Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,241 in the last 365 days.

Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, False Info / St. Johnsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4000486

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper David Hastings                            

STATION:   St. Johnsbury               

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 1-20-22 at 1330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Wheelock Road

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Simple assault, False information. 

 

ACCUSED/VICTIM: Keith Lapierre                                           

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, Vermont

 

ACCUSED/VICTIM: Leonard Garcia                                            

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, Vermont

 

 

On 1-20-22 at approximately 1300 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call concerning a fight on South Wheelock Road in the Town of Wheelock, Vermont. Investigation revealed Lapierre and Garcia assaulted each other.  Both parties were cited into Caledonia court on 1-24-23 at 1230 hours. Lapierre for the charges of Simple assault and Garcia was cited for the charges of aggravated assault, and false information to implicate another.

 

 

 

 

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, False Info / St. Johnsbury Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.