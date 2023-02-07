National Public Safety Drone Donation Program ~ NPD-DDP.org Partners With Two New Key Supporters & Announces 2022 Awards
Law Enforcement Drone Association / LEDA & DRONELIFE Partners with National Public Safety Drone Donation Program & NPS-DDP.org Announces 4 Appreciation Awards.
On behalf of our Board of Directors we are so privileged to have partners like this joining our foundation please support those partners together we can make a difference one donation at a time;”HEBRON, CONNECTICUT, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is a pleasure to have partners like this joining our foundation and support of public safety.
— Mark Langley / CEO
The Law Enforcement Drone Association (LEDA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created by law enforcement officers, for law enforcement officers who operate unmanned aircraft systems (drones) for public safety.
LEDA focuses primarily on training conference events throughout the country but also strives to create solid virtual content for its members. LEDA is setting the standard of training for law enforcement UAS operators throughout the country.
LEDA is passionate about the work the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program is doing and is partnering with them in an effort to bring UAS training to public safety agencies receiving donated aircraft. Law enforcement agencies, or public safety agencies supporting law enforcement in UAS operations who are chosen to receive an aircraft from the NPS-DDP.org will also receive a one-year LEDA membership which includes up to ten pilots so they can obtain the training resources they need to have an effective program.
DRONELIFE is entering their tenth year as a trusted resource for commercial drone news. DRONELIFE covers the companies, technology, regulations, events, and hot issues in the sUAS and advanced aviation industries. With more than 20,000 subscribers to their daily email and a global audience from all corners of the industry, DRONELIFE provides the daily information that pilots, enterprises, and stakeholders need to scale the use of commercial drones around the world.
“We’re true believers in the benefits that drones offer,” says Miriam McNabb, DRONELIFE Editor. “We know how incredibly valuable drone programs are for public safety organizations, and how successful these drone programs have proven. We’re proud to support the public safety community, and to support NPS-DDP.org in their work, providing communities across the country with the technology they need to do their jobs safely.”
2022 NPS_DDP.org Award Winners : The Board of Directors is proud to present our 2022 award winners. These awards are in two categories.
# 1 Departments or organizations that have donated the most hardware in support of public safety.
Winners. Are:
Duboistown Fire Department
Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting ~ CoE
#2 Departments or organizations that have helped promote and support our mission to help get the word out about our mission to help put “ eyes In the Sky For Every Department In Need ™”.
Winners are:
International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC)
Airborne Public Safety Association (APSA).
It is partnerships like this that help make a difference to keep public safety workers and the general public safer!
Mark Langley
National Public Safety Drone Donation Program
+1 860-374-8510
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Your Business can help save lives