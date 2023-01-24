Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,260 in the last 365 days.

Strengthening Protection of Environmental Defenders in the Americas

The United States, as chair of the Summit of the Americas process, will convene a virtual meeting of Summit governments, January 24, to strengthen the protection of environmental defenders in keeping with leaders’ commitments made in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022, at the Ninth Summit.  Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina and Assistant Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of International and Tribal Affairs Jane Nishida will lead the meeting.  The NGO coalition Alliance for Land, Indigenous and Environmental Defenders will present recommendations to governments.

The United States advocates for increasing protections for environmental defenders who use the fundamental tools of democracy peacefully to support a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment and reduce the impacts of climate change.  We must all work to prevent threats and violence against environmental defenders and to increase accountability for that violence.

Access more information on the Summit of the Americas on LinkedInhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/summit-of-the-americas/.

For press inquiries, contact WHA_Press@state.gov.

You just read:

Strengthening Protection of Environmental Defenders in the Americas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.