIVIDUAL LEG ASSIST. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional recliners that can only raise and lower both legs together."

The invention provides an improved design for a recliner chair. In doing so, it allows each leg to be raised at varying heights. As a result, it enables the user to shift positions as needed and it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals who have had surgery, back pain, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-420, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

