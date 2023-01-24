Savage Joins Cyclyx 10 to 90® Program to Help Reduce Plastic Waste

Cyclyx 10 to 90® program aims to increase plastic recycling rates from 10 to 90 percent

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, a supply chain partner to the plastics and chemicals industry, has joined Cyclyx, a consortium-based company working to divert plastics from landfills and increase plastic recycling rates from 10% to 90%. Savage works to responsibly and safely move and manage over 3.5 million tons of plastic materials annually through its network of transload terminals and other sites across North America. The company also participates in the Operation Clean Sweep® and Responsible Care® programs to help contain plastic resins and keep the environment and waterways safe and clean.

“We’re excited to join with Cyclyx and other industry partners, including some of our Customers, to drive innovations that enable more plastic to be recycled and to significantly reduce plastic waste,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage president and CEO. “We hope our supply chain expertise can help create a more sustainable future by modernizing the supply chain for waste plastic and reducing the environmental impacts.”

Today, only 10 percent of the world’s post-use plastic gets recycled, relying on fragmented, inefficient systems. Valuable plastics end up in landfills, incinerators, and the environment, partly due to the chemical complexity and variety of post-use plastics and the use of existing infrastructure not designed for the circular economy. Advanced recycling allows these plastics to be reused as feedstock in the refinery process, chemically broken down into raw materials used to create new plastic pellets.

“We’re pleased to welcome Savage as members in Cyclyx and look forward to working together to divert post-use plastic from landfills through our 10 to 90® programs,” said Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Cyclyx. “Our objective is to transform the recycling industry and give post-use plastics new life by providing customized feedstocks for our customers to use in their recycling technologies that convert this valuable material back into its original building blocks for reuse.”

New circularity centers in development by Cyclyx will allow a more significant amount of waste plastic to be transformed into usable feedstock than is possible with today's recycling infrastructure.

About Savage

In business for 76 years, Savage is a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and services, with approximately 4,000 Team Members in over 200 locations. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business. We enable our Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com

About Cyclyx International, LLC.

Cyclyx International, LLC. (“Cyclyx”) is a post-use plastic innovation company working with industry participants to develop innovative recycling solutions for all types of post-use plastics. The company’s mission is to increase the plastic recycling rate from 10% to 90% by using Cyclyx’ s expertise in understanding the chemical composition of post-use plastic in collaboration with industry partners to create a new, innovative supply chain. Cyclyx was founded by Agilyx Corporation ("Agilyx"), a leader in advanced chemical recycling, together with ExxonMobil, one of the largest chemical companies in the world. Cyclyx has been formed to be a consortium-based entity and since its founding there have been a growing number of companies joining its membership. For more information, visit us at www.cyclyx.com.

Attachments

Jeff Hymas Savage, Communications Director 801-944-6584 jeffhymas@savageservices.com Melissa Emmott Cyclyx, VP, Marketing and Programs memmott@cyclyx.com