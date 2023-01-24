NewtekOne Raises $50M in Private Note Offering

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) (the “Company”), announced that on January 23, 2023, the Company completed an exempt private offering of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.125% notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The Notes were issued to institutional accredited investors in a private placement. The Notes will mature on February 1, 2025, will bear interest at a rate of 8.125% per year and will be the Company’s direct unsecured obligations and rank pari passu, or equal, with all outstanding and future unsecured unsubordinated indebtedness issued by the Company.



Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are pleased that we continue to execute on our strategy after closing on the acquisition of the newly named Newtek Bank, N.A. The $50 million debt raise at the financial holding company will be primarily used for general corporate purposes and will help fuel the anticipated $600 million of non-conforming loan originations that ultimately find their way into securitizations. Despite increasing cost of financing, we anticipate being able to capitalize the Company by investing in our higher-returning lending opportunities and business processes, so that this capital can be accretive to our growth and earnings per share. This private placement of two-year notes fits our capital structure and we look forward to accessing the public markets in 2023 for equity, hybrid, and debt securities. We are pleased that we have been able to access the capital markets, even during turbulent times, and we believe that has been based upon our two-decade long history as a publicly traded company delivering results to the investment community. We are also pleased that Egan Jones recently issued an investment-grade rating for our existing and new corporate debt structures.”

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtek’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.



