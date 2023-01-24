Morocco's Firm Commitment to Fight Corruption Reaffirmed Before AU PRC

MOROCCO, January 24 - Morocco's firm commitment to pursue its tireless efforts in the fight against corruption, in accordance with the High Directives of HM King Mohammed VI, was reaffirmed by Ambassador Mohamed Arrouchi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the African Union (AU) and the UNECA, before the AU Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), which is continuing in Addis Ababa the proceedings of its preparatory session for the next Summit of the Union.

The Moroccan diplomat, who was speaking during the review of the 14th Report of the AU Advisory Council on Corruption, said that Morocco has ratified the AU Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC) and has deposited its instrument of ratification with the AU Commission in April 2022.

Arrouchi reaffirmed that the Constitution of 2011 has come to enshrine the process of comprehensive reforms, launched by the Sovereign, in order to consolidate the principles of good governance, integrity and transparency.

Indeed, since 2005, Morocco has had the first governmental action plan to fight corruption. In May 2007, Morocco became a State Party to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), while establishing, the same year, the National Authority for Probity, Prevention and Fight against Corruption (INPPLC), said the Moroccan diplomat.

Morocco has also established, since 2016, a National Strategy to Fight Corruption which revolves around five pillars that are governance, prevention, repression, communication and training, noted Arrouchi, adding that this national strategy advocates concrete measures to fight corruption by outlining strategic objectives covering several thematic programs implemented over a period of ten years (2016-2025).

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (CNAC), established in 2017, aims, for its part, to improve integrity and fight against all forms of corruption. It is chaired by the Head of Government, and has among its members a set of ministerial departments, national bodies in addition to civil society and the private sector, stressed the Moroccan diplomat.

MAP: 24 January 2023