Ceiba Health Awarded Telehealth and Telemedicine Agreement with Premier, Inc

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ceiba Healthcare has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Telehealth and Telemedicine with Premier Inc., effective as of 12/01/2022. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Ceiba’s virtual care solution.CEIBA will attend ATA2023 Annual Conference & Expo, on March 4-6, 2023 in San Antonio, TX. The Expo will focus on "From Now What? to How To! The Vision and Realities of Telehealth Adoption", which is directly related to CEIBA's core mission.Ceiba’s virtual care solution is the next evolution in virtual care. Ceiba enables remote clinical services throughout the continuum of care and leverages its robust interoperability platform to enable better decision making and timelier responses.“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Premier to bring Ceiba Healthcare’s Virtual Care Solution to Premier’s members looking to address their staffing shortages, reduce staff burnout, and improve their access to care and patient outcomes. This agreement with Premier means we can bring access to healthcare systems that need it quicker than ever,” says Afsar Alp, President, and Co-Founder of Ceiba.Afsar Alp continued: “Ceiba is focused on delivering integrated virtual care solutions that can be rapidly implemented. Healthcare systems need this now to address staff shortages and improve the efficiency of bedside clinicians to reduce burnout. After resolving the staff shortage issues, Ceiba can optimize telehealth programs & bedside processes with our interoperability solutions. Specializing in vital sign monitors, ventilators, infusion pumps, and EEG’s, Ceiba eConnect can seamlessly integrate with these devices to enable data to flow seamlessly into the patient’s chart with little to no manual bedside or remote clinical intervention. Shifting the clinician’s focus from manual documentation to the patient improves clinical outcomes, reduces clinical errors, and decreases patient response times.”Ceiba has developed the next iteration of virtual care software that can rapidly connect healthcare providers with healthcare systems that need urgent consults. By leveraging Ceiba’s routing robot, providers are quickly connected with the bedside when the clinicians need them most, near on-demand. With Ceiba’s integration platform, the use cases for remote providers’ care are endless: no longer are multiple EMR’s, A/V solutions, medical devices, or PACS systems an issue for the remote clinical care staff.Afsin Alp, CEO and Founder of Ceiba commented: “As the presence of telehealth continues to grow, there is a need to provide an EMR integrated clinical workflow and streamline documentation process for remote providers. Ceiba removes the nuisance of managing multiple EMRs and call centers to be able to execute remote clinical workflows. The platform automatically coordinates, escalates, and notifies according to the clinical workflows for the relevant subspecialties such as Neurology, Psychiatry, Pulmonology, Critical Care and more. Ceiba offers integration with documentation tools to enable clinical notes to post in the correct patient’s chart, saving time and improving documentation accuracy. Ceiba’s catalog of documentation tools is continuously expanding.”Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboration, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.About Ceiba Healthcare:Ceiba Healthcare is a health technology company focused on improving patient care delivery and enabling better outcomes from hospital to home. Ceiba leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated clinical solutions. Ceiba’s innovative portfolio covers telehealth, clinical information systems and medical/system integrations across the care continuum. Ceiba Health is Headquartered in the USA, and is an emerging technology leader within health informatics. As a global company it continues to expand with offices in New York, Istanbul, London and Cologne. News about Ceiba can be found at http://www.ceiba-health.com For further information, please contact:Brett BusseE-mail: brett.busse@ceiba-healthcare.comTel: +1 212-572-6374Afsar AlpCEIBA HEALTHCAREPresident & Co-Founder

