Strengthening Protection of Environmental Defenders in the Americas

The United States, as chair of the Summit of the Americas process, will convene a virtual meeting of Summit governments, January 24, to strengthen the protection of environmental defenders in keeping with leaders’ commitments made in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022, at the Ninth Summit. Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina and Assistant Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of International and Tribal Affairs Jane Nishida will lead the meeting. The NGO coalition Alliance for Land, Indigenous and Environmental Defenders will present recommendations to governments.

The United States advocates for increasing protections for environmental defenders who use the fundamental tools of democracy peacefully to support a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment and reduce the impacts of climate change. We must all work to prevent threats and violence against environmental defenders and to increase accountability for that violence.

