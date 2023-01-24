Digital Ally Announces Notable Order of its Complete Video Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- Cherokee County, Kansas purchases next generation FirstVu Pro and FirstVu II body cameras and EVO HD in-car video systems through Digital Ally’s 5-year subscription program

Lenexa, KS, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced it has received a notable order from Cherokee County (KS) to upgrade its deployment of body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. With the help of the Company’s subscription payment program, the department ordered Digital Ally’s complete video ecosystem, including the FirstVu Pro and FirstVu II body-worn cameras, and the EVO HD in-car video systems.

“The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek innovation, dependability, and service as we strive to keep our communities and our deputies as safe as possible,” said Sheriff David Groves, adding, “We’re confident in our partnership with Digital Ally and excited about this upgrade into next generation body cameras, which will greatly enhance our agency’s ability to serve our county.”

“We take great pride in providing this critical technology to Cherokee County,” said Brody Green, President of Digital Ally, adding, “It’s important to work together with great customers like Cherokee County and Sheriff Groves as we continue to innovate to help keep officers and communities safe and secure.”

The FirstVu PRO features include:

Live GPS Tracking: With cellular connectivity the FirstVu PRO can be tracked in near real time from the EVO Web cloud platform.

With cellular connectivity the FirstVu PRO can be tracked in near real time from the EVO Web cloud platform. Remote Activation: From the EVO Web cloud platform administrators can remotely activate recordings.

From the EVO Web cloud platform administrators can remotely activate recordings. Full-Color Touchscreen : A large 2.4” capacitive touchscreen display allows for easy review of evidence from the device in the field.

: A large 2.4” capacitive touchscreen display allows for easy review of evidence from the device in the field. Full HD Audio & Video : Capture clear, full HD 1080p video. Record better evidence with advanced image sensors, improved low-light performance, reduced motion blur and audio noise reduction technology. Also equipped with IR LEDS, the body camera can identify subjects up to 5 meters away in complete darkness.

: Capture clear, full HD 1080p video. Record better evidence with advanced image sensors, improved low-light performance, reduced motion blur and audio noise reduction technology. Also equipped with IR LEDS, the body camera can identify subjects up to 5 meters away in complete darkness. Rugged & Reliable: IP67 rated against dust & wind and water submersible for 30 minutes. MIL-STD-810G compliant capable of handling drops, shocks and vibrations.



As part of Digital Ally’s complete ecosystem of video solution products, the FirstVu PRO is compatible with the recently released QuickVu docking station. Digital Ally’s QuickVu system provides a comprehensive and elegant solution for charging, reviewing and offloading video evidence to the cloud.

All evidence captured by the FirstVu PRO body camera is hosted in the Company’s EVO Web cloud platform– which also supports other products including the FirstVu II body camera and EVO-HD in-car system – allowing users to review evidence from one centralized platform.

The FirstVu PRO was launched during the first quarter of 2022 and has enjoyed strong demand through Digital Ally’s flexible subscription payment plan. With both 3 and 5-year subscription options available, well over 200 subscription agreements are in place since being introduced in early 2020.

