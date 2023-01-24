AI Content Platform MetatronAI.com Announces New Features and Services

/EIN News/ -- DOVER, DE, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron Inc (OTC: MRNJ), an AI content platform, is pleased to announce the release of new services for content generation. MetatronAI.com is a generative artificial intelligence service based on cutting-edge language processing that sets a new standard in the industry. With its advanced natural language understanding capabilities and ability to generate human-like text, art, and soon video and music, designed for business and individuals to create cost-effective original content at unprecedented levels of quality and speed.

New features being added on a regular basis include amazing human-like AI text generation for ads, blogs, essays, social media posts, emails, business plans, resumes, books and any type of creative copywriting. Royalty-Free AI art generation is also now live at MetatronAI.com, with professional digital editing coming soon.

Experience the power of AI with a free account for a limited time on MetatronAI.com. Our comprehensive suite of AI services includes generative Chat, Art, and soon-to-be-released Video and Music capabilities giving you access to all the tools you need to transform your business or personal projects.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) market size was estimated at US$ 119.78 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit US$ 1597.1 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 38.1% from 2022 to 2030. The North America artificial intelligence market was valued at USD 147.58 billion in 2021(Source: Precedence Research).

“We’re excited to be on the cutting edge of the AI revolution with the release of AI-Chat and AI-Art. These game-changing technologies offers new ways for users to convey their ideas and create royalty-free content. Practical and useful AI for business and creators is no longer science fiction, it is science fact” -Joe Riehl CEO Metatron

