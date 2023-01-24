Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, False Info / St. Johnsbury Barracks
CASE#: 23A4000486
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1-20-22 at 1330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Wheelock Road
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Simple assault, False information.
ACCUSED/VICTIM: Keith Lapierre
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, Vermont
ACCUSED/VICTIM: Leonard Garcia
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, Vermont
On 1-20-22 at approximately 1300 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call concerning a fight on South Wheelock Road in the Town of Wheelock, Vermont. Investigation revealed Lapierre and Garcia assaulted each other. Both parties were cited into Caledonia court on 1-24-23 at 1230 hours. Lapierre for the charges of Simple assault and Garcia was cited for the charges of aggravated assault, and false information to implicate another.
