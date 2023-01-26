MyEListing.com Releases “Most & Least Prosperous US Cities in 2023” Report

AUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com, a free online resource to find and post available commercial real estate for sale and lease, released a study on what America’s most and least prosperous cities will be in 2023.

The report found that the most prosperous cities in the US in 2023 will remain in the South, citing 10 metro areas located in southern states, three of which are in Florida. It also found that the Mountain West region contains seven of the most prosperous cities, with both Utah and Colorado housing three prosperous metros each.

According to the report, the 10 most prosperous cities will be:

1. Provo-Orem, UT
2. Boise City, ID
3. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR
4. Huntsville, AL
5. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
6. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
7. Sioux Falls, SD
8. Burlington-South Burlington, VT
9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
10. Salt Lake City, UT

At the same time, the South also has the largest number of least prosperous cities, 14 in total, with Texas alone housing five of these struggling metros. The Midwest region is home to seven of these cities, with Illinois housing four.

According to the report, the 10 least prosperous cities in the US in 2023 will be:

1. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
2. Erie, PA
3. Rockford, IL
4. Peoria, IL
5. Laredo, TX
6. Corpus Christi, TX
7. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
8. Mobile, AL
9. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA
10. Lafayette, LA

Read the full report here.

Using US Census data, MyEListing.com gathered data on every metro area with a population of over 200,000 people, using six metrics to determine which cities in the US will be the most and least prosperous in 2023. The metrics are population growth changes, home value changes, income changes, current unemployment rates, poverty rates, and education rates.

MyEListing.com is a national commercial real estate marketplace and data platform helping real estate professionals and others from all corners of the industry. Users can sign up for free and get access to accurate local market intelligence, comp software, and more. MyEListing.com also supports other players in the industry, including NAI Global, Colliers, and Cushman & Wakefield.

Brian Kidder
MyEListing
brian@myelisting.com
MyEListing.com Releases "Most & Least Prosperous US Cities in 2023" Report

