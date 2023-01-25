Talents ASCEND has joined NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
Talents ASCEND, an organization that incorporates AI-powered skills matching for corporate America, is teaming with NVBDC MVO Task Force.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Talents ASCEND to NVBDC MVO Task Force. Talents ASCEND is the AI-Powered Talent Sourcing platform committed to intentional inclusivity so underserved talent can ASCEND and businesses can grow successfully.
Talents ASCEND was founded under the name Veterans ASCEND in 2018 by Robyn J. Grable, a U.S. Navy Veteran with more than 30 years of experience in human resources management. Talents ASCEND is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform aimed at breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices for all jobseekers while continuing to prioritize underserved and marginalized communities to include veterans, those in the military community, those with disabilities, and justice involved individuals.
Talents ASCEND’s mission is to be the beacon of intentional change for talent diversity, equity and inclusion empowering businesses to build a successful talent strategy as an investment in their business. Talents ASCEND transforms experiences for candidates, recruiters and hiring managers with technology that enables them to generate value beyond typical talent acquisition strategies with an adaptive, intelligent solution powered by data.
Talents ASCEND built a custom translation platform that translates experience and education into a skills profile; no resumes, no searches, no applying first.
True candidates matched to the needs of the organization. Unlimited jobs so employers can create a steady pipeline and see how each candidate fits across the organization.
“Changing the status quo is not for the faint of heart. I believe every day of my life has built me up to be everything that Talents ASCEND embodies.” It wasn’t always easy being a stepchild, a female in the military or a female business innovator but every second has been worth it to ensure we arrived at where we are today. This expansion is a huge milestone and culmination of years of hard work, tears, frustration and fighting to make sure marginalized voices are heard,” said Talents ASCEND founder, Robyn J. Grable, a U.S. Navy Veteran.
"I come from two sides of the coin, a Marine Spouse that moved nine times in over 23 years. Each time I had to rewrite my resume based on what resume was the flavor of the week, chronological, functional, professional or a combination, just to be sure I would stand out for a role I knew I could fill given the chance. On the other side of that coin, I watched all ranks of transitioning Marines worry about writing a resume.
“They would ask ‘How is it even possible to translate my MOS skills into a perfect resume for a civilian HR team to give me a shot?’ The typical answer was – reach out to the special resume writer that will cost more for each level of the civilian career ladder you want to start out in. The obstacles feel so overwhelming to an already stressful time.
“That’s where Talents ASCEND makes its mark. An organization with employers that are looking to the future. Hiring without that dreaded resume, yes #NORESUME. Hiring based on Skills, Knowledge, and Leadership that we know #TransitioningVeterans bring to the table,” said Nori Jackson, Talents ASCEND Representative on MVO Task Force, she is also a member of the Community Relations team.
NVBDC Task Force
NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force enables the NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
