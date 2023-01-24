Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, False Info / St. Johnsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4000486

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1-20-22 at 1330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Wheelock Road

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Simple assault, False information.

ACCUSED/VICTIM: Keith Lapierre

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, Vermont

ACCUSED/VICTIM: Leonard Garcia

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, Vermont

On 1-20-22 at approximately 1300 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call concerning a fight on South Wheelock Road in the Town of Wheelock, Vermont. Investigation revealed Lapierre and Garcia assaulted each other. Both parties were cited into Caledonia court on 1-24-23 at 1230 hours. Lapierre for the charges of Simple assault and Garcia was cited for the charges of aggravated assault, and false information to implicate another.

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.