Lightelligence Announces Moonstone Laser for Broad Range of Powerful Computing and Sensing Applications

Moonstone, PACE Capabilities to be Showcased at Photonics West

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightelligence, the global leader in optical computing, today announced the Lightelligence Moonstone™ laser, a small-footprint, high-power single or multi-wavelength optical laser source for a broad range of applications including optical and quantum computing, optical I/O, LiDAR and sensing.



The announcement of Moonstone follows Lightelligence’s introduction of the Photonic Arithmetic Computing Engine (PACE) platform that fully integrates photonics and electronics in a small form factor leveraging custom 3D packaging and seamless co-design. PACE is, to date, the only fully integrated optical computing system working at speed to be demonstrated publicly.

Lightelligence will showcase the capabilities of Moonstone and PACE at Photonics West in San Francisco at the end of the month.

“Our Moonstone laser is a well-suited companion product to our computing platforms,” remarks Yichen Shen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Lightelligence. “It is also compact and flexible with low-power consumption, making it ideal for powerful computing applications, as well as laser imaging and sensing applications.”

Introducing Moonstone

Moonstone is a competitively priced, single or multi-wavelength optical laser source housed in a compact semi-hermetical package that can be customized for different form factors. It offers up to 8 multiple wavelengths, high laser output power, low-power consumption, and low-loss optical coupling and thermal control.

The Moonstone electrical interface consists of 21-pin flexible PCB connect (FPC) cable and connector that accepts control signals from a host control board. In the laser module, the electrical current drives the laser chips and thermoelectric cooling (TEC), and a resistance temperature detector (RTD) controls and monitors the laser module temperature.

The optical interface uses 4-channel mechanical transfer (MT) / angled physical contact (APC) ferrule for single-wavelength and 1-channel Lucent connector (LC) /APC connector for multi-wavelength. The connector can be replaced by other standard fiber termination.

Availability and Pricing

The Lightelligence Moonstone laser is sampling now with production starting in Q2 2023. Pricing is available upon request.

Visit the Lightelligence website for additional information or requests for a demonstration. Email requests should be sent to info@lightelligence.ai.

Lightelligence at Photonics West

Lightelligence will be in Booth #5340 during Photonics West Tuesday, January 31, through Thursday, February 2, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Attendees can schedule demos or meetings by sending email to info@lightelligence.ai.

About Lightelligence

Lightelligence has transformed cutting-edge photonics technology into groundbreaking computing solutions that offer exponential improvements in computing power and dramatically reduce energy consumption. As the only company to reveal complete optical computing systems that beat state-of-the-art performance and with the largest engineering team, Lightelligence is the global leader in the optical computing industry. Founded in 2017, Lightelligence has approximately 200 employees globally and raised more than $200 million in funding.

